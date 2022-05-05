Wilmington flowers, Lucius, Mother’s Day, Philly Tech Week in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Sunday is Mother’s Day and there are many ways to celebrate moms throughout the Delaware Valley, including events they can attend – with and without kids. And, should mom be tech-savvy, Philly Tech Week returns for the first time since 2019 for a hybrid event starting on Thursday.
Wilmington Flower Market
The 100th annual market, founded by Mrs. A. Felix Dupont, is one of the area’s most popular fundraisers. It’s also grown exponentially in the years since Mrs. Dupont and her similarly well-heeled friends donated baked goods, pets, and seedlings from their gardens for the first fest, which netted $1,500 for a local children’s hospital. Now the market/festival includes a three-day concert with artists like Academy of Country Music nominee Lily Rose onstage. But as it did in the past, the Market still benefits children’s charities in Delaware.
- What: Flower show and music fest
- Where: Rockford Park, Lookout Dr., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Thursday, May 5 – Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Roxborough Spring Fest and Car Show
If there’s any single harbinger of summer, it’s when festivals start happening just about every weekend. This weekend, Roxborough’s Ridge Ave. is the site of a festival that includes a classic car show and live music. The cars will be on display at Gorgas Park, and the concert stage is in Pocket Park. Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium are one of the scheduled musical acts, and over 50 artists and crafters will be displaying their wares. Expect kid-friendly activities and food trucks as well.
- What: Street festival
- Where: Ridge Ave., Lyceum Ave. to Fountain St.
- When: Saturday, May 7, noon – 5 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Like these guys, Frankie Valli is defying age and still going strong. Along with the Four Seasons, the octogenarian is headlining a concert at the Met this week. His signature song, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was a #1 hit in 1962 and it’s still a timeless classic. Valli will certainly do some of his big hits but also perform some newer tracks. His latest release, “A Touch of Jazz” came out in 2021.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m.
- How much: $38 and up
Marian Anderson: Her Story In Style
The legendary opera singer Marian Anderson was born and raised in Philadelphia and is part of the Penn Museum exhibit “Stories We Wear.” This weekend, a lecture on her style will be accompanied by tea and a chance to take a look at Anderson’s wedding gown, normally unavailable to the general public. Jillian Pirtle, CEO of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society hosts the event.
- What: Lecture and tea
- Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St.
- When: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.
- How much: $20 general admission, Mother’s Day special admission $35 for 2, ticket includes museum admission.
Voices of Hope: A Celebration of Black Excellence
African American achievers are being recognized at this event which honors several Philadelphians for their accomplishments. Singer Carol Riddick, restaurateurs Robert and Benjamin Bynum, businesswoman Valarie Cofield, and real estate and community developers Leslie Smallwood-Lewis and Gregory Reaves will take home awards for their service and contributions to the community. Riddick will also perform, along with Chill Moody and Eric Wortham II.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Mann, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Friday, May 6, 6 p.m.
- How much: Free with registration
Mother’s Day community concert
Community children’s space Kith and Kin is where neighborhood kids can go to indulge in that age-old ritual: play. The center was created to support parents and their children and is open (at a fee, but discounted if you are receiving any kind of public assistance) for play sessions, workshops, and community events. In that spirit, they are hosting a Mother’s Day concert in partnership with Jazz in Fairmount at the Lemon Hill pavilion, the picnic area near the Lemon Hill mansion. Local artists performing include the Lucas Brown trio. Registration via Kith and Kin is recommended but not required.
- What: Concert
- Where: Lemon Hill picnic area in Fairmount Park
- When: Sunday, May 8, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Pay what you want
Mother’s Day Fishing
If mom is the rod and reel type, she’ll appreciate the chance to bring in a haul of trout and catfish at Orchard Lake. It’s the manmade lake at Linvilla Orchards that’s offering free fishing to moms on Mother’s Day. The lake has been there since 2004 and was built, according to Linvilla, both to irrigate their crops and to provide fishing opportunities. But thankfully, no fishing license is required.
- What: Themed outdoor event
- Where: Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa.
- When: Sunday, May 8, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Fishers, $9.99, spectator $6, moms are free with paid kid’s admission
Music of the Beatles For Kids
Brooklyn Bowl’s Philadelphia location has booked plenty of contemporary top-notch talent for their evening concerts. But on Sunday, it’s all about a group that got started in the ‘60s. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is behind a Mother’s Day celebration with Beatles music played by Better Human. The show aligns with RRP’s goal to introduce classic music to kids under 10 at historic venues around the country to encourage movement and music appreciation.
- What: Kid-friendly concert
- Where: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.
- When: Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m.
- How much: $15
Philly Tech Week
The metaverse is here and Philly Tech Week can now embrace it, as they return to a hybrid model in the wake of COVID-19 cancellations the last two years. This year’s events are online and in-person gatherings, workshops and seminars, including the Developer’s Conference, the HUE Tech Summit and the Introduced Conference.
- What: Hybrid conference
- Where: Various venues, in-person and virtual
- When: Thursday, May 6 – Sunday, March 14
- How much: Various prices
Outdoor attractions reopen on the waterfront
Summer, summer, summertime is approaching which means outdoor venues are starting their seasons. Two of the city’s waterfront hubs – Blue Cross RiverRink and Spruce St. Harbor Park both open back up this Friday. At the rink, you can get your roll on or play boardwalk games and mini-golf. At the park, you can relax in one of the hammock lounges while indulging in food and adult beverages with a river view. The rink stays open through Sunday, Sept. 25 (converting into an ice rink in the winter) while Spruce Street goes until Sept. 26.
- What: Summer season venue reopenings
- Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, Spruce St. Harbor Park
- When: Friday, May 6
- How much: Skating admission $5, skate rental $10, other games, various prices. Spruce St. attractions are pay as you go.
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
In this comedic play set in a girl’s boarding school in Ghana, Paulina, one of the popular girls aspires to a spot in the Miss Universe pageant. But her dominance over the others becomes an issue when new student Ericka, freshly arrived from America, becomes competition – and not just for the pageant.
- What: Stage play
- Where: Arden Theater, 40 N. 2nd St.
- When: Thursday, May 6 through Sunday, June 5
- How much: $18 and up
Lucius
If their music sounds familiar, that’s on purpose. Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe are the lead vocalists of the four-piece band Lucius that’s intentionally referencing the sounds of the 60s and 70s. After meeting at Berklee College of Music, Wolfe and Laessig formed the duo in 2007. While recording four studio albums, they also became in-demand background singers, most notably for Brandi Carlile. She produced their latest effort “Second Nature,” which was released last month. If you can’t make the show, or it sells out, Lucius will also perform as part of the NON-COMMvention. You can watch the livestream on Friday at 12:25 p.m.
- What: Concert
- Where: Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St.
- When: Saturday, May 7, 8 p.m.
- How much: $37
