On Saturday afternoon, when the numbers in Pennsylvania prompted every major media outlet to call the presidential race for Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, I was filled with a mix of joy and relief.

I joined my neighbors in rushing outside to release the primal shouts we’ve all been holding in for the last four years. As if on cue, the bell atop a neighborhood church began to toll, and then, as pockets of jubilation exploded throughout Philadelphia and beyond, those who’d voted for Biden came together to celebrate the victory.

It is a victory punctuated by the historic presence of Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris — the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian ever to be elected Vice President.

But even as cars filled with celebrants snaked along Philadelphia’s Germantown Avenue, their horns blaring insistently and their drivers beaming with joy, my happiness was tempered with caution. Even as fellow Democrats danced in my city’s streets and beyond, I couldn’t fully give in to the moment. That’s because I know that while Biden defeated Trump by more than 4 million votes, there are 70 million Americans who voted for Trump’s brand of racially divisive politics.

Those Americans will still be here tomorrow, and tomorrow, I will still be Black.

That means the same 70 million Americans who voted for Trump in spite of — and too often because of — his racist rhetoric, will still be smiling in the workplace, patrolling Black communities and occupying positions of power. In the wake of Biden’s victory, I am keenly aware of their presence, just as they are cognizant of mine.

As a Black man from the city whose votes gave Pennsylvania and the presidency to Joe Biden, I know that many of Trump’s supporters are angry with me and my community. And while I’m exceedingly proud to be part of a group that skillfully used the electoral system to stand up against Trump’s racial division, I am also painfully aware of America’s history. It is a history in which America punishes Black people for winning, even when we play within the rules. It is a history in which America resorts to violence when legal oppression doesn’t work.

So, pardon me for being so guarded. Forgive me for not celebrating with abandon. Excuse me for expecting backlash. My caution is informed by history — a history that incessantly repeats.