If you’re chasing laughs this weekend, the options are stacked. John Mulaney headlines The Met on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Adam Sandler brings his tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, and Nikki Glaser takes the stage at the Kimmel for three shows across Friday and Saturday.

Music lovers have plenty to choose from. Alabama Shakes return to The Mann on Thursday, and Opera Philadelphia opens its 50th season with Rossini’s sparkling “Il viaggio a Reims” at the Academy of Music on Friday and Sunday.

Festivals also fill the calendar — a fall tradition in Philly. The XPoNential Music Festival brings War, Sharon Van Etten and Courtney Barnett to Wiggins Park in Camden all weekend. Medford Oktoberfest runs Friday and Saturday at Freedom Park with beer, bratwurst and bands. Fort Mifflin transforms into an electronic playground for the Making Time festival, and the Montco Jazz Festival continues through Sunday at multiple venues across the county.

Delaware

Blank Pages

Blank Pages, the alt-pop rock band from Newark, Delaware, returns to The Crown at The Queen with their classic rock riffs and sharp musicianship laced with humor. Frontman Dominic “Dom” Wayne channels Black Sabbath and Metallica, while bandmate Nik Mulrine adds in his background in piano, choir and marching band, and Drew Cook infuses retro ‘50s and ’60s rock & roll vibes. Known for mixing originals like “Nights and Days” and “In the Basement” with popular rock covers, Blank Pages has earned a reputation for sets where the banter is as entertaining as the music itself.

‘Spinner’

Hall of Fame sportswriter and radio personality Ray Didinger’s latest play, “Spinner,” makes its world premiere at the Delaware Theater Company. It follows his autobiographical 2016 play “Tommy and Me,” inspired by his friendship with Eagles Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald. “Spinner” is based on the true story of former Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins player Brian “Spinner” Spencer and the tragic events that unfolded in 1970. The play examines themes of generational trauma, mental health and how triumph and tragedy can often coexist.

New Jersey

XPoNential Music Festival

Where : Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.

: Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. When : Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21

: Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: $10 – $260

The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by WXPN, has been a staple of the Philadelphia music scene for over 30 years. Held on the Camden waterfront, it showcases a diverse lineup of artists featuring both established acts and emerging talent. This year’s headliners include the iconic ‘70s band War, indie rockers Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory and singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett. Other notable performers are Greensky Bluegrass, Soccer Mommy and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Attendees can enjoy performances on multiple stages, explore a craft village and participate in various activities.

Medford Oktoberfest

Where : Freedom Park, 86 Union St., Medford, N.J.

: Freedom Park, 86 Union St., Medford, N.J. When : Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s not October just yet, but Oktoberfest season is already here. The South Jersey version is a lively two-day celebration of music, food and Bavarian culture, with three stages featuring acts including local country duo Williams Honor, soul-funk band Des & The Swagmatics, rockers Nik Greeley & The Operators, Jersey singer-songwriter Bobby Mahoney and local faves Quaker City String Band and The Blues Reincarnation Project. Beyond the music, festivalgoers can cheer on competitors in the steinholding championship and the bratwurst-eating contest, or join in on cornhole or the trivia tournament. Other activities include German dance lessons, artisan vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.

Special Events

Fall Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Nov. 30

: Through Sunday, Nov. 30 How much: Various prices

Saturday

Hellerick’s Adventure Farm Fall Festival: More than 40 family-friendly activities, including wagon rides, a corn maze and a tractor tire playground.

Conshohocken FunFest: Six-block neighborhood fest that includes music, food and a kids’ zone.

Shady Brook Farm Fall Fest: Fall-themed activities at the popular suburban farm.

Upper Darby International Festival: The borough’s annual celebration of the diverse international cultures that make up the area.

We Are The Seeds Philly: The two-day Native American festival includes a pow-wow.

Sunday

Mt. Airy Village Fair: Neighborhood fest includes food, artisan vendors and kids’ activities.

