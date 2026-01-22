The first half of the weekend is filled with music, history and theater, before expected winter weather will likely keep most of us homebound Sunday. The American Pink Floyd celebrates the 50th anniversary of Echo’s “Wish You Were Here” on Thursday night at The Queen in Wilmington. On the stage, James Ijames’ “Good Bones” begins its run Thursday at the Arden Theatre. The Tattoo Festival opens Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, running through Sunday.

Saturday starts early with the Philly Chocolate Wine & Whisky Festival at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, while Ice on State transforms downtown Media into a winter festival Saturday and Sunday. Jazz artists Isaiah Collier and Keyon Harrold perform on a double bill Saturday night at the Annenberg, and art lovers can also visit the Noah Davis exhibition opening on Saturday at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The weekend closes out with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, performing Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Music

Delaware

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Wish You Were Here’ with Echoes

Tribute bands will never die, even when the artist being paid homage does. Echoes – The American Pink Floyd is delivering a note-for-note recreation of the band’s 1975 album, “Wish You Were Here,” in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Their ninth studio album has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Complete with an award-winning laser show, iconic visuals and a powerhouse 10-piece band that brings the legendary psychedelic rock experience to life. Echoes has built a reputation for its authenticity, bringing a 10-piece band with a laser show to recreate the psychedelic rock concerts of the era. They come to downtown Wilmington on Thursday night.

New Jersey

The Legendary Wailers

Led by Junior Marvin, who toured worldwide with Bob Marley & The Wailers and played on their celebrated album “Exodus,” The Legendary Wailers have survived Marley’s untimely death in 1981. The Wailers’ story begins in Kingston, Jamaica, as the groundbreaking trio of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer started making music together. Their anthems and activism helped carry reggae from local dancehalls to global stages in the ’60s and ’70s. Though the original trio are gone, the spirit of their music lives on through artists connected to that legacy and fans who still appreciate it. They’ll be in South Jersey on Friday night.

Special Events

The Changing Faces of Independence: Pennsylvania in the 1800s

Where : Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.

: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St. When : Thursday, Jan. 22, opening reception, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, Jan. 22, opening reception, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Reception is free, visits are free, with a reservation required.

Part of the nationwide America 250 initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the program includes rotating exhibitions like The Changing Faces of Independence and Paths to Independence, which explore the evolution of America over time through rare documents, personal stories and artifacts. Accompanying talks, educational workshops and artistic collaborations, including a talkback with Anna Deveare Smith, who wrote a new play for the semiquincentennial.

Tattoo Festival

If you’re into ink, find your tribe at the annual three-day convention. Tattoo artists from around the world will create tatts onsite, via prior reservations, with some artists also accepting walk-ups. Entertainment includes contortionists, burlesque artists and sideshow acts, Captain and Maybelle of “America’s Got Talent” fame. There are daily tattoo contests, including best portrait, most unusual, best melanated tattoo, geometric/tribal and best cover-up.

Philly Chocolate Wine & Whiskey Festival

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $63.18 – $85.31

Ahhh, the days of wine and roses. And chocolate! They don’t promise any roses, but this adults-only tasting fest brings together decadent chocolate treats paired with premium wines, craft beers, ciders and a wide array of fine whiskies from local Pennsylvania distilleries and beyond. With your ticket, you’ll enjoy unlimited samples and a commemorative tasting glass, plus other highlights including boozy milkshakes, candy cocktails, spiked hot chocolate and sweet and savory bites. No matter which one is your decadent favorite, you’ll have the chance to sample them all.

Ice on State

Where : State Street, Media, Pa.

: State Street, Media, Pa. When : Saturday, Jan. 24, noon – 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, noon – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 24, noon – 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Visit Delco and the Media Arts Council wanted a way to enliven the downtown area during the colder months while highlighting local artists and businesses. The interactive, two-day family-friendly experience combines stunning ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, seasonal treats like hot chocolate and DelCocoa offerings, and performances by local musicians. DJ Nuzzles spins, specialty cocktails are available and Ice Sculpture Philly does its thing with icy creations. Beyond entertainment, the festival celebrates community spirit, encourages local engagement and transforms State Street into a seasonal gathering place.

Arts & Culture

‘Clue’

As part of its Broadway series, Ensemble Arts brings the Broadway adaptation of “Clue” to Philadelphia. The show is a mix of comedy, mystery and theatrical mayhem that’s perfect for anyone who loves a good whodunit. Based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 movie starring Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, “Clue” follows six eccentric guests invited to Boddy Manor, where murder, blackmail and wild twists abound. The guests and the butler, Wadsworth, race to uncover who did it, where and with what in a night full of laughs and surprises.

