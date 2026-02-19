The weekend cultural calendar opens strong Thursday with DelArt Night at the Delaware Art Museum. That same evening, Margaret Cho brings her fearless humor to the Fillmore, while Fashion Week is on the catwalk all weekend. Black Cinema Week gets started Friday, while multiple foodie events across the city offer curated menus and discounted dining. In the ‘burbs, an all-star ensemble honors the music of George Harrison. The weekend energy will peak Saturday, when the Rail Park hosts its Lunar New Year celebration, and Philly’s own Vertical Current performs at the Clef Club, which strives to keep the spirit of jazz alive in the city and beyond.

Delaware

Del Art Night: University Night featuring Rudy Gutierrez and DK Dyson

Where : Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del. When : Thursday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Part of the DelArt Night series, this month’s gathering covers the “Imprinted: Illustrating Race” exhibition featuring a special presentation by award‑winning illustrator Rudy Gutierrez, whose work explores visual storytelling and cultural identity. His wife, author and musician DK Dyson, will also perform. With live music from the jam‑hop collective Branch Station and the museum’s galleries open for exploration, it’s a night where artistic expression and social connection converge.

New Jersey

South Jersey Health & Wellness Fair

Where : Cherry Hill Mall, 200 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, N.J.

: Cherry Hill Mall, 200 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, N.J. When : Saturday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Local wellness organizations, health professionals and community advocates come together at this health festival to focus on resources for personal well-being. Visitors can explore vendor tables, learn about preventive care and healthy lifestyle options, and connect with groups offering support around fitness, nutrition and mental health. Designed as an accessible community gathering, the event emphasizes empowerment through information. If you pre-register, you may qualify for a complimentary gift bag.

Special Events

Philly Fashion Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Feb. 21

: Through Sunday, Feb. 21 How much: Various prices

Taking a page from established shows in New York, Paris and Milan, Philly Fashion Week has grown from a grassroots showcase into one of the region’s most anticipated events, celebrating creativity, diversity and innovation in fashion while giving emerging and established designers a stage. The weeklong celebration features immersive presentations, two nights of runway shows that highlight local and international talent, a Business of Fashion panel and networking opportunities.

Black Cinema Week: Shot Callers

Where : Film Society East, 125 S. 2nd St.

: Film Society East, 125 S. 2nd St. When : Friday, Feb. 20 – Thursday, Feb. 26

: Friday, Feb. 20 – Thursday, Feb. 26 How much: $14 per screening, $40 for a “pick four.”

The success of Black directors like Spike Lee and Ryan Coogler is helping advance Black stories, actors, cinematographers and even costume designers. Designed to spotlight films that explore leadership, consequence, survival and transformation, eight screenings over the next week provide a curated lineup of movies, conversations and community viewing experiences that center Black voices in cinema. Directors featured include actors Eddie Murphy and Regina King, as well as Bill Gunn and Bill Duke.

Philadelphia Home & Garden Show

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Friday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $10, children 12 and under, free

Who doesn’t need a home refresh after the ice-pocalypse that we’re just digging out from? You can find new ideas at the annual three-day celebration of home inspiration, with nearly 300 renovation pros, designers and gardening experts under one roof. You can talk directly with contractors and designers about everything from seasonal landscaping to kitchen and bath upgrades, and snag exclusive deals on products and services. Celebrities appearing at the event include Captain Sandy from “Below Deck Mediterranean” and Kevin O’Connor from “This Old House,” along with interactive experiences like “Make It, Take It” do-it-yourself workshops and the Children’s Entrepreneur Market.

Fishtails’ Retro Prom

Fishtails Animal Rescue, a longstanding rescue organization dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy and second chances for vulnerable animals, is behind this annual fundraiser, pairing nostalgic prom vibes with a purpose‑driven mission that draws pet lovers, volunteers and supporters together around a shared cause. As you’d expect at a high school prom, there will be themed décor, music and dancing. However, this one includes opportunities to meet adoptable animals, so be warned: if you’re susceptible to sweet dogs and cats in need, you might come home with a new family member.

2026 Aprés in the City: A Snowed-In Social Event

Where : Attico Rooftop at The Cambria Hotel, 219 S. Broad St.

: Attico Rooftop at The Cambria Hotel, 219 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 21, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: $125, open bar included

If you haven’t made it to the slopes this season but the Winter Olympics have you wishing you did, you can find ski lodge vibes close to home. And it’s for a good cause. The Junior League of Philadelphia’s annual fundraiser brings that cozy feeling to Broad Street. Part of a global network of women’s volunteer organizations, the League focuses on advancing women’s leadership. Your ticket includes a curated silent auction, raffle opportunities, signature drinks and an open bar. Pro tip: Consider ride-sharing unless your beverage choice is nonalcoholic, as open bars can be tempting. Parking is also limited and expensive in the immediate area, so consider yourself forewarned.