The Philly Show

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21

: Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: $15

Diehard sports fans love to collect the memorabilia associated with their favorite team. The Philly Show provides that opportunity, spanning over 140,000 square feet and featuring hundreds of dealer booths covering vintage and modern collectibles. The show includes grading/authentication services from major companies, car trading, kid-friendly raffle games and giveaways. And what would memorabilia be without stars to sign it? Confirmed appearances include Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, Steve Garvey, Von Hayes, Reggie Jackson, John Kruk, Tony La Russa, Bill Madlock, Terry Mulholland, Fletcher Cox, Ricky Williams, Warren Moon and members of the casts from “The Sandlot” and “The Mighty Ducks.”

The Clay Studio Mud Ball 2025

The Clay Studio’s annual Mud Ball brings together art lovers and the community to support its mission of expanding access to ceramic arts. This year’s fundraiser offers several ticket options: a VIP package with early entry, champagne and hors d’oeuvres; an evening ticket that includes cocktails, light fare, dessert, dancing and a special gift; and a late-night option for dessert, drinks and dancing only. Guests can also take part in a silent auction featuring donated artworks and a raffle with one-of-a-kind experiences. Proceeds benefit the Claymobile, which provides art education to more than 5,000 children and adults in under-resourced communities each year, as well as scholarships and artist residencies.

Halloween Nights

Philadelphia’s immersive, seasonal festival transforms the former prison’s entire 10-acre complex into a haunted house attraction. Each area has its unique themes, and new this season are Dark Tides, a deserted fishing village with lurking dangers, and Apocalypse Pass, an outdoor scare zone that mimics an uncontained outbreak. If you’re a particularly thrill-seeking attendee, you can opt in for a glow necklace, signaling your willingness to be pulled into hidden passageways or separated from your group. The experience has been upgraded overall, and that extends to its themed bars and lounges, food vendors and “scare-free” offerings.

Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show

Where : Rittenhouse Square

: Rittenhouse Square When : Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21

: Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: Free, pay as you go

The 2025 edition of the popular outdoor art gallery brings more than 140 juried artists to one of Philadelphia’s most historic public spaces, continuing a tradition that began in 1928. Visitors have a choice of multimedia works, including oil and acrylic painting, watercolor, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking, pastel and drawing. An online map means you can find the location of the artists of your choice. Along with the art, vendors provide food, flowers and other options for attendees. Once you’re done shopping, if you make reservations early enough, you might be able to snag a seat at Borromini, Rittenhouse Square’s newest restaurant.

CollegeFest 2025

Where : Campus block party, 19th and Race streets

: Campus block party, 19th and Race streets When : Saturday, Sept. 20 – Sunday, Sept. 21

: Saturday, Sept. 20 – Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: Free for college students with required registration

Hosted by Campus Philly, this citywide welcome event is designed to help college students explore and experience Philadelphia’s arts, culture and landmarks. Current college students and high school juniors and seniors gain free access to more than 25 museums, historic sites and attractions throughout the weekend, along with free rides on the Philly PHLASH shuttle and discounted Indego Bike Share passes. The main event is Saturday’s Block Party with live music, food samples, giveaways and vendors, with exclusive deals from local retailers.

Arts & Culture

Theatre Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Oct. 26

: Through Sunday, Oct. 26 How much: Various prices

The Fringe Festival continues through the end of the month, and new productions are opening outside of the festival. Here’s a look at what’s onstage this weekend… and beyond.

“The Unexpected 3rd”: Theater artist Kathryn Grody makes some discoveries about herself and life in her 70s during this one-woman show that runs through Oct. 26.

“The Great American Soulbook”: The American Soul Band brings the last decades of R&B to life in this stage show that runs through Sept. 21.

“Primary Trust”: Playwright Eboni Booth won a Pulitzer Prize for this play, which makes its Philly premiere this weekend and runs through the first week of October.

“The Real Thing”: Tom Stoppard’s renowned 1982 play comes to the Lantern Theatre Company, running through Oct. 5.

