A Puerto Rican Day Parade, pre-Halloween haunts, ‘Falsettos’ at the Arden Theatre and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Sept. 25–28: Wilmington Black Restaurant Week, a fine art show in Philly and Autumn Sounds Concert Series in South Jersey are among weekend event highlights.
Philly’s arts and culture calendar is overflowing this weekend, starting with the Philadelphia Orchestra’s season-opening concert at the Kimmel Center, where Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads Yuja Wang in a program of classic and contemporary music. On the same night, country breakout star Shaboozey’s “Great American Roadshow,” where country, rap and rock come together, checks into the Fillmore. Friday brings hometown indie rockers Mt. Joy to The Mann, where they close out their U.S. tour on Friday and Saturday night.
Art lovers can lean into the weekend with the openings of “The Living Temple: The World of Moki Cherry” at The Fabric Workshop and Museum, or Jerrell Gibbs’ “No Solace in the Shade” at the Brandywine Museum of Art. Sunday keeps the momentum rolling as the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade marches proudly down the Parkway. In the evening, jazz royalty Branford Marsalis and his quartet close the week at the Annenberg Center with the kind of virtuosity that has defined his storied career.
Delaware
Wilmington Black Restaurant Week
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Sunday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 5
- How much: Various prices
This regional restaurant week highlights African American, African and Afro-Caribbean culinary artists in Wilmington. Local Black-owned restaurants will offer immersive dining experiences paired with storytelling, aiming to both celebrate heritage and boost the local economy. It culminates next Sunday in a free Black Food Festival at The Queen, featuring a student cook-off, tastings, culinary conversations, music and even a livestream of an NFL game. Participating restaurants include Drop Squad Kitchen, Lena’s and Ant’ Bumpy’s Eatery, Rooted AF and Merengue House Bar & Restaurant.
New Jersey
Autumn Sounds Concert Series
- Where: Downtown Haddonfield
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25 – Saturday, Sept. 27, various times
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Haddonfield hosts an inaugural three-day music festival featuring local and regional bands to foster community and promote its downtown retail area. Concerts will primarily take place on the steps of Borough Hall, with other locations including King Court Gazebo, Masonic Temple steps, King’s Road Brewing Co., Brandywine Living Center, the Haddonfield Library and Sparrow’s Gourmet Snacks. Performers include The Unstoppable Hack Beats, Huston West Band, Red Desert Motel and April Mae & The June Bugs.
Special Events
Kamala Harris’ ‘107 Days’ book event
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
- How much: $65 and up
Kamala Harris’s new memoir “107 Days” delivers an honest, behind-the-scenes look at her brief presidential campaign after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid. She’s on a 15-city book tour that captures what that was like from her point of view. It stops in Philadelphia on Thursday, with an appearance at The Met in conjunction with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books. Tickets include a copy of the book with VIP options, creating the possibility for a photo-op and a signed copy. As Harris spent a lot of time in Philly and Pennsylvania during her campaign, you can expect some insight into local politics, as well as what it was like facing the mounting pressures and demands of the shortest presidential campaign in U.S. history.
Festivals roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, Sept. 28
- How much: Various prices
Now that fall is officially here, you can expect autumnal festivals galore for the next six weeks before we move into holiday-themed events. This weekend’s fests cover a variety of interests and locations.
Philly Ratha Yatra: The Hare Krishna community hosts its annual festival with yoga and vegan food vendors on the Parkway.
Omo Naija Festival: Ticketed family-friendly all-ages fest celebrates Nigerian culture.
Block Party at the Rail Park: Music, dance and interactive activities at the urban green space.
Dock Street 40th Anniversary: The popular bar and artisanal pizza spot celebrates four decades with a block party.
South Street Fall Fest: The neighborhood hosts a fall celebration with food, music and a skate park pop-up over several blocks.
New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival: Two-day festival with juried artists and craftsmen in multiple disciplines.
Oxford Harvest Festival: Food, music and a variety of apple-based products at the Chester County fest.
Halloween roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through
- How much: Various prices
Halloween’s not for another month, but the region is getting into the spooky season early. If you like jump scares and creepy spaces, here are the haunted attractions opening this week.
Lincoln Mill Haunted House: The haunted mill in Manayunk is based on the legend of its fictional “owner” Victor Kane.
The Valley of Fear: The original Haunted Hayride, Shipwreck Cove and Miles Manor are the themed areas at the Bucks Country attraction.
