One of the region’s most popular and most enduring festivals makes its in-person return. The 60th Philadelphia Folk Festival brings over 100 acts to the Philly burbs. Among those are headliners Michael Franti and Spearhead and The War and Treaty, Arrested Development, one of the first hip-hop acts to ever play the festival (folksy hip-hop to be sure), festival perennial Bettye Lavette, Sarah King, The Great Groove Band, Mo Kenney, Chelsea Reed and the Fairweather Five and more. This year’s fest will also be available to viewers via ticketed livestream.

What: Hybrid music festival

Hybrid music festival Where: Old Pool Farm, 1212 Barnbridge Rd., Upper Salford Township, Pa.

Old Pool Farm, 1212 Barnbridge Rd., Upper Salford Township, Pa. When: Thursday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 21

Thursday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 21 How much: $10 and up, $65 for streaming only

Cultural festivals

Penn’s Landing hosts several cultural festivals through October and this weekend, Indian and Caribbean cultures are highlighted. Saturday’s Festival of India celebrates Desi heritage and India’s 75th Independence Day through music, dance, and vendors. Sunday’s Caribbean Festival showcases the rich culture and diverse music of countries including Barbados, Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad, Turks and Caicos, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and more. Performers include soca artist Julius, saxophonist Kenny Sykes, and the Unity Vibrations band.

What: Street festivals

Street festivals Where: Great Plaza, Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Great Plaza, Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When: Saturday, Aug. 20, Sunday, Aug. 21, noon

Saturday, Aug. 20, Sunday, Aug. 21, noon How much: Free

Outdoors

The annual Main Line Bike Race is incorporated into the Ardmore Rock and Ride, which combines the charity bike ride with an indoor and outdoor music festival. In 2022, the cycling course goes through both the Lancaster Ave. shopping retail district and Suburban Square. Performances take place at two outdoor stages – the Suburban Square courtyard at St. James Place and Schauffele Plaza. Artists scheduled to perform include Mo Lowda and the Humble, Cabinet, Hoots and Hellmouth, Arthur Thomas and the Funkitorium, and Boathouse Row. The ticketed afterparty show at Ardmore Music Hall is Scott Metzger +Andy Hess + Josh Dion. All proceeds from the bike race benefit Narberth Ambulance, which provides services to 150,000 people in five counties.

One of Philadelphia’s greatest advantages is its array of public green spaces in and around the city. Freewalkers, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advantages of walking, in partnership with Circuit Trails, is hosting a two-day, 22-mile walk for those interested in seeing and learning more about the region. On Saturday, the group will start at 30th Street Station and walk to Fort Washington along the Wissahickon Creek. On Sunday, the group will continue from Fort Washington to Doylestown. Alternate options on Day One are a five-mile mini-walk to East Falls or Chestnut Hill West SEPTA stations. You can join the group for either or both days and should you choose both, there are hotels near Ft. Washington where you can stay overnight.

What: Nature walk

Nature walk Where: Between Center City and Doylestown, with two different starting points

Between Center City and Doylestown, with two different starting points When: Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m. How much: Free with registration

Arts and culture

The Clay Studio hosts its seventh annual Clay Fest, which allows people of all ages to get their hands dirty. The art workshop offers a chance to throw on the potter’s wheel, make clay necklaces with artist Nitza Walesca, screen printing with Second State Press, and a group sculpting class with artist Roberto Lugo, who created the mural of Roots frontman Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter located on the side of The Clay Studio’s new building. A photo booth, an ice cream social, and a DJ will be part of the fest as well.