The Eagles (unofficially) begin their 2024-2025 season on Thursday when they host an open practice at the Lincoln Financial Center. No, the NFL is not back quite yet, but this is the annual first sign that pro football is just around the corner. It’s not the only game in town, The Basketball Tournament comes to Drexel University with a million-dollar prize for the winning team, also on the hardwood this weekend is the 19th annual Rumph Classic. Popular annual festivals this weekend are focused on food, from the Sweet Corn Festival in the ‘burbs, to the 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties, to the Philadelphia Taco Festival in South Philly. Music and culture are at the forefront of the 16th annual ACANA Festival, and dancers who appreciate jazz, lindy hop and swing can indulge their passions at Rittenhopalooza. If you love classic soft rock, also known by the GenZ rebrand as “yacht rock,” head to Camden for The Doobie Brothers on Saturday night.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Food & Drink | Sports | Outdoors | Music

New Jersey

The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. How much: $21 and up

Longevity in the notoriously challenging music industry boils down to two things, a singular talent and a loyal fanbase that remains connected over the years. That’s the case for Michael McDonald and The Doobie Brothers. Though he’s not the band’s original lead vocalist, he and Tom Johnston, who was, are touring together with other longtime members John McPhee and Patrick Simmons. They’re making their Philly-area stop at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Expect to lean into their greatest hits, which include “What a Fool Believes,” “Minute By Minute,” “Listen to the Music” and “Black Water,” among others.

Delaware

The 18th Annual Hometown Heroes Homey Awards

Mark Rogers, the longtime host of WDDE’s “Hometown Heroes,” is the MC for the 2024 Homey Awards celebrating the best of the Delaware Valley’s music scene. Awards in 28 categories will be given out, including Album of the Year. Live performances are expected from this year’s Song of the Year nominees, and organizers say there is a few surprises as well.

Special Events

BlackStar Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues including the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Multiple venues including the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 4

: Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 4 How much: $30 – $350

The BlackStar Film Festival returns for its 13th year, with another change in venue since the fest lost International House, its initial home base. This year, Black Star is centered on Broad Street, with events at the Kimmel Center, the Suzanne Roberts Theater, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. As always, there will be screenings of feature-length and short films reflecting people of color along with panels, parties and networking.

Rittenhopalooza

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 4

: Friday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 4 How much: Various prices

Rittenhop is a group dedicated to preserving the culture around lindy hop, swing and jazz dance. To that end, they host free, open-to-the-public dances in Rittenhouse Park on Sunday afternoons. They are expanding on that this weekend with Rittenhopalooza, a three-day event that includes dance lessons and parties (both ticketed and free), along with live performances from bands Josh Lee & The Extended Family, Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society and Jillian Ashcraft.

First Fridays Chestnut Hill

Where : Germantown Avenue from Willow Grove to Highland St.

: Germantown Avenue from Willow Grove to Highland St. When : Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s First Fridays time! And in Chestnut Hill, it’s called Arts & Eats in recognition of the art galleries in the historic neighborhood. They’re extending their hours to encourage browsing and hosting meet and greets with the artists (where there’s a meet and greet, there’s also wine and cheese!). Neighborhood retailers are also staying open later and participating restaurants will offer food and drink specials.

First Friday: Deep Freeze

Where : Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.

: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St. When : Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

First Fridays look a little different at the Science History Institute. Their free events combine education with socialization. Deep Freeze is the theme this week, exploring the science behind keeping things cool, cold cooking (think no-bake desserts), and what goes into your favorite summertime beverages.

2nd Street Festival

Where : 2nd Street between Girard Ave. and Spring Garden St.

: 2nd Street between Girard Ave. and Spring Garden St. When : Sunday, Aug. 4, noon – 10 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 4, noon – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Northern Liberties, it’s your turn for a street festival. The 2nd Street Festival goes the length of the neighborhood’s main drag, with the requisite participation of the area’s eateries and retailers. More than 100 vendors will be on hand and performances by local musicians including St. James & the Apostles and Kuf Knotz and Christian Elise will play on the Fairmont Avenue and Germantown Avenue stages, respectively.

African Culture Fest

Where : Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.

: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free with zoo admission

Odunde is more than a one-day festival. As part of their Odunde365 year-round offerings, they’re hosting the African Culture Fest at the Zoo. Activities include an Afro-beat hip hop dance class, a cooking class, a drum bead-making class and African yoga. The day ends with a dance performance.

16th Annual ACANA Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Africa is also the focus of the 16th Annual ACANA Festival, which usually happens on the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. Alas, that will be replaced by a new waterfront park currently under construction. This year, ACANA will be at the Cherry Street Pier, but the performances, vendors, food and music will remain focused on highlighting the diverse cultures across the African diaspora.

Arts & Culture

In the Moment: The Art & Photography of Harvey Finkle

Where : Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 3 – Jan. 5, 2025

: Saturday, Aug. 3 – Jan. 5, 2025 How much: Free with museum admission

The work of Philadelphia-born photographer and activist Harvey Finkle is the subject of the new exhibit “In the Moment.” For more than 25 years, he’s closely documented diverse communities, activists and political movements through his unsparing lens. The exhibit was guest-curated by Antongiulio Sorgini, an art historian and educator who is the coordinator of internships and college programs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

First Friday at Arch Enemy Arts

Where : Arch Enemy Arts, 109 Arch St.

: Arch Enemy Arts, 109 Arch St. When : Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Art makes the world better and it sure improves a First Friday. At the Arch Enemy Arts FF reception, nine exhibitions will be on display at their Old City gallery. It’s a chance to enjoy a social gathering and discover their collection of “new contemporary” art. Shows by Alex Sugar and Danielle Schluneggar open on Sunday.

