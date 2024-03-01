As Black History Month eases into Women’s History Month, we celebrate the renaming of Verizon Hall, which will become Marian Anderson Hall in June. Until then, the home of the Philadelphia Orchestra will retain its current title, meaning this week’s “All Beethoven” concert will still take place at Verizon Hall. The Marian Anderson Historical Society had already planned Saturday’s “Porgy and Bess” concert. Still, we’re sure it appreciates what will likely be renewed interest in the Philly native’s legacy. In Delaware and New Jersey, classic revivals come to life on the stage as “Fiddler on the Roof” takes place at Jersey’s Ritz Theatre and “The Little Mermaid” checks into the Delaware Children’s Theatre. And in Philadelphia, a nearly 200-year-old tradition lives on at the annual Flower Show, marking the beginning of the spring events season. This year’s theme is “United By Flowers,” which is fitting, as the show has long been a welcomed respite from life’s challenges.

New Jersey

Fiddler on the Roof

Where: The Ritz Theatre Company, 915 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, N.J.

The Ritz Theatre Company, 915 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, N.J. When: Through Sunday, March 3

Through Sunday, March 3 How much: $32

“Fiddler on the Roof” has received its fair share of accolades in the 60 years since its debut. It won nine Tonys and once had the distinction of being Broadway’s longest-running show. Now, it’s at the Ritz Theatre for a limited run, concluding this Sunday.

Delaware

The Little Mermaid

Where: Delaware Children’s Theatre, 1014 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, Del.

Delaware Children’s Theatre, 1014 Delaware Ave., Wilmington, Del. When: Through Sunday, March 17, Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Through Sunday, March 17, Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m. How much: $20 – $22

The animated Disney movie “The Little Mermaid” faced a major challenge when crafting the stage production: How do you recreate characters that live underwater for a musical? Spoiler: They pulled it off — without the use of water, wires, or flying. Find out how in the production mounted by the Delaware Children’s Theatre.

Special Events

Philadelphia Flower Show

The 195th annual Philadelphia Flower Show (making it one of the city’s most enduring events) is back in full bloom at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year’s theme, “United By Flowers,” acknowledges that despite the changes Philadelphia has seen, people still come together in their mutual admiration for roses, petunias, tulips, pansies, lilies and more. In addition to an array of flower displays, the show includes Sunday’s Family Frolic, Fido Friday and the Flowers After Hours dance party.

Philadelphia Comic-Con

Where: The Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 76 Industrial Hwy., Essington, Pa.

The Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 76 Industrial Hwy., Essington, Pa. When: Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. How much: $4, kids 10 and under, free

Attention fans of comic books and graphic novels: The Philadelphia Comic-Con is here! You can buy, sell and trade comic books and Funko Pops at the 3,000-square-foot space set up in a hotel near the Philadelphia airport. Trading cards and other memorabilia are available as well. Author Carmen Costa, who wrote “Proctor,” a crowd-funded comic book, is one of the special guests.

Arts & Culture

Girl From The North Country

In 1934, a guest house in Duluth, Minnesota, welcomed weary travelers seeking shelter. That’s the location for “Girl From The North Country” the multicultural musical that reimagines Bob Dylan songs. It includes interpretations of “All Along The Watchtower,” “Slow Train Coming,” “Idiot Wind” and “License to Kill,” among others.

Philadelphia Ballet: Giselle

Philadelphia Ballet’s artistic director, Angel Corella, created his own vision of the classic ballet “Giselle.” Set in the Rhineland, it was first produced in 1841. When things go tragically awry for would-be lovers Giselle and Count Albrecht, her ghost must decide between love and vengeance. “There’s a certain spontaneity with Philadelphia Ballet performances that I don’t think you’ll experience any place else,” Corrella told Philadelphia Style last year. “Every show, each performance, there’s always something unexpected.”

Risa Puno: Group Hug

Where: The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.

The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St. When: Friday, March 1 – Sunday, July 21

Friday, March 1 – Sunday, July 21 How much: Free with a $5 suggested donation

Filipino artist Risa Puno was inspired by her family in her first exhibition for The Fabric Workshop and Museum. “Group Hug” is dedicated to the work caregivers do as well as the people they care for. Her colorful work is also informed by the Filipino concept of kapwa, which loosely translates to community as an extension of self. A free opening night reception on Thursday starts at 6 p.m.

Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me

Where: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When: Sunday, March 3 – Sunday, May 19

Sunday, March 3 – Sunday, May 19 How much: Free with museum admission

Russian-born graphic artist, educator, photographer and designer Alexey Brodovitch is best known for his role as art director for the revered fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. During his tenure from 1934-1958, the magazine broke visual barriers, particularly in its use of photography. Brodovitch’s eye brought a European aesthetic to the American publication, setting it apart from its peers and influencing a generation of fashion photographers to come. In Alexey Brodovitch: Astonish Me, a new exhibit opening on Sunday, examples of his approach are on display along with photographers like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn and Eve Arnold.

