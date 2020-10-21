Del. coronavirus recovery: Southern case numbers grow as northern region improves

“One hundred and seven is a bit concerning,” said Gov. John Carney in his weekly coronavirus briefing. The state is averaging about 132 new cases per day. “Higher than where we want it to be. We want it to be solidly under 100 and we’re flattening out now which is a good thing.”

There are 107 patients being treated for the virus in Delaware hospitals, that’s up 25 since the start of the month and well above the low of 29 recorded in mid-August. “Disproportionately the number of those cases and hospitalizations are coming from the lower part of our state,” he said.

Sussex is averaging about 40 new cases per day, that’s more than double the rate at the start of October when the county averaged just 15 new daily cases.

One result of that increase in southern Delaware is a change in policy for visitors to Beebe Hospital. Patients staying at the hospital are not permitted to have visitors, while patients in the emergency room can be accompanied by just one person. Just last month, the hospital loosened restrictions for visitors, but has now reversed course in response to rising cases.

“Beebe is a safe place to come for care, in part due to the strict safety measures we’ve put into place,” said Beebe president Dr. David Tam. “We do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.”

Further north, numbers are seeing some improvement. The Newark area near the University of Delaware is seeing an average of just seven new cases per day, down from mid-September when cases were averaging 24 per day.

“The surge that we saw several weeks at the University of Delaware seems to have passed us by,” he said. “Don’t want to spike the ball there, but some really good cooperation there between the University of Delaware, the city of Newark, our teams and public health.”