The Women’s Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 28

: Thursday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 28 How much: All-access badge: $100 (students) $125, individual tickets, $10

The 10-day Women’s Film Festival marks its 10th anniversary and its debut as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The lineup features more than 100 films from around the world, all created by, for or about women, chosen through a highly competitive selection process. In addition to film screenings, the festival offers workshops, panels and networking opportunities. Local talent is highlighted through the Philly Philms program, providing a platform for regional filmmakers. Venues include the Perelman Building at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Neighborhood House in Old City.

The Improvised Shakespeare Company

Call it freestyle Shakespeare. The Improvised Shakespeare Company builds its shows from scratch based on audience suggestions — no scripts, no rehearsals, no predetermined plot, just spontaneous Shakespearean. Founded in Chicago in 2005, the troupe has become a globally acclaimed ensemble, appearing at major festivals and venues like the Kennedy Center, Bonnaroo, Just For Laughs, San Francisco Sketchfest and more. Named “Best Improv Group” by publications in Chicago and Los Angeles, they’re known for both their comic brilliance and their reverence — and playful skewering — of iambic pentameter.

Chaos and Kisses: A Grand Opening Parade for Calder Gardens by Arto Lindsay

Where : Starting point: JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch St.

: Starting point: JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch St. When : Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 2 p.m. How much: Free, open to the public

The city’s newest Parkway art space — but not museum, according to its founders — Calder Gardens, kicks off its grand opening weekend with Chaos and Kisses, a parade honoring the legacy of Philadelphia native Alexander Calder, the sculptor who became best known for his mobile creations. Conceived by artist and musician Arto Lindsay, the parade features performances by Philadelphia-based artists, including Pig Iron Theatre, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, Mad Beatz Philly, PHonk! and a free concert by Sun Ra Arkestra. Calder Gardens opens officially on Sunday. Parade attendees can win passes to visit the innovative space honoring Calder’s continuing influence on contemporary art.

Shepard Fairey’s Uplift Justice Mural Dedication

Where : JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch St.

: JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch St. When : Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. How much: Free

Shepard Fairey, the renowned street artist behind Barack Obama’s “Hope” poster, unveils his latest large-scale mural, Uplift Justice, in Philadelphia with a ceremony open to the public. Located at 1421 Arch St., the mural is a call for justice, featuring the perturbed gaze of an ethnically ambiguous woman looking up at the scales of justice and the Liberty Bell. This installation not only marks a new addition to Philadelphia’s public art landscape, but it also reflects the shared ideals the city will celebrate during the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The Third Annual Phoenixville Film Festival

Where : Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa.

: Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. When : Thursday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 21

: Thursday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: Free – $10 individual screenings, $65 all-access passes

The historic Colonial Theatre is host to the Phoenixville Film Festival, now in its third year. The four-day event showcases a diverse lineup of films, including a few world and U.S. premieres. Aside from the more than 50 films playing over four days, attendees can enjoy a variety of screenings, participate in filmmaker panels and workshops and attend after-parties and an awards ceremony.

Kids

West Park Family Field Day

Where : John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic

: John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic When : Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free with registration

The free, all-ages event hosted by the Fairmount Park Conservancy offers a variety of youth sports activities, including soccer, flag football, rowing and “Learn to Ride” classes. The event also features music, prizes, free face painting and pay-as-you-go food trucks. Advance registration is recommended. This event is in partnership with several organizations, including Philadelphia Parks & Rec, Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative and Centennial Parkside Community Development Corporation.

Food & Drink

Ninth Annual South Philly Sausage Fest

Where : Broad Street and W. Passyunk Avenue

: Broad Street and W. Passyunk Avenue When : Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The South Philly Sausage Fest is a free, family and dog-friendly community celebration highlighting food, local brews, live music, artisans and more. Expect offerings from sausage masters like Dietz & Watson, plus plenty of BBQ, dessert, pretzels and other local street eats. Breweries including Brewery ARS, Cartesian Brewing, Otto Distilling and others will be pouring and craft vendors and makers will round out the day. The Philadelphia School of Rock performs, while proceeds from drink ticket sales support Newbold Community Development Corporation’s Public Space Beautification program.

