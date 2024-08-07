‘Midwestern Nice’ and ‘Fun Dad’ posts abound after Tim Walz is named VP pick

The folksy Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was named vice presidential pick for Kamala Harris’ campaign — and America’s dad by some social media users.

“We’re gonna go get some food — corndog?” Walz asks his daughter, Hope, in one video that has been shared widely since his announcement as VP pick.

“I’m vegetarian,” Hope replies.

“Turkey then,” Walz jokes in response.

This is the kind of Midwestern dad humor that has endeared Harris supporters to the 60-year-old father of two, whose national visibility has been on the rise since Harris took over the Democratic ticket.

“I am overjoyed. I have been a longtime supporter of Tim Walz ever since I learned about him like last week,” comedian Vinny Thomas wrote on X.

“Trying to explain to people that yeah, Tim Walz’s got the whole Midwestern Nice thing down, but it’s the Midwestern Mean they should be looking out for,” another X user wrote. “Middle-aged dudes from the Midwest can cut you with a ‘You really let me down’ or ‘You’re acting like a Class-A moron.’ “