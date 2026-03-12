Delaware

The Irish Tenors

The classically trained current lineup of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly is one of the most successful Irish touring acts in the world, with 10 best-selling albums, multiple gold and platinum recordings, and hugely popular PBS specials such as “Live from Belfast” and “Ellis Island.” They’ve toured everywhere from Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House, and their recordings have sold more than 1 million copies through television specials and concert tours. In 2023, the Irish Tenors celebrated their 25th anniversary. This weekend, they’re in Delaware at the Grand Opera House.

New Jersey

John Oates

Where : The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.

: The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, March 13, 9 p.m.

: Friday, March 13, 9 p.m. How much: $64 – $91

After meeting Daryl Hall at Temple University, John Oates helped create one of the most successful partnerships in rock history, with more than 80 million records sold and six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).” The duo’s achievements earned them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, though amazingly, they’ve never won a Grammy. Now celebrating more than 25 years as a solo artist, Oates is in Atlantic City on a brief 2026 tour with his Good Road Band and a set list from his 2025 solo project “Oates.”

Special Events

In Liquid March for Art 2026

Where : InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St.

: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. When : Through Friday, March 20

: Through Friday, March 20 How much: Various prices

Artists are gathering at the art collective’s annual benefit and auction, celebrating more than 25 years of support for local artists. Organized by InLiquid Art & Design, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing contemporary art and design, the event brings together collectors, designers and enthusiasts in a multiweek celebration of work by more than 200 regional artists. Among the events over two weeks are an online auction where bidders can discover and acquire original contemporary works, with proceeds split evenly between the artists and InLiquid.

‘Ministry of Awe’

A new, multistory, multilayered arts initiative/museum/public art installation in Philadelphia transforms a long‑vacant 19th‑century bank into a mysterious, immersive and interactive world. Conceived by Philly native Meg Saligman, an artist and muralist with a collaborative team of more than 100 makers and performers, MoA opens this weekend as a nonprofit cultural hub that invites visitors to explore six stories of layered art, sound and performance.

13th Annual Oscars Party

With 16 total award nominations, “Sinners” made Oscar history as the most nominated film of all time. If its director, Ryan Coogler, wins best director, he’ll be the first Black director to take that category. “Marty Supreme” and “One Battle After Another” are considered to be frontrunners for best picture and Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet are up for best actor. The best actress race strongly favors Jessie Buckley of “Hamnet.” At this annual soiree, VIPs get in earlier for cocktails and socializing, while general admission attendees get to watch the ceremony with an open bar while comparing notes on the outcome of the top awards.

Greater Philly Yarn Crawl

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, March 12 – Sunday, March 15

: Thursday, March 12 – Sunday, March 15 How much: Free, pay as you go

Knitters, crocheters, weavers and fiber-arts enthusiasts, get in here! Organized by a coalition of independent yarn retailers, this event launched in 2024 to connect makers, supporting small creative businesses and celebrate the growing popularity of fiber crafts. Participants pick up a “passport” to 17 participating stores in the city and county, collecting stamps and enjoying special giveaways, free patterns and exclusive yarns. Checking in at multiple stores puts participants in contention for various prizes worth up to $1,000. Here’s more on the crawl via WHYY’s Billy Penn.

2026 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Where : From 15th and JFK to Fifth and Market

: From 15th and JFK to Fifth and Market When : Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m.

: Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. How much: Free

First held in 1771, the parade is one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the United States, drawing thousands of spectators each year. Organized by the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, the event features more than 200 participating groups representing Irish cultural organizations, schools and community groups, all coming together to honor the enduring contributions of Irish Americans to Philadelphia’s history and culture. Conshohocken hosts its own version Saturday at 2 p.m.

Arts & Culture

‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’

The Tony-winning Broadway production heads back to Philadelphia for a limited run. Based on the life of Tina Turner, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who overcame domestic violence, the musical tells the story of her life through her music. As jukebox musicals go, this is one of our top five.

‘Take No Tea For a Fever’

Where : Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St.

: Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St. When : Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15

: Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15 How much: $60

Written by W. Freedom Cooke, the story centers on Miss Isabelle, a strong-willed matriarch who runs a speakeasy-style gathering place in the ‘60s. The dramedy takes place as the 70-something simultaneously tries to support her broad array of clientele, keep her establishment open and keep her grandson out of jail. Following previous successful runs in the area, the play returns to the stage as part of the Clef Club’s ongoing effort to spotlight locally written theater and celebrate Black storytelling.

‘assimilating’ and ‘Moving State 1’

Cutting‑edge contemporary dance comes to Philadelphia as part of a U.S. tour by Tokyo‑based choreographer Hiroaki Umeda, whose work has been celebrated across the world for its integration of movement and digital design. The performance pairs “assimilating,” Umeda’s signature solo that explores bodily motion and somatic presence, with “Moving State 1,” featuring four female dancers from his Somatic Field Project. Produced with support from the Japan Society and the Harkness Foundation for Dance, the piece reflects Umeda’s interest in how physical form interacts with light, sound and video, which challenges conventional boundaries of choreography and performance.

‘Dream Keeper: The Life, Letters, and Lyrics of Langston Hughes’

Two performances bring together singers, narrators and musicians in a program exploring the work and legacy of author, playwright and poet Langston Hughes. They combine music, poetry and spoken word to illuminate Hughes’s writing, much of it oriented in jazz, blues and other other musical idioms rooted in Black culture. Under the direction of Rollo Dilworth, each show includes performances by vocalists Charlene Canty and Kenneth Overton, with narration by Charlotte Blake Alston and Rev. Chaz Howard, and piano accompaniment by Laura Ward alongside the Singing City Choir. Presented in collaboration between Lyric Fest and Singing City, the concert celebrates Hughes’ enduring impact.