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres: The Field of Fright is just one of the attractions at another Bucks County scare venue.
Fright Factory: This is the 25th year for Philly’s haunted attraction, deemed the scariest in America. You’ve been forewarned.
Philadelphia Polo Arena Championship
- Where: The McCausland Arena at Chaumounix Equestrian Center, 98 Chaumounix Drive
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m., 3 p.m.
- How much: $20
Kareem Rosser’s challenging childhood in West Philly was enhanced by his participation in the Work to Ride program. Now he’s a member of the U.S. polo team and is the organization’s executive vice president. Through his efforts and those of WTR founder Lezlie Hiner, McCausland Arena, a $15 million indoor equestrian facility, has opened. It’s the venue for the inaugural Polo Arena Championship, kicking off this weekend with two matches of arena polo, which is slightly different from a regular polo match. Founded by Hiner in 1994, Work To Ride provides horsemanship, polo, riding lessons, mentorship and academic support for inner-city youth. All event proceeds benefit Work to Ride and its programs.
The Delaware River Festival
- Where: Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia, Wiggins Park, Camden, N.J.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free
The Delaware River Festival is an annual event that began in 2002 as Pennsylvania Coast Day, aiming to connect the public with the Delaware River through hands-on experiences and environmental education. Over time, it evolved into a two-state celebration on the Philadelphia and Camden waterfronts, featuring a variety of free, family-friendly activities. Attendees can enjoy pedal boat rides, museum visits, face painting, arts and crafts, environmental exhibits and live performances. Bonus: The Philadelphia Cup Regatta will run on the same day, so you’ll have a bird’s eye view of it as well.
Puerto Rican Day Parade
- Where: 18th and Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval
- When: Sunday, Sept. 28, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
¡Wepa! It’s time for the 2025 Puerto Rican Day Parade. Organized by El Concilio, it’s been an annual event since its inception in 1961. The parade features over 1,500 marchers, including local community groups, cultural organizations, and dance troupes, showcasing traditional Puerto Rican culture. This year’s theme is “From Town to Town: United By Our Culture.” Percussionist Pablo Batista is the 2025 Grand Marshal and local radio personality Mina Say What is hosting for her 11th year.
Arts & Culture
‘Falsettos’
- Where: Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Oct. 26
- How much: $40 – $63
Arden Theatre Company’s 2025-26 season opens with the Tony Award-winning musical by William Finn and James Lapine. Set against the backdrop of the early ‘80s at the dawn of the AIDS epidemic, the show follows Marvin as he leaves his wife and son to be with his lover. The narrative unfolds through songs exploring the concept of family and forgiveness. Directed by Kevin Glaccum, this production features a talented cast including Steve Pacek as Marvin, Katherine Fried as Trina and Joey Caroto as Jason. The play’s run includes special performances: Teen Night, Young Friends Night and two post-show talkbacks.
‘The Spook Who Sat by the Door’
- Where: Film Society East, 125 S. 2nd St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m.
- How much: $11.50 – $31.50 (note: screening tickets for each day are available on different pages).
Based on the 1969 book by Sam Greenlee, the film, directed by Ivan Dixon, was controversial from the outset. Denied a film permit in Chicago, the production moved to Gary, Indiana. Once it was completed, it was distributed by United Artists but pulled from theaters in days. Its prints were destroyed, and the negative was hidden for years. Why, you ask? It tells the fictional story of the first Black CIA agent, Dan Freeman, spearheading a rebellion against the powers that be. Reelblack, along with the Philadelphia Film Society, presents the 4K restoration screenings of the 1973 film. Dixon’s and Greenlee’s daughters are set to appear at showings to discuss the film. In partnership with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books, “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” book is available for purchase beforehand, with limited copies also available at the screenings.
‘The Living Temple: The World of Moki Cherry’
- Where: The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, April 12, 2026
- How much: Free, suggested donation $5
The Fabric Workshop and Museum presents a comprehensive retrospective honoring the late Swedish artist Moki Cherry, the mother of musicians Neneh Cherry and Eagle Eye Cherry. This exhibition showcases her diverse body of work, including textiles, tapestries, ceramics, concert posters, clothing and video, reflecting her philosophy that “home is stage, stage is home.” Cherry’s collaborative, mixed-media work was influenced by her life with trumpeter Don Cherry and their children. Thursday’s opening reception goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., honoring Moki and artist Lisa Alvarado, who also has an exhibit opening this week. On Saturday, Neneh will be in town for a conversation with artist Naima Karlsson and curator/critic John Corbett.