Punk Rock Flea Market

Where : 23rd St. Armory, 22 S. 23rd St.

: 23rd St. Armory, 22 S. 23rd St. When : Saturday, Feb. 21, Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day

: Saturday, Feb. 21, Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day How much: Advance tickets $10, $12 – $15 at the door, $6 on Saturday after 6 p.m.

This annual marketplace puts the spotlight on local makers, artists, zine creators, vintage collectors and independent vendors whose work reflects a punk ethos from handmade patches, pins, tees and leather goods to original art, records and nostalgic finds. More than just a market, the event celebrates community and counterculture with live bands, performers and pop‑up installations. And you never know what you may find at a flea market, as WHYY’s Peter Crimmins reported.

Arts & Culture

Black History Month Events Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Feb. 22

: Through Sunday, Feb. 22 How much: Various prices

It’s Black History Month, and there are special events this weekend that encapsulate its goals of education and empowerment. The National Constitution Center hosts a Black History Month Family Fun Night on Saturday. The African American Museum will hold its third annual youth costume party on Sunday, which encourages young people to come as their favorite historical figure. There are prizes in several categories, with the overall winner taking home $500. Also on Sunday, 100 years of Negro History Month and 50 years of Black History Month are commemorated by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Lunar New Year Events

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Feb. 22

: Through Sunday, Feb. 22 How much: Various prices

The Year of the Fire Horse promises dynamic change for those born under six Chinese zodiac signs. That doesn’t mean everyone else is left out; they may just have to go a little harder for the same results. On Saturday, the Rail Park hosts a celebration that includes lion dances, taiko drummers, food and music. The Lunar New Year is celebrated in Chinatown on Saturday with food tours and at Sunday’s parade, among other events.

‘The Art of Living Long’

Artist and performance scholar Vanessa Damilola Macaulay presents a lecture-performance that blends research, video and physical storytelling to explore how race, medicine and history intersect through something as fundamental as breath. Inspired by the racialized history of the spirometer — a medical device used to measure lung capacity — Macaulay’s work examines how Black breath has been interpreted and regulated through institutions connected to slavery, policing, environmental policy and incarceration.

‘Starstruck’

Fans of musical theater may soon have a new favorite, as Bucks County Playhouse debuts a world-premiere comedy. Set in the fictional small town of Sawtooth, Idaho, the show follows astronomer Cyd DeBerg, who is determined to earn Dark Sky Reserve status for her community until a neon-lit bar and its owner complicate her plans. When a nationally known podcaster arrives to document the dispute, a clash between preservation and progress unfolds. Tony Award nominee Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton wrote the book with music and lyrics by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls.

The Kammerspiel Presents Molière’s ‘Tartuffe’

Where : The Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St.

: The Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St. When : Friday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, March 8

: Friday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, March 8 How much: $17.85 and up

Molière’s classic satire “Tartuffe” gets a fresh staging from subversive theater collective The Kammerspiel, who bring the playwright’s comedy about hypocrisy, manipulation and blind devotion into focus for modern audiences. First performed in 1664, the play follows a wealthy man who falls under the influence of Tartuffe, a smooth-talking fraud posing as a deeply religious figure, putting his family, fortune and reputation at risk. As they say, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Gallery Groove 2026

Party with a purpose at the museum dedicated to contemporary wood art, craft and design. You’ll enjoy music by DJ On Mars, food from Burrito Feliz Philly, drink tickets included with admission, and creative energy that blends art, community and celebration in a space that normally hosts rotating exhibitions and woodwork collections. Proceeds help support the museum’s mission to engage, educate and inspire through wood art and programming.

444 Birthday Party

Less of a party, this charitable event is more of a gathering built around community leadership and philanthropy. Founded by four Philadelphia changemakers, the event began as a shared birthday celebration that doubled as a fundraiser supporting organizations across the region. This year’s celebration continues that mission with an evening of networking, entertainment and community-focused giving with proceeds going to the National Organized Women Sorority Inc., the United Negro College Fund, the National Association of Black Journalists and The Greatest Investment Girl’s Empowerment Program.

Sports

The Harlem Globetrotters

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters come to Philadelphia as part of their 100th anniversary world tour, celebrating a century of sports excellence. Founded in Chicago in 1926 by promoter Abe Saperstein, the Globetrotters were primarily entertainers. But they also played an important role in basketball history, defeating the Minneapolis Lakers in historic exhibition games in the late ‘40s and sending Earl Lloyd, Chuck Cooper and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton to the NBA. The anniversary tour honors that legacy with new choreography, new uniforms and classic routines.