Outdoors

Fall Equinox & Meditation Walk

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. When : Sunday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 21, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $10 – $20

The fall season ushers in change, and Laurel Hill is using its verdant land to help people transition into the season with intention and reflection. Arboretum manager Aaron Greenberg, alongside energy guide and therapist Asia IrgangLaden, will lead registrants on a guided walk, pausing at points for short meditations focused on transformation. As trees change color and shed leaves, the walk is intended to be a contemplative space to tune inwards, observe change and take stock of what one has and what one might need in this coming season.

Comedy

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever Tour

John Mulaney returns to the stand-up stage with a 51-date North American run. The tour follows the success of his 2023 Netflix special “Baby J,” which earned him an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Aside from the tour, Mulaney hosts and executive produces the live variety show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney” on Netflix, performed on Broadway in “All In: Comedy About Love” with Fred Armisen and Renee Elise Goldsberry and appeared on the hit FX show “The Bear.”

Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. How much: $53 and up

Brooklyn native Adam Sandler spent time in Philly a few years back filming his Netflix basketball drama, “Hustle.” This year, he’s back headlining the You’re My Best Friend Tour. His material should be fresh, as the 30-date tour kicked off in Florida less than two weeks ago. Sandler first gained national attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the early ‘90s and has since become one of the most popular comic actors of his time. His more recent projects include the Netflix film “Happy Gilmore 2,” which set a new record for the biggest U.S. opening weekend for a Netflix film, generating 46.7 million views within just three days of its July 25 release.

Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour

Where : Kimmel Center, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. How much: $65.74 and up

Nikki Glaser’s 2024 HBO special “Someday You’ll Die” saw the biggest streaming audience for a comedy special in HBO Max history. That same year, she stole the show at the profane Netflix Tom Brady roast. After making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo this year, Glaser embarked on her tour, which started in January and has gone for more than 100 dates worldwide. It stops in Philly for three shows this weekend. Next up: hosting another Golden Globes ceremony in 2026.

Music

Montco Jazz Fest

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Sept. 21

: Through Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: Various prices

Now in its fourth year, curated by vocalist Joanna Pascale, the suburban celebration of jazz features over 30 concerts, workshops, brunches and special performances at over 20 venues. 2025 highlights include Najwa Parkins at Stave and Stable in Pottstown; Pascale’s own showcase; the Junior Jazz Festival, a Women in Jazz party featuring the Maria Marmarou Trio, the Olivia Hughart Group and a tribute to Nina Simone by Carol Riddick with Gerald Veasley.

Making Time Music Festival

Where : Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road

: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road When : Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21

: Friday, Sept. 19 – Sunday, Sept. 21 How much: $114 and up

Founded by local DJ and promoter Dave Pianka, also known as Dave P., Making Time is an EDM festival held annually at Fort Mifflin. The 2025 edition features over 120 artists in three days, including Four Tet, Panda Bear, Moodymann, Boy Harsher and Avalon Emerson, among others. The festival showcases a diverse range of genres, from techno and house to ambient and experimental. In addition to the music, the event encourages a holistic experience, with curated food offerings and art installations. Read more about the fest here.

Alabama Shakes

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Thursday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m. How much: $36 and up

The Grammy-winning rock band from Athens, Alabama, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Brittany Howard, with guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell, Alabama Shakes are back on stage after an eight-year hiatus. Formed in 2009, the band gained widespread acclaim with their 2012 debut album “Boys & Girls,” featuring the hit single “Hold On.” Their 2015 follow-up, “Sound & Color,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won three Grammy Awards. Howard took time off to release two solo albums, but in December 2024, the band reunited for a surprise performance. Last month, they released a new single, “Another Life.”

