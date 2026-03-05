March opens with a full slate, starting Friday with the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo, which showcases cats, dogs and exotic pets. On Friday at the National Liberty Museum, “The Forgotten Freedom” opens, exploring the First Amendment right of freedom of assembly. Later that night, five-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper checks in to Union Transfer, and classical meets jazz at the Philadelphia Orchestra takes on “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Women’s History Month festivities continue at multiple venues, from the Badass Women’s History Tour to concerts, readings and marketplaces celebrating female voices across the region. The weekend closes on a reflective note with Charter Day on Sunday at Pennsbury Manor State Park, where Pennsylvania’s founding charter is honored. It’s history, culture and community all in one strong weekend. But don’t forget: You have one less hour to take it all in, as it’s time to turn the clocks back and spring forward on Sunday.

Special Events

Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Friday, March 6, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, March 6, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $4 – $13

At one point, Animal Planet was the gold standard for heartwarming stories about domesticated animals of all kinds. Now, there are multiple social media platforms dedicated to pets. The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo is the real-life version of that kind of content. Appearances by the Dynamo Dogs, Circus Stella, rabbit-hopping demos and a championship cat show are on the schedule, along with alpacas and Gus the Brahman steer for those family photo ops. And yes, adoptable pets will be on-site with experts who can talk about training, care and responsible pet ownership.

‘The Forgotten Freedom’

The freedom to gather, protest, celebrate, organize and stand together is assured by the First Amendment. Though this core tenet has been challenged in recent years, this exhibit revisits the Founding Fathers’ intentions through three new exhibitions. In “Showing Up Since 1776,” artifacts trace how the act of assembly shaped the nation. “In the Arena” highlights how athletes and their fans have reshaped America through public gatherings, while “The Art of Free Assembly” uses contemporary art and multimedia to show why free assembly remains more important than ever.

First Friday Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, March 6

: Friday, March 6 How much: Various prices

Not only does the beginning of this month bring the start of Women’s History Month, but it also brings a host of First Friday goings-on. If you’re lucky enough to have a payday this week, you’ll have some fun events to choose from.

Barnes Foundation: Jazz chanteuse on the rise, Katie Oberholtzer, is performing at the museum’s monthly soiree.

Cherry Street Pier: Two exhibits open this weekend, including one focused on water that incorporates Black and women’s history, a ticketed create and sip, and a diverse group of vendors. Entry is free.

Northeast 250: Learn more about the history of the Northeast and do some hands-on flag-making with Mural Arts.

Women’s History Month Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through March 31

: Through March 31 How much: Various prices

Celebrating women all year long should be baked into the culture, but March gives you the chance to lean in. Here are a few ways to honor the contributions of women.

Matinee Party

Where : Concourse, 1635 Market St., back entrance

: Concourse, 1635 Market St., back entrance When : Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $11.20 – $21.40

Older Millennials and Gen X’ers, gather round. It’s time to head back to the days of roller rinks and club hijinks without having to stay out all night. It’s not a day party, it’s an early-evening celebration of nostalgia and rhythm. The gathering was specifically crafted for a 30+ crowd who want great music and a social vibe where you can sing along to old school hits, dance like no one’s watching and still be home at a decent hour. Look for throwback sets from multiple DJs and lounges, ball pits and other communal spaces to take a break in.

Charter Day

Where : Pennsbury Manor, Pennsbury Manor State Park, 400 Pennsbury Road, Morrisville, Pa.

: Pennsbury Manor, Pennsbury Manor State Park, 400 Pennsbury Road, Morrisville, Pa. When : Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

In 1681, King Charles II granted William Penn the charter that laid the foundation for Pennsylvania, and each year the historic estate celebrates the moment. At the renovated Manor House, attendees can learn about colonial life, watch skilled craftspeople at work demonstrating traditional blacksmithing, woodworking and spinning techniques, and enjoy performances by the Living History Theater troupe bringing 17th-century stories to life. The event also includes local history organizations on-site, sharing local plans for America 250.

Arts & Culture

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Through Sunday, March 22

: Through Sunday, March 22 How much: $25

Inspired by their empathy and humor, actress, screenwriter and producer Nia Vardalos based her play “Tiny Beautiful Things” on best-selling author Cheryl Strayed’s collection of advice columns. Adapted from Strayed’s book, the play covers the anonymous advice columnist “Sugar,” whose heartfelt responses to those who wrote in addressed topics from grief and infidelity to addiction, family estrangement and self-doubt.

