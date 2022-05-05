Community children’s space Kith and Kin is where neighborhood kids can go to indulge in that age-old ritual: play. The center was created to support parents and their children and is open (at a fee, but discounted if you are receiving any kind of public assistance) for play sessions, workshops, and community events. In that spirit, they are hosting a Mother’s Day concert in partnership with Jazz in Fairmount at the Lemon Hill pavilion, the picnic area near the Lemon Hill mansion. Local artists performing include the Lucas Brown trio. Registration via Kith and Kin is recommended but not required.

What: Concert

Lemon Hill picnic area in Fairmount Park When: Sunday, May 8, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

If mom is the rod and reel type, she’ll appreciate the chance to bring in a haul of trout and catfish at Orchard Lake. It’s the manmade lake at Linvilla Orchards that’s offering free fishing to moms on Mother’s Day. The lake has been there since 2004 and was built, according to Linvilla, both to irrigate their crops and to provide fishing opportunities. But thankfully, no fishing license is required.

What: Themed outdoor event

Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pa. When: Sunday, May 8, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Bowl’s Philadelphia location has booked plenty of contemporary top-notch talent for their evening concerts. But on Sunday, it’s all about a group that got started in the ‘60s. The Rock and Roll Playhouse is behind a Mother’s Day celebration with Beatles music played by Better Human. The show aligns with RRP’s goal to introduce classic music to kids under 10 at historic venues around the country to encourage movement and music appreciation.

What: Kid-friendly concert

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St. When: Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m.

The metaverse is here and Philly Tech Week can now embrace it, as they return to a hybrid model in the wake of COVID-19 cancellations the last two years. This year’s events are online and in-person gatherings, workshops and seminars, including the Developer’s Conference, the HUE Tech Summit and the Introduced Conference.