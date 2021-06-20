Triple shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 child injured in West Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that left two men dead and a 3-year-old child injured.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.

Police were called to the scene for shots fired in the area and found a child and two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police rushed all three victims to the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times across the body and died from his injuries.

The second victim, who also was a 23-year-old man, was shot multiple times across the body and died from his injuries.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, was shot multiple times in the leg.

He is currently listed in stable condition, officials say.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.