The weekend opens with a screening of “Riverbend,” a lost 1989 film restored by a local filmmaker, which makes its Philadelphia premiere at Film Society East on Thursday. On Friday, The Blue Man Group continues its run at the Miller Theater, while Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Delicate Balance” opens at Walnut Street Theatre. Jazz master Kurt Elling brings his “Wildflowers” project to the Perelman Theater in an intimate duo format with pianist Christian Sands. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flower Show, the nation’s oldest and largest horticultural event, opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. That same day, the Philly Beer Fest pours into the 23rd Street Armory with two sessions featuring live music, craft pours and food vendors. The weekend ends with the hit-making harmonies of The Drifters, The Platters and the Coasters at the Keswick Theatre.

Delaware

‘Glory Ride’

Where : Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Feb. 25 – Saturday, March 15

: Friday, Feb. 25 – Saturday, March 15 How much: $39 – $77 “Glory Ride” is the true story of legendary Italian cyclist Gino Bartali, who secretly used his fame and endurance to help save persecuted people during World War II. The production reveals how Bartali risked everything by pedaling thousands of miles across Italy as part of a covert resistance network working to unseat Prime Minister Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime. After a sold-out debut in London, the play makes its U.S. premiere in Wilmington.

New Jersey

Atlantic City Boat Show

Where : Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, N.J.

: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, N.J. When : Through Sunday, March 1

: Through Sunday, March 1 How much: $17 – $20

It’s still six weeks away, but boaters don’t have to just dream of spring; they can preview it at this nautical showcase. Hundreds of vessels from luxury center consoles like the Viking Yachts 46 Billfish to powerful sportfishers like the Pursuit S428 and Blackfin 400 will be represented. The event includes paddleboard demos, a kids’ build-a-boat workshop, fishing simulators and seminars featuring captains and fishing pros sharing techniques. Sand sculptor John Gowdy rounds out the multiday show.

Special Events

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, Feb. 28 – Sunday, March 8

: Saturday, Feb. 28 – Sunday, March 8 How much: Various prices starting at $25 for children 5 – 12, VIP, early morning, twilight and other ticket tiers available

Yes, a whole year has passed, and it’s time for the oldest flower show in the country to blossom again. This year’s theme, “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,” explores how plants, culture and community have shaped the nation’s identity. Attractions include gardens honoring America’s 250th anniversary, exhibitions by international florists and an expanded Artisan Row. Official Oscar florist Tu Bloom leads Potting Parties to help you choose the right plants and flowers for your personal decor.

Indigo Ball

The William Way LGBT Community Center, one of Philadelphia’s most vital resources for the LGBTQ+ community, will celebrate 50 years in 2026. Founded in the mid-1970s and named for city planner and activist William “Bill” Way, who was instrumental in sustaining the center early on, it has everything from wellness initiatives, peer counseling and arts programming to archives preserving LGBTQ+ history. Both a celebration and a fundraiser, the Indigo Ball helps the center to remain a mainstay of the queer community while honoring the artists, activists and allies who are part of it.

Arts & Culture

Blue Man Group

The fusion of music, art and comedy heads to Philly as one of the first stops on its current North American tour. More than 50 million people worldwide have seen the show since its New York City debut in 1987. Is it performance art? Is it a musical? Is it a concert? Does it matter? They’re obviously doing something that keeps audiences engaged and coming back every year. The current tour introduces fresh material, including a female character, while preserving the group’s most popular elements: custom-built instruments, explosive paint-drumming sequences and immersive multimedia effects.

‘Riverbend’

YouTube creator, educator and film archivist Michael Dennis, founder of Reelblack, is behind this restoration and screening of the 1989 film “Riverbend.” Financed independently, the movie was mostly forgotten after a limited release. Now, thanks to Dennis’ efforts, Philadelphia audiences can watch the film for the first time in 6K. Action star Steve James, Julius Tennon, who you may know better as Viola Davis’ husband and producing partner, and Margaret Avery are part of the cast. “Riverbend” tells the story of Vietnam War veterans pitting themselves against racists in a small town. A post-screening discussion with director Sam Firstenberg and cast members, including Tennon, will be hosted by the Micheaux Mission.

‘Baby Everything’

Performance artist Lee Minora developed this new work through FringeArts’ residency pipeline, which supports innovative contemporary artists. After its debut at the Fringe Festival, it returns for a four-performance run over three days. Minora, whose background includes acting and directing, has developed a reputation for examining queer identity, vulnerability and transformation through her creative pieces. In this one, she examines our current obsession with doomscrolling and how we can find any peace in a connected, but ultimately disconnected, world.

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 1

: Friday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 1 How much: $36 and up

Founded in 1958 by visionary choreographer Alvin Ailey, the dance company that carries his name has become one of the world’s most influential artistic institutions, celebrated for honoring the Blackexperience through movement and music. This season’s performances reflect the company’s new era under Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, pairing classics including Ailey’s signature piece “Revelations” with newer works such as “Blink of an Eye,” “Embrace” and “A Case of You.” They’ll put a coda on Black History Month here in Philly with four shows over the weekend.

