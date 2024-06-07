Tierra Whack: NPR Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk is giving the ladies their flowers. We’re releasing nine Tiny Desk concerts from Black women artists, from veterans who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music, to those who are carving out their own paths.

Before we start, a warning, this concert includes a song about suicide.

Tierra Whack and her band she dubbed “The Big Backs” might go down as having one of the best Tiny Desks in history. Why? Whack manages to keep all of us on our toes, pulling endless tricks out of her bag.

Her Tiny Desk performance gave playful, grade school shenanigans: Whack wielding a giant Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil, the band throwing balls of paper at each other, Whack tossing paper airplanes into the audience and a super special appearance by the Phillie Phanatic. “Y’all know I gotta keep it Philly. I bleed green. I bleed red. Anything Philly is all me. I had to bring a piece of home with me,” Whack says after inviting the Philadelphia Phillies mascot behind the Desk for “MOOVIES.”