Bilal

Philly’s own Bilal brings his soulful sound back home to City Winery Philadelphia for an intimate performance that showcases his rich voice and eclectic style. A founding member of the neo-soul movement, his 2024 album, “Adjust Brightness,” featured 11 new tracks. That same year, he also recorded “Live At Glasshaus” with Common, Questlove and Robert Glasper. Bilal earned a Grammy for the song “These Walls” from Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed third album “To Pimp a Butterfly.”

Glenn Bryan and Friends

Where : Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St.

: Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St. When : Thursday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. How much: Free

Classically trained keyboardist Glenn Bryan brings his dynamic blend of jazz, Latin and world music to the West Philadelphia Thursday Night Heritage Jazz Series. With over three decades as a working artist, Bryan has collaborated with jazz stalwarts, including Carlos Santana and Grover Washington Jr. known for his improvisational prowess and engaging stage presence. Bryan’s performances are a testament to his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia’s jazz scene.

The Lumineers: Automatic World Tour

Where : Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way When : Friday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m.

: Friday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. How much: $110 and up, resellers only

Launched in July, this tour is in support of the band’s fifth studio album, “Automatic,” which was released earlier this year. The album’s lead single, “Same Old Song,” captures the band’s signature sound. Since they got started 20 years ago, The Lumineers have generated 6 billion streams over five releases, sold 1.5 million albums and earned two Grammy nominations. They’ve also sold out arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums across the globe. This weekend, they’re in Philly at Citizens Bank Park.

Kali Uchis: The Sincerely, Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. How much: $34 and up

Latin pop star Kali Uchis heads to Philly in support of her fifth studio album, “Sincerely,” which was released in May. Notable singles include “Sunshine & Rain…” and “ILYSMIH,” tracks that reference the loss of her mother and the birth of her son. Throughout her career, Uchis hasn’t let one genre define her, collaborating with hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator and EDM/soul producer Kaytranada, winning a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for their collaboration, “10%”. Joining her on tour is chilled-out soulful trio Thee Sacred Souls.

Freddie Gibbs: Alfredo The Tour

Gary, Indiana, has been best known as the hometown of the Jackson family, and we know how that turned out. Next to them, rapper Freddie Gibbs is the most accomplished contemporary musician from the once-thriving industrial city. He and longtime collaborator The Alchemist open up their multi-date U.S. tour in Philly after releasing their joint album “Alfredo 2” in July. It’s the sequel to their critically acclaimed 2020 album “Alfredo,” featuring standout guest verses from Anderson .Paak, Larry June and JID. Known for collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights like Madlib and Conway the Machine, Gibbs continues to push boundaries and deepen his legacy.

‘Il viaggio a Reims’

Opera Philadelphia begins its 50th anniversary season with Gioachino Rossini‘s “Il viaggio a Reims,” which is viewed as one of his best works. Originally composed for the coronation of King Charles X in 1825, the opera was only performed four times, then largely forgotten until its score was reconstructed and revived in 1984. With a libretto by Luigi Balocchi, it’s a satirical tale of European aristocrats stranded at a luxury inn on their way to Reims, their plans derailed by a lack of horses. In this contemporary adaptation directed by Olivier Award-winner Damiano Michieletto, the setting is reimagined as a present-day art museum preparing to open an exhibition. Music Director Corrado Rovaris leads a stellar cast, including sopranos Brenda Rae and Lindsey Reynolds, baritone Daniel Belcher and tenor Alasdair Kent.

The Jazz Room: A Journey To The Heart of New Orleans

Travel back to 1920s New Orleans with the same folks behind Candlelight Concerts. A lineup of skilled jazz musicians and vocalists will perform classics like “St. James Infirmary,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Hello Dolly” and more. The event has earned praise for its authenticity, intimate setting and powerful performances, with even the decor reflecting the era and sound.