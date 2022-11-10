Where: Corridor Contemporary, 1315 Frankford Ave.

Mixed media artist King Saladeen, was forced to abandon basketball when an automobile accident derailed his athletic career. Fortunately, he also had a passion for the arts and has since worked with major brands like Lamborghini and Bugatti. Now, he’s returned to his hometown to debut his solo gallery exhibition, “No Middle Cla$$”.

Love Your Park Fall Service Day

It’s that time of year again… time to ‘spruce’ up Philadelphia parks. Over 70 are participating in “Love Your Park Fall Service Day.” Volunteers will be asked to rake leaves for composting, plant trees, and help prepare the parks for winter. You can volunteer as an individual, a group, or a family. Though the event is listed as all day, there are varying start times depending on location.

Veteran’s Day is Friday and several events have been scheduled to pay tribute to the servicemen and women who make sacrifices to keep us safe. There’s a free (with registration) Veteran’s Day Brunch at Beckett Life Center Friday. That same day the Cannstatter Volkfest Verein is hosting the “Let’s Support the Vets” comedy show with performances by Steff K, Jay Yoder, and Cay Fisher. The Museum of the American Revolution is offering free admission to veterans, active duty military, and Blue Star families all weekend long.

Joan Osborne

It’s been 25 years since singer/songwriter Joan Osborne’s massive hit “One of Us.” Though some consider her a ‘one-hit wonder,’ her longstanding music career has spanned ten studio albums and has secured her seven Grammy nominations. Osborne says her latest release, 2020’s “Trouble and Strife”, was inspired by what she called a “70s AM radio vibe” and is her most political project to date.

House of Hamill

For most people, canceled flights are inconvenient and stressful. But House of Hamill wouldn’t exist without them. Rose Baldino, Brian Buchanan, and Caroline Browning were formed by an auspicious set of canceled flights that forced them to play together. After years on the festival circuit, the Pennsylvania-based trio known for their energetic Celtic folk music has drawn quite the devoted following. So much so that their third and latest album, “Folk Hero” is being entirely funded by fans.

An Evening With Zoë Keating

Canadian cellist Zoë Keating received an Emmy nod along with fellow composer, Joe Russo for their work on the haunting theme for the HBO movie “Oslo.” You might also recognize Keating’s sound as the bumper music for NPR’s “Morning Edition.” Her latest solo project titled “Snowmelt.” was released in 2018.

Orchestra Concordia

Under the leadership of conductor Gary White,Orchestra Concordia, strives to uphold its stated mission to make classical music accessible to all. White will be joined this weekend by Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster and violinist David Kim for a program that features pieces from some of the great composers, like Dvorak, Handel, and Schubert.

Maz Jobrani: Live and Dry

Comedian, actor, and podcast host Maz Jobrani will be in Willimgton for a show at COPELAND HALL titled “Live and Dry”. He co-founded the Axis of Evil Comedy Tour and is a regular on the NPR podcast “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me!” You can catch his latest standup special “Pandemic Warrior” on multiple streaming sites.

The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks has been around since 1960 and is the longest-running production in the history of American theatre, likely because its themes remain universal. When two fathers pretend to feud so that their children can fall in love, well, it has all the makings of a classic musical. This version is the first production at Burlington’s Lyceum Hall since the COVID pandemic shuttered the theater in 2020.