Kids

Mermaids

Where : Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J.

: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. When : Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 20 – March 15

: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 20 – March 15 How much: $31.99 – $51.99

No, Halle Bailey won’t be there, but this week, the aquarium transforms into a fantastical underworld filled with costumed mermaid performers, interactive meet-and-greet moments and family-friendly activities that blend education and fantasy. Though the Instagram photo ops are plentiful, the aquarium’s latest attraction also highlights marine conservation and the importance of protecting ocean ecosystems through talks and exhibits.

Food & Drink

Food and Drink Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Feb. 22

: Through Sunday, Feb. 22 How much: Various prices

If dining out is your happy place, there are many places to do it this week with several foodie-friendly events. Wine & Dine heads to the Kimmel Center with food and wine pairings from many of Philly Magazine’s top 50 restaurants, West Chester Restaurant Week offers $40 – $60 prix fixe meals, Bella Vista’s Restaurant Week offers discounted dining from $25 – $60, while Dish it Out combines Black and Asian cuisine for a unique homage to Black History Month and Lunar New Year. On the meatless spectrum, vegan foodie Watta Kesselly hosts a vegan dinner demo with love.

Outdoors

Silent Hike in the Wissahickon

Where : Northwestern Avenue and Forbidden Drive

: Northwestern Avenue and Forbidden Drive When : Sunday, Feb. 22, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 22, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Tune into nature with a silent guided hike through the wooded trails of Wissahickon Valley Park, led by longtime Friends of the Wissahickon trail guides Margaret Kinnevy and Pat Jacona. Unlike the typical group walk, this experience invites participants to move through the park in intentional silence. Expect a moderate‑pace, 2-mile trek where the beauty of the park speaks for itself. Pro tip: There are no portable toilets at Northwestern in the winter, so prepare accordingly. And wear trail-ready shoes, as the terrain will vary.

Comedy

Margaret Cho

A five‑time Grammy and Emmy nominee, Cho has been one of the most daring voices in comedy for decades, blending social commentary with deeply personal humor. That’s alongside her stage TV and film work, which includes “All That We Love,” “Fire Island,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks” and “Netflix Is a Joke.” She’s stopping in Philly for one night only on her current multicity tour, which she calls her most “blistering” and “brutally honest” yet.

Michael Blackson: I Deported Myself Tour

Born Jafari Ferguson in Ghana and raised in Philadelphia, stand-up icon Michael Blackson went from open‑mics to national recognition in films like “Next Friday” and “Meet the Blacks” and appearances on TV, including “Wild ’N Out,” “30 Rock” and on his own self-titled BET+ sitcom, “The Michael Blackson Show.” On his current tour, he’s been performing a mix of new material and crowd‑favorites, and he brings it home to Philly on Friday.

Ali Siddiq: In The Shadows

Ali Siddiq had a unique journey to fame, going from prison to comedy clubs. After his incarceration, he gained national attention with his viral Comedy Central tale “Mexicans Got on Boots” in 2015. Since then, Siddiq has built a body of work with specials like “The Domino Effect” series and recent hits “My Two Sons” and “Rugged,” both of which were streamed widely on YouTube. Like his comedy colleague Josh Johnson, Siddiq’s stand‑up is defined by long‑form storytelling rooted in lived experience.

Music

‘All You Need Is George’

An all‑star ensemble of seasoned musicians pays tribute to the late Beatles legend whose songwriting, guitar work and spiritual sensibility helped define both The Beatles and his solo career. This North American tour, stopping in Glenside, features jam‑band luminaries singer/songwriter Jackie Greene, guitarist Steve Kimock, drummer Pete Lavezzoli, bass players Reed Mathis and Berry Duane Oakley, and keyboardist Gil Assayas, all uniting to recreate Harrison’s songs for the first time in 50 years.

Vertical Current

Where : Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St.

: Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. How much: $35

Founded by trumpeter Christopher Michael Stevens, Philadelphia’s own Vertical Current, the jazz, soul, R&B and funk ensemble has toured and recorded with luminaries like Chrisette Michele, Frank McComb, Roberta Flack, Jill Scott and The Roots. This show is part of the Clef Club’s Jazz Cultural Voices Concert Series, which is dedicated to amplifying the local, national and international jazz scene.

Alt 104.5 Winter Jawn

Where : Stateside Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.

: Stateside Live! 1100 Pattison Ave. When : Saturday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

ALT 104.5 Winter Jawn returns as one of Philadelphia’s favorite free outdoor music traditions, bringing a mix of alternative, pop‑punk and indie energy with performances by bands including Lit, the edgy rock outfit The Paradox and Bike Routes. DJ sets from Emo Night Brooklyn’s Alex Mac are also part of the all-ages concert/festival.