Roughly a year after a deadly rowhouse fire killed a dozen people in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, the U.S. Fire Administrator visited the city to talk about ongoing issues in fire safety — and the federal government’s new strategy to address them.

“Fire remains a serious threat to public safety,” said U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell during a press conference Wednesday at a fire station in Old City. “America is still burning.”

The Fairmount fire happened last January in a two-unit Philadelphia Housing Authority row home, with battery-powered smoke alarms that weren’t operating the day of the fire, no sprinkler system, and no fire escape. Nine of the victims were children.

“While fire can impact anyone, unfortunately, we’ve seen time and again that it disproportionately affects our most vulnerable populations: our elderly, our children, our disabled, and our low-income families,” Moore-Merrell said.

In Philadelphia last year, more than 40 people died and over 200 people were injured in fires, according to city Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. More than 700 families — or close to 2,000 Philadelphians — were displaced from their homes due to fires in 2022.

“We have two burn centers in the city of Philadelphia and they’re both full all the time,” Thiel said. “It doesn’t have to be that way.”

Like the Fairmount row house, many older buildings lack up-to-date fire safety systems. Experts say fires burn faster and hotter now than they did in decades past — in part because of new building materials.