Over 300 artists in seven disciplines — fiber, glass and ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, photography, painting and drawing, and wood and sculpture — are participating in the juried exhibition and festival. An emerging artists tent will be on-site as well. The 33rd annual fest takes over Main Street, offering pay-as-you-go food specials, music, and other activities.

In the ‘80s when hip hop was a burgeoning music genre, it quickly became associated with urban fashion. At the time, Adidas was the athletic wear of choice, further popularized by Run-D.M.C.’s 1986 anthem shouting out the brand. The Rotunda is throwing it back for a good cause with an Ol’ Skool dance party that benefits the United Block Captains Summer Fun program. Organizers say you must wear something Adidas for entry, so check the attic, basement, or wherever you’ve stored your ’80s gear and step out in style.

As one of the nation’s original 13 colonies, Philadelphia has more than its fair share of historic locations. Rittenhouse Town, the site of the nation’s first paper mill, is one of them. Established in 1690, the site once consisted of over 40 buildings and was a significant part of the Mennonite community. This weekend, Rittenhouse Town opens to the public for a day of history and activity that includes paper-making, plein air painting, yoga, a guided tour, and croquet lessons.

After three years off, Sommerfest returns for a day packed with activities. A pop-up biergarten that seats 1,000 people, a 40-foot maypole, a performance by the United German Hungarian Dancers, a liter lift competition and other games and activities for all ages are scheduled. Robust German food including curry wurst, bacon wurst, brats, and pretzels will be available, along with 13 different German beers. The fest is pay-as-you-go, but if you choose to pay for VIP tix, they include access to the Brauer Bund Bierhall with exclusive beers and an all-day appetizer buffet.

Concerts: Eric Benet, Tuck and Patti, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and Urban Guerilla Orchestra

You can’t be in two places at once, which will cause fans of several prolific musicians to make tough choices this weekend. R&B crooner Eric Benet is at City Winery on Friday at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., while Urban Guerilla Orchestra performs a tribute to the sound of Philadelphia there on Sunday at 8 p.m. Beloved duo Tuck and Patti are at World Cafe Live on Saturday at 8 p.m., while superstars Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli are at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.