‘Jerrell Gibbs: No Solace in the Shade’
- Where: Brandywine Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Road, Chadds Ford, Pa.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, March 1
- How much: $8 for children up to 18, $20 for adults, $18 for 65 and up
The first solo exhibition for Baltimore-based Jerrell Gibbs focuses on his large-scale figurative paintings that showcase varying facets of African-American life. The exhibition showcases Gibbs’ journey from the Maryland Institute College of Art to a recognized artist whose work is displayed in major museums, including the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The Brandywine Museum has a history of hosting exhibitions by Black artists, including a 2015 retrospective of West Chester’s Horace Pippin, a self-taught artist who also achieved acclaim for his expressive renderings of Black Americans.
2025 Fall Fine Craft Fair
- Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.
- When: Friday, Sept. 27, Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: $15
The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen hosts several fairs throughout the region throughout the year. But unlike many local craft fairs, this particular one offers a climate-controlled venue and a comfortable shopping experience for attendees who explore the diverse offerings without concern for weather conditions. The fair features over 70 juried artists from across the country, showcasing a wide array of mediums including ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, glass and textiles.
‘The Rotunda’ documentary screening
- Where: The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
“The Rotunda” documentary, directed by Philly filmmaker Ellen Reynolds, explores the cherished community venue in West Philadelphia. Established over 25 years ago, The Rotunda has served as a vibrant space for artistic expression, hosting more than 300 events annually, including live music, theater, dance and educational programs. Reynolds’ film includes event footage and interviews with curators, founders and supporters, highlighting the venue’s role as a creative community hub.
Kids
Fintastic Pumpkin Glow
- Where: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 2
- How much: $30.99 – $49.99 (Adults 13 – 64)
The South Jersey attraction transforms into a glowing underwater wonderland, with carved pumpkins floating alongside sharks and rays, in line with the fall season. The event features themed displays, including a glowing sea turtle and a 10-foot underwater octopus that should inspire plenty of Instagram photo opportunities, along with immersive experiences. Featured are hands-on activities like the Paint-a-Pumpkin station, and the “Bones or No Bones” show that combines an educational glimpse into the skeletal structures of various animals with entertainment that even the most hard-to-please kids might enjoy.
Food & Drink
‘Master Chefs All-Star Live’
- Where: Miller Theatre, 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
- How much: $53 – $105.84
MasterChef All-Stars Live! brings the hit culinary competition show to the stage, featuring a lineup of popular chefs showcasing their skills in live cooking demonstrations and challenges. The tour includes Season Nine winner Gerron Hurt, known for his southern-inspired dishes, Season 14 winner Michael Leonard and Season 15 finalists Rachel Sanchez and Julio Figueredo, collectively known as The Fiery Cooks, who specialize in cultural fusion cuisine. The show offers fans an immersive experience with opportunities to participate, taste-test dishes and gain culinary tips from the celebrity chefs. VIP tickets include a preshow meet and greet.
Oktoberfest at Yards 2025
- Where: Yards Brewing Company, 500 Spring Garden St.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: $33.85, $12.52 designated driver
Celebrate Bavarian tradition, brews and food at the annual beer fest. Each ticket includes a Yards Oktoberfest 0.5-liter stein and your first fill of one of four German-inspired beers crafted especially for the event. Guests can expect live music from local favorites like Polkadelphia, a hearty lineup of German eats, party games and a “Masskrugstemmen” stein-holding competition. Costumes are encouraged as there’s a best-dressed contest that comes with a prize, so don’t be shy about breaking out the dirndls and lederhosen.
Apple-A-Day Cider Social
- Where: Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 26, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $30
The Mütter can be spooky, but not this week. It’s hosting an Apple-A-Day Cider Social in its Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden to celebrate the fall season. Your ticket includes a selection of ciders and beers, complemented by light snacks with live music to set the convivial tone. Though the event is being held outdoors, there is access to the museum’s rarely seen collection items as well. The event is 21 and up only and FYI, photography inside the museum is prohibited.