Eddie Izzard – ‘Hamlet’

After record-breaking runs in New York, Chicago, London and beyond, Suzy Eddie Izzard takes on 23 characters in this bold reimagining of “Hamlet.” Known for her boundary-pushing career in comedy, film and theater, Izzard brings irreverence and dramatic intensity to the haunted world of Denmark’s royal court, offering audiences a completely fresh way to explore one of the Bard’s greatest stories.

‘To My Unborn Child: A Love Letter from Fred Hampton’

Philadelphia-based actor Richard Bradford wrote and performs this play exploring the life, ideas and legacy of Chairman Fred Hampton, the Black Panther Party leader who was murdered by Chicago police in 1969 when he was 21. He was killed while sleeping next to his pregnant girlfriend, who delivered his son, Fred Jr., three weeks later. Through an imagined monologue delivered in the moments after Hampton’s death, Bradford as Hampton reflects on his work with the Party, his vision for community programs, social justice and the lessons he hoped to pass on to the son he would never meet.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

Shakespeare continues to be the world’s most adaptable playwright as this contemporary version of one of his most popular works proves. You already know the story, but director Amina Robinson brings a multicultural cast and fresh take to the production. Several specialty nights include a discounted Teen Night, Young Friends Night and two post-show talk backs.

‘The White Chip’

Playwright Sean Daniels, who has led major regional theaters across the country, draws from his own experience with alcoholism to craft an unflinching story about addiction. The play follows a successful theater director whose life unravels as he gets deeper into substance abuse. Produced for New Light Theatre in partnership with atTAcK addiction, this invites audiences into conversation about recovery, accountability and the courage it takes to ask for help. A post-show talk with cast, crew and addiction experts is scheduled for Sunday.

Comedy

It’s Always Punny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Punny in Philadelphia is a playful twist on the stand-up night out. Philly’s first and only pun competition has comedians and brave audience members compete through rounds like “Pundits,” a.k.a prepared three-minute pun routines, headlines — turning quirky news into jokes — and “Pundemonium,” or on-the-spot topic jokes, all in pursuit of pun-ditry, groans and even cash prizes. Whether you sign up or just come for laughs, this unique comedy event brings interaction to the comedy club experience.

Music

Subtronics

Born Jesse Kardon, he’s now better known to EDM fans as Subtronics, one of the top performers in modern bass music, blending dubstep, riddim and experimental sound design into an innovative live experience. The Philly native broke out with his viral track “Griztronics,” which hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in 2019. Since then, he’s dropped acclaimed full-length projects like 2022’s “Fractals” and 2024’s “Tesseract.” His latest EP, “Fibonacci Pt. 2: Infinity,” was released in December. He’s at the Met for two shows Friday and Saturday, so welcome him home.

Naturally 7

Where : Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m. How much: $54 – $93

This vocal ensemble, founded in New York in 1999, pushes the boundaries of live music by transforming their voices into an entire band through a technique they call “vocal play.” It’s more than a cappella in the traditional sense — it’s all seven vocalists creating all the vocals and instruments you’d expect from an entire band. Naturally 7 has been on four tours with Michael Bublé and opened for Coldplay, Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross, but this weekend, they’re at the Annenberg Center.

Robert Glasper

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.

: Friday, March 6, 8 p.m. How much: $52.07

Robert Glasper brings his genre-defying sound back to Philly. By blending jazz, hip-hop, R&B and soul, he’s earned five Grammy wins and 16 career nominations along the way. His most recent release, “Code Derivation,” pairs live jazz performances with hip-hop producers’ “flipped” versions of the same tracks. Glasper has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Meshell Ndegeocello, H.E.R., Common and more. For the past seven years, he’s hosted the annual weeklong Roctober residency with a host of artists at New York’s Blue Note jazz club. He’s at Union Transfer for just one night on Friday.

‘Rhapsody in Blue’

The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates the genius of George Gershwin, a composer who helped define modern American music. The program’s highlight is “Rhapsody in Blue,” Gershwin’s groundbreaking 1924 masterpiece that combines jazz, blues and classical elements. The concert also includes “An American in Paris” from 1928 and selections from his landmark 1935 opera, “Porgy and Bess.” Anchoring this tribute is acclaimed pianist Hayato Sumino, under the direction of Naomi Woo.

Maná

Formed in Guadalajara, Mexico, in the mid-’80s, Maná has sold over 40 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most influential Spanish-language rock bands ever, blending rock, reggae, pop and Latin rhythms with socially conscious lyrics. In 2025, they became the first Spanish-language group to be nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their catalog includes hits like “Rayando el Sol,” “Oye Mi Amor” and “Vivir Sin Aire,” which this tour is named after. It stops in Philadelphia on Saturday.