‘A Delicate Balance’

Where : Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, March 29

: Through Sunday, March 29 How much: $31 and up

Written in 1965-66 and first staged on Broadway in 1966, “A Delicate Balance” earned Edward Albee his first of three Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. Lesser known than his most famous work, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, it nonetheless follows similar themes of interpersonal conflict. An affluent couple’s peaceful existence is threatened by the unexpected arrival of longtime friends, which makes for a compelling drama. This season’s production is directed by Bernard Havard, the theater’s artistic director and president.

Comedy

Michael Colyar

OG comedian Michael Colyar started as the “King of Venice Beach,” becoming a fixture at the famed Los Angeles shore hangout. He won “Star Search,” famously donating his $100,000 winnings to the homeless. Since then, Colyar’s career trajectory includes standup, TV, film and writing, with memorable appearances in “Black-ish,” “Martin,” “Norbit,” “House Party III” and Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.” He’s heading to Philly for five shows on a tour ultimately expected to expand to over 100 cities.

Food & Drink

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Friday, March 6

: Through Friday, March 6 How much: Various prices

South Philly is the location for this latest discount dining promotion. You can catch deals from participating restaurants, including Le Virtù, offering Abruzzese Italian specialties, Barcelona Wine Bar pouring Spanish wines alongside tapas, Gabriella’s Vietnam, dishing up authentic Vietnamese street food, and Cantina Los Caballitos, serving Mexican favorites and margarita pairings as part of special prix-fixe menus. Newer neighborhood favorites included in this year’s week include retro French wine bar Supérette. Beyond the dining deals, EPRW has promotions like curated wine flights, cocktail collaborations and exclusive chef’s-choice courses, along with retail discounts and pop-up tastings.

Philly Beer Fest

Saturday brings us two beer fests, not to be confused with each other. The German Society’s Philly Bierfest is at its Spring Garden headquarters and is currently sold out, though some tickets may be made available before the event, per its organizers. The Philly Beerfest is on Saturday at the Armory, and still has tickets available for its two three-hour entry timeslots, with an extra hour if you spring for VIP admission. The Philly BEERfest includes live music, beer pours and food for purchase. Not sure why the scheduling gods thought this was a good idea, but hey, there’s plenty of beer flowing for everyone!

Music

Noah and Nathan East

Legendary bassist and vocalist Nathan East has more than 2,000 credits, including on albums by Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Daft Punk, Phil Collins and Whitney Houston. He’s an artist in his own right as a founding member of the contemporary jazz supergroup Fourplay. Last April, he brought his talents closer to home, recording the album “Father Son” with his son, guitarist and organist Noah East. Now they’re touring together, stopping at City Winery on Friday night.

dodie w/ special guest Andy Louis

Where : Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St.

: Theater of the Living Arts, 334 South St. When : Friday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. How much: $42.30

British indie pop fave dodie is performing in Philly in support of her sophomore album “Not For Lack of Trying,” released in late 2025. The single “I Feel Bad For You, Dave,” includes a cameo from Jeff Goldblum, and the track “Darling, Angel, Baby” features fellow singer-songwriter Greta Isaac. Born Dorothy Miranda Clark in Essex, England, dodie first built a following through YouTube. Her current tour with guest Andy Louis goes across the country through the end of March.

Kurt Elling: Wildflowers

The Chicago-born, two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist has been hailed as “the standout male jazz vocalist of our time” by the New York Times. In his more than three-decade-long career, Elling has collaborated with jazz greats like Branford Marsalis, Danilo Pérez, Fred Hersch and Charlie Hunter, as well as with ensembles from the New York Philharmonic to the WDR Big Band. His latest release, “In the Brass Palace,” came out earlier this month. He’ll step on the Kimmel stage this weekend with pianist Christian Sands, in his stripped-down “Wildflowers” format.

Montell Jordan & All-4-One

Best known for his chart-topping anthem “This Is How We Do It,” which became one of the defining party songs of the ‘90s, Montell Jordan also recorded the hits “Let’s Ride” and “Get It On… Tonite.” Beyond his musical legacy, Jordan recently celebrated being a two-time prostate cancer survivor, using his platform to advocate for men’s health. He’s at Rivers Casino on Saturday night.

The Platters, The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

Fans of classic soul and doo-wop, this is your moment. The Drifters, The Platters, and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters are on a joint tour stopping at the Keswick to celebrate the timeless music that helped define early rock and R&B. Formed in the ‘50s, The Drifters became one of the first Black vocal groups inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for their signature songs, including “Under the Boardwalk.” The Platters rose to fame with hits including “The Great Pretender,” selling $200 million in records worldwide, and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters add their own classics such as “Yakety Yak.”