Candles and Cocktails
- Where: The Wayward, 1170 Ludlow St.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: $65.87
What’s better during fall’s cozy season than candles and cocktails? Cork & Candles Center City guides the hands-on candle-making workshop, while St. George Spirits leads the mixology session featuring a guided tasting of artisan spirits highlighting the craft and story behind each pour. This experience is meant to be intimate and is limited to 25 seats, which makes it great for date night.
Philly Halal Food Festival
- Where: Khair Community Center, 1079 Egypt Road., Phoenixville, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, noon – 10 p.m.
- How much: $9
The Philly Halal Food Festival returns for its third year as a celebration of culture, cuisine and community by spotlighting more than 60 halal food vendors alongside family-friendly activities and a lively bazaar-style atmosphere. It’s a chance to savor an international mix of flavors from kebabs to halal cheesesteaks, while supporting Muslim-owned restaurants and businesses across the Greater Philadelphia area. The fest includes a kids’ corner, a prayer space and free admission for toddlers.
Comedy
Kevin Nealon
- Where: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m., 9 p.m.
- How much: $43.99 – $53.99
Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon heads to Philly on his current stand-up tour, which keeps him booked and busy through 2026. On screen, the “Saturday Night Live” alum has appeared in recent projects including “Late Bloomers,” “Inhabitants” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.” He also hosts the long-running YouTube show, “Hiking with Kevin,” now in its fifth season, where he hits the trails with celebrities.
Mo’Nique and Friends
- Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, Pa.
- When: Friday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., 10 p.m.
- How much: $64.86 – $186.41
Despite being at the center of multiple controversies, comedian Mo’Nique is back on stage with her “Mo’Nique & Friends” comedy tour. In 2023, her hard-fought special, “My Name Is Mo’Nique,” dropped on Netflix. On screen, she most recently starred in the BET horror film “The Reading” and has a recurring role on “Black Mafia Family (BMF)” on Starz, continuing her work in both stand-up and scripted television.
Music
Philadelphia Orchestra Opening Night
- Where: Kimmel Center, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
- How much: $29 and up
Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the orchestra, joined by virtuoso pianist Yuja Wang, for a program that includes Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major — a work the orchestra first introduced to U.S. audiences in 1932, Marquez’s Danzón No. 2 and Julia Wolfe’s new composition, “Pretty,” co-commissioned by the orchestra. The performance marks the opening night of its 125th season, a significant milestone for the renowned institution as it considers its legacy of innovation and achievement while looking forward to new commissions, underrepresented voices and upcoming programming that bridges the old with the new.
Shaboozey: The Great American Roadshow
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
- How much: $56 and up
Shaboozey’s current “Great American Roadshow” tour marks the latest chapter in his rapid rise, bringing his genre-blending country-rap sound to cities across the U.S., including a stop in Philadelphia. His breakthrough came with the massive 2024 hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which tied Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at 19 weeks. It didn’t hurt that he also appeared on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” and won three American Music Awards. His third album, 2024’s “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” features the singles “Blink Twice” with Myles Smith and “Amen” with Jelly Roll.
Mt. Joy
- Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Friday, Sept. 26, Saturday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m.
- How much: $49 and up
Indie rockers Mt. Joy are bringing their hometown energy back to Philadelphia with a two-night stand at The Mann that concludes their U.S. tour. The band is riding high on the momentum of their latest album, “Hope We Have Fun,” released on May 30. The group has put out four albums since 2018, which helped them sell out Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks, The Greek Theater and more during their 2024 tour. Their latest single, “Highway Queen,” features a duet with country star Maren Morris.
The Dead Milkmen
- Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
High-energy punk rock will reverberate in the Philly streets when The Dead Milkmen headline the closing edition of the Summer Sounds Concert Series. Formed right here in 1983, the Milkmen gained national attention with their 1988 album “Beelzebubba,” featuring the hit “Punk Rock Girl.” Their 2023 release, “Quaker City Quiet Pills,” marks their 11th studio album and first since 2014.
Bradford Marsalis Quartet
- Where: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
- How much: $84 and up
One of four music-making Marsalis brothers who’ve dominated the jazz scene for decades, Branford Marsalis is a three-time Grammy winner who was honored as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. His recent release, “Belonging,” marks his debut on Blue Note Records and is a full-album reinterpretation of Keith Jarrett’s 1974 ECM Records album of the same name. The album features his longstanding quartet, Joey Calderazzo on piano, Eric Revis on bass and Justin Faulkner on drums. They’ll be here in Philly to play it on Sunday night.
