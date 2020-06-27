U.S. Department of Energy putting money into coal ‘innovation’ grants

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Department of Energy said it’s spending $122 million to establish research hubs around the country that will look at new ways to use coal as a base for material manufacturing.

The DOE is using a new grant program to establish “innovation centers” in several parts of the country that will try to find ways to use coal as a material — like in light-weight carbon fiber or in so-called “rare earth metals,” which are used in electronics.

DOE officials made the announcement while touring a Consol Energy coal mine in Washington County.

“It’s vitally important that America develop a viable domestic supply of rare earth elements, critical minerals, and other valuable products from our vast coal resources,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, in a statement. “This effort moves us closer to that goal.”

The Department said institutions in several different coal basins could apply for funding through the program, including Appalachia, which includes Pennsylvania.

James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at West Virginia University, said the effort is part of a broader Trump administration push to help out the country’s ailing coal industry, an effort that included a failed attempt to prop up money-losing coal and nuclear plants by former Secretary Rick Perry.