‘Bodies & Souls: Robert and Frances Coulborn Kohler Collection’

Where : Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, March 14 – Sunday, June 7

: Saturday, March 14 – Sunday, June 7 How much: Free – $15

In this joint exhibition between Woodmere and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the decadeslong commitment of art collectors Robert and the late Frances Coulborn Kohler is on display as much as the works they collected. In the ‘80s, the couple started collecting figurative work after attending an exhibition on contemporary realism. Drawn from works they have supported and donated to museums, the exhibitions feature late 20th and early 21st-century paintings, drawings and sculpture by artists including Barbara Bullock, Roland Ayers, Marta Sanchez, Sidney Goodman and Twins Seven Seven. The free opening reception is on Saturday at Woodmere from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Food & Drink

Mt. Airy Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, March 15

: Through Sunday, March 15 How much: Pay as you go

Organized by the Mt. Airy Community Development Corporation, the event, now in its second year, was inspired by local restaurateur Jim Osmanollaj of Toska Restaurant & Brewery. More than a dozen restaurants are participating, including local favorites such as Bar Lizette, Doho Restaurant, FlatBelly Veg, La Trattoria, Malelani Cafe, Toska, Mt. Airy Tap Room and McMenamin’s Tavern, with each offering its own twist — from multi-course prix-fixe dinners to drink specials, desserts and tasting flights.

Northern Liberties Espresso Martini Crawl

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Now in its third year, the neighborhood crawl has gained popularity each time as the espresso martini continues to enjoy its moment as the “It Drink.” More than 20 participating bars and restaurants are offering specially priced variations and coffee-inspired food pairings while guests vote for their favorites in categories like best classic and most creative. Designed to be pay-as-you-go, the event celebrates the cocktail’s resurgence while encouraging visitors to discover new restaurants, cafés and local businesses throughout Northern Liberties.

Kids

Pi Day Events

Where : Mathnasium of Center City, 322 N. Broad St., Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St.

: Mathnasium of Center City, 322 N. Broad St., Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St. When : Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 3:14 p.m.

: Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 3:14 p.m. How much: Free

Saturday is Pi Day, and the local celebrations center around π, pi, with hands-on math games and activities. At the Mathnasium, a learning center dedicated to helping K-12 students build math confidence and understanding, there’s a chance to craft and compete with your own “Pi Ku” — a haiku‑style poem based on the digits of pi. At the Franklin Institute, Pi Day is honored with related activities in conjunction with Brain Awareness Day.

The Music of Beyonce & More For Kids

The Rock and Roll Playhouse’s Music for Kids series, founded in 2014 by concert promoter Peter Shapiro and educator Amy Striem, invites kids and their grown‑ups to sing, dance and play along as a live band performs curated versions of hit songs from artists in multiple genres. The interactive setting includes movement, stories and games. This week, 35-time Grammy winner Beyoncé is the featured musician, so get ready to get “bodied” and “bootylicious.” It’s Women’s History Month, so we know who truly runs the world — girls, including Queen B.

Music

Liszt’s Piano Fireworks

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m. How much: $29 – $196

Unfortunately, YouTube didn’t exist to prove it with footage, but it is said that Hungarian composer Franz Liszt had a Prince-like appeal due to his proficiency on the piano, as well as his dynamic live performances. But we do have tape on Marc-André Hamelin, whose keyboard skills are notable as well. The program features Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, a technically demanding work that Hamelin has all but mastered. As any true artist believes, the space between proficiency and mastery is what keeps you striving for perfection. The concert also includes Carl Maria von Weber’s Overture to Der Freischütz and Gaelic Symphony by American composer Amy Beach.

Deborah Smith & Friends Celebrate Women’s History Month

Trombonist Deborah Smith may be from Bridgeport, Connecticut, originally, but she’s made inroads with the local jazz community due to her control of the instrument. Smith’s musical journey began at age 13, and she’s become known not only as a performer but also as a composer, arranger, educator and bandleader. While still a student at Temple University, she was recognized with the 2023 Billy Strayhorn Jazz Education Award. For this Women’s History Month concert, she brings together a lineup of talented female jazz colleagues for an evening that honors the often-overlooked talents of women in music.

Love TKO: Official Teddy Pendergrass Annual Birthday Show and Tribute

The late, great Teddy Pendergrass went from the streets of Philadelphia to concert halls worldwide before becoming paralyzed in a car accident in 1982. In 1985, he made a triumphant return to the stage in his wheelchair for the historic Live Aid concert. Pendergrass remained an icon until he died in 2010, and his life and career are being paid homage to during his annual birthday celebration. Vocalists and a live band will run through hits like “Love TKO” and “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” as well as his deep cuts during a show at City Winery.

New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

Even in the pantheon of successful boy bands, New Edition and our homegrown guys, Boyz II Men, dominate the field. The Boston‑born supergroup has earned multiple No. 1 singles, American Music and Soul Train Awards, and sold more than 50 million albums across four decades. One of the best‑selling vocal groups of all time, Boyz II Men, has won four Grammy Awards and is known for timeless hits like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.” Seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton joins the groundbreaking tour, stopping at the Liacouris, bringing along her multi‑platinum bona fides with songs like “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me” and “Un‑Break My Heart.”