Overwinter

Where: Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When: Thursday, Feb.29 – Sunday, March 17

Thursday, Feb.29 – Sunday, March 17 How much: Pay what you decide

What happens when two bee researchers discover that a bee under their watch has capabilities far beyond what has been previously known? And how will the researchers handle the response when that knowledge becomes public? That’s the dilemma in “Overwinter,” an Azuka Theatre production that opens tonight. Post-show conversations with the creatives behind the production and the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild occur on March 3 and 9.

Sports

The Original Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining audiences since their founding in 1926. They started as a barnstorming competitive team that played all-white squads in a segregated NBA. But the Globetrotters helped make history as two of their players were among the first three to integrate the league in 1950. They’ll be in Philly at two venues — the Liacouras Center on Thursday night, and at the Wells Fargo for two shows Sunday.

Food & Drink

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through March 8

Through March 8 How much: $20, $30, $40 or $55

Restaurant Week: the South Philly edition highlights the diverse eateries of East Passyunk. Participating restaurants for East Passyunk Restaurant Week are offering $20, $30, $40 and $55 meal specials for lunch and dinner. Almost two dozen restaurants are part of the discounted dining, including neighborhood faves Le Virtu, Cantina los Caballitos and The Dutch.

Maple Sugar Day

Where: Fox Chase Farm, 8500 Pine Chase Rd.

Fox Chase Farm, 8500 Pine Chase Rd. When: Saturday, March 2, noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, noon – 4 p.m. How much: $5 (only cash at the door)

Though Canada exports 78% of the maple syrup in the world, you can also find some being produced locally. Fox Chase Farm hosts Maple Sugar Day on Saturday, where they will demonstrate the process of maple sugaring, how to make maple candy and more. Access to farm animals, crafts and games will also be part of the family-friendly day.

Comedy

Kyle Kinane

Where: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When: Thursday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., Friday, March 1, – Sunday, March 3

Thursday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., Friday, March 1, – Sunday, March 3 How much: $32 and up

Comedian Kyle Kinane hails from the same hometown as Leon Spinks. That makes him the second most famous person from Addison, Illinois. Now he’s serving up his brand of humor to audiences on his latest special, “Dirt Nap,” and via his podcast on the supernatural, “Boogie Monster.” He’s heading to the Helium stage for four shows this weekend, but two are already sold out, so get those tickets now if you want to go.

Music

Women of the Strings

Where: Paul Robeson House & Museum, 4951 Walnut St.

Paul Robeson House & Museum, 4951 Walnut St. When: Thursday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. How much: Free (the in-person event is sold out but you can still view the concert virtually).

Multi-hyphenate Paul Robeson spent his last years in Philadelphia. His modest West Philadelphia home is now the Paul Robeson House & Museum. They’re hosting “Women of the Strings” in honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, and in tribute to the influential women in Robeson’s life.

All Beethoven

Though he’s been gone for almost 200 years, Beethoven’s music continues to resonate with generations of classical music lovers. The Philadelphia Orchestra gives him his due in their latest concert, “All Beethoven.” Nathalie Stutzmann conducts and Haochen Zhang is the featured pianist for all three concerts.

First Friday: Denise King

Where: The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When: Friday, March 1, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $28

Jazz vocalist Denise King sets the right tone for Women’s History Month — literally. She’s the featured performer for March’s opening First Friday event at the Barnes. Her repertoire will incorporate the “great ladies of jazz,” including Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Sarah Vaughn.

Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum: Porgy and Bess In Concert

Where: Chapel of Four Chaplains, 1202 Constitution Ave.

Chapel of Four Chaplains, 1202 Constitution Ave. When: Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. How much: $10

Marian Anderson’s legacy in Philadelphia has been cemented by the renaming of Verizon Hall in her honor. The philanthropist’s gift to the home of The Philadelphia Orchestra means the hall will remain in Anderson’s name in perpetuity. The Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum has been keeping her legacy alive for decades, and this weekend, they are behind the “Porgy and Bess” concert at the Chapel of Four Chaplains. Howard Monroe of CBS News will host and narrate.

Syleena Johnson: The Legacy Tour

Blues and soul singer Syleena Johnson got her talent honestly — her father is Syl Johnson, the blues singer who sang the Civil Rights anthem “Is It Because I’m Black?” She’ll be at City Winery on Saturday on The Legacy Tour, celebrating her career thus far. She reworked her father’s song “Black Balloon” for her latest single.