Food Drink

Ardmore Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Aug. 1 – Saturday, Aug. 10

: Thursday, Aug. 1 – Saturday, Aug. 10 How much: Three-course prix-fixe meal $20, $30 or $40

If you’re been waiting for a nice night out, Ardmore Restaurant Week is the time to make it happen. The nine-day discounted dining event goes by the usual $20/$30/$40 formula at its participating restaurants. Those are the price points for the three-course, prix fixe menus. This is the perfect time for that long-delayed friends group meetup, family get-together or date night, so plan accordingly.

Sweet Corn Festival

Where : Charlann Farms, 586 Stony Hill Rd., Morrisville, Pa.

: Charlann Farms, 586 Stony Hill Rd., Morrisville, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: One-day admission $9.99, both days $15

Charlann Farms hosts its second annual Sweet Corn Festival with a focus on the summertime treat. All things corn are on the menu, including a corn-eating contest, corn shucking, a corn pit, and yep, even cornhole. Pay-as-you-go food and adult beverage vendors are onsite as well. Other family-friendly activities include barrel cart and pony rides (for an additional fee). Local bands The Backbeat and the Local Honey perform on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Sun’s Out Rum’s Out Tenago Summer Series

Where : La Chinesca, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: La Chinesca, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s summertime, which means the living is easy and so is the adult-beverage imbibing. The Sun’s Out Rum’s Out seasonal series heads to La Chinesca for a night of specialty rum cocktails. It’s the last one, so all the more reason. Tenango founder Sofia Deleon and Noah Sokoloff of Philly Craft Ice who collaborated on the series will be onsite.

Philly Taco Festival

Where : Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.

: Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, noon – 2 p.m., VIP only, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. general admission + VIP

: Saturday, Aug. 3, Sunday, Aug. 4, noon – 2 p.m., VIP only, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. general admission + VIP How much: $12.99 and up, several tiers already sold out

Who doesn’t love tacos? If that’s you, you’re in the minority as some ticket tiers of The Philadelphia Taco Festival are already sold out. So if you want the chance to indulge in over 85 kinds of tacos, multiple margarita bars, tequila flights, a giant nacho station, a kids’ fun zone and multiple ways to experience music (deejays, silent disco) then get those tickets before someone else beats you to it.

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Public Practice

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way When : Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. How much: $10

It’s not quite football season yet but once training camp opens, getting real close. Eagles devotees trying to get an early read on the upcoming football season have the chance to preview the team at the first public team practice. Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith, Lane Johnson, newbie Saquon Barkley and Cam Jurgens, who steps into Jason Kelce’s big cleats at center, will all likely be on hand. E-A-G-L-E-S!

The 19th Annual Danny Rumph Classic

Where : The Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden St.

: The Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden St. When : Thursday, Aug. 1 – Monday, Aug. 5

: Thursday, Aug. 1 – Monday, Aug. 5 How much: $15 at the door

Philly basketball star Danny Rumph lost his life at just 21 to an undiagnosed heart ailment. As his family figured out a way to mourn the loss, The Rumph Classic was born. But it’s not just a basketball tournament. It’s a way to raise funds to provide CPR training and AEDs for the community to ensure that the same kind of tragedy doesn’t happen again.

The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament comes to Philly for the final two games of its season. Sixty-four teams have been winnowed down to four and then a champion will be decided. At stake: a million-dollar prize for the winning squad. You can’t say we don’t love hoops in Philly, but it is kind of a shame that two major tourneys overlap. But judicious planning might mean you can catch at least one of the games at both.

Outdoors

Family Field Day at FDR Park

On Saturday, FDR Park hosts a Family Field Day with a series of activities that can be enjoyed by all. They include food trucks, a visit by Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop, an Olympic rings challenge, face painting, and best of all, free ice cream.

Music

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour

Dominican rapstress Ice Spice checks into the Met Philadelphia on the Y2K! World tour. The 24-year-old has had a fast rise in the music industry after meeting producer RiotUSA. Social media fueled her fame after she released the single “Bully Freestyle” in 2021. Now after four Grammy Award nominations, she’s touring in support of her first full-length studio album, “Y2K!” She makes a stop at the Met Philly on Friday.

Hiruy Tirfe

Where : South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N. Broad St.

: South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N. Broad St. When : Friday, Aug. 2, Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 2, Saturday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. How much: $25

Saxophonist and composer Hiruy Tirfe is touring to support his new project “10,000 Hours.” The title was inspired by the concept that if you put 10,000 hours into anything you will become a master at it. Tirfe spent some of those hours honing his craft at the University of the Arts and as a working musician with some of Philadelphia’s best bands. Now he’s at South Jazz Kitchen showcasing his own work.

The Fifth Annual Transatlantic Brawl For Art: Edo, Cobra Fantastic & Thomas Anonymous

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: $20

We’ll admit, we’re not quite sure what a Transatlantic Brawl for Art is, but it sounds intriguing. And this is the fifth one, so it has a following. The bands involved, EDO, Cobra Fantastic and Thomas Anonymous, have been making music in the area for a number of years. On their IG page, Cobra Fantastic described the night as, “‘Big Daddy Fantastic’ and co-conspirators Lucas ‘Dr. Fingers’ Brown and Doug ‘The Douginator’ Hirlinger will share the stage with West Philly legends EDO and Thomas Anonymous for a night of ecstatic face-melting freakophony!!” OK, we’re in.