‘Good Bones’

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames’ latest play, “Good Bones,” makes its Philadelphia debut this week. In his fifth work, Ijames turns his attention to neighborhood transformation and civic power when Aisha returns home to take part in a redevelopment project sparked by a new sports stadium. Her clash with a local contractor over what progress should look like becomes an exploration of gentrification, legacy and community.

Dinos After Dark

Where : Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish, $10 recommended

The popular after-hours series turns the stately museum into a lively, intergenerational experience with pay-what-you-wish admission, a Dino Drafts beer garden, opportunities to explore exhibits like Neighborhood Naturalists, engage with scientists and enjoy music and activities that make science fun and social for all ages. This series has become a seasonal favorite, with additional dates coming.

Noah Davis

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Opens Saturday, Jan. 24

: Opens Saturday, Jan. 24 How much: Free with museum admission

The final stop on a worldwide tour, the Davis exhibition encompasses more than 60 paintings, sculptures and works on paper that trace his visionary work from 2007 until his premature death from a rare cancer at the age of 32 in 2015. Organized chronologically, the show highlights Davis’s unique ability to craft personal and collective narratives focused on the Black community. The Los Angeles-based artist was so passionate about his work and that of others that he co-founded the Underground Museum in the city where he was raised.

Kids

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the music of Beyoncé for kids

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa.

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. When : Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. How much: $20.44

I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly, but your kids are. Trust us. The music-loving folks at the Rock and Roll Playhouse are on deck to share the music of Beyoncé with the children in your life. We figure they’ll exclude provocative songs like “Drunk in Love” and “Partition” in favor of songs like “Freedom,” “Protector” and “Brown Girl.” Aside from allowing your kids to expend excess energy early on a Saturday morning, they can also wear their most expressive outfits. And so can you.

Food & Drink

Grown Up Book Fair and Swap

Where : Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton St.

: Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton St. When : Saturday, Jan. 24, two sessions, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Jan. 24, two sessions, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $10

Beer garden meets book fair, hosted by Books and Brews Philly in collaboration with bestselling author Jo Piazza and her pop‑up bookshop Bookcase Books. At this literary‑themed gathering, you’re invited to bring gently used books to trade, explore Blind Date With a Book surprises, browse new titles and merch, and mingle over craft brews. And they do mean “gently” used – no textbooks, no highlighted books and none that are in too poor condition to be viable. Proceeds help support Books Through Bars, a nonprofit that gets books to incarcerated readers.

Source: Wooder Ice

Wellness

Profs and Pints Philadelphia: The Happiness Workshop

Where : Black Squirrel Club, 1049 Sarah St.

: Black Squirrel Club, 1049 Sarah St. When : Sunday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. How much: $13.50 in advance, $15 for students with ID, $17 at the door

Despite decades of research and centuries of wisdom, human beings still struggle to cultivate joy, resilience and wellbeing. In this conversation, led by Drexel University psychologist Eric Zillmer, award-winning teacher and director of The Happiness Lab, many of those insights will be explored, along with an actionable 10-step plan to increase your happiness. This workshop is part of Profs & Pints, a national series that brings college instructors and scholars into casual community settings to share accessible talks and workshops with the public.

Music

Intimate Acoustic Evening with Gregory Alan Isokov

Born in Johannesburg and raised in Philly, the singer/songwriter has built a devoted following through seven albums of indie-folk storytelling. His album “Evening Machines” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album, and his most recent release, 2023’s “Appaloosa Bones,” has solidified his place on the Billboard Americana/Folk charts. At his Met Philadelphia stop, expect a set where intimate guitar, heartfelt lyrics and sparse arrangements take center stage — the perfect soundtrack for a winter night in Philly.

https://gregoryalanisakov.com/tour

Najee

One of the stalwarts of jazz fusion, Najee combines elements of jazz with smooth R&B. A Grammy nominee and one of the best-selling artists in the genre. Along the way, he’s collaborated with some of music’s greatest voices, from Regina Belle to Will Downing to Eric Roberson. His latest album, “Under the Moon, over the Sky,” came out in August. He’s on tour in support of it at City Winery on Friday night.

Femme Fatale: Female Jazz & Blues Vocals at Velvet Whip

Femme Fatale: Female Jazz & Blues Vocals is part of the speakeasy’s ongoing live performance series that celebrates genre-spanning music and performance art in an intimate, creative setting. Velvet Whip has cultivated its reputation as a quirky, underground arts club where jazz, blues, burlesque, comedy, opera and more share one stage. In this installment, expect performances that draw on the rich traditions of jazz and blues, spotlighting the Olivia Perrin Quartet, co-hosted by Veronica Reno and Rouge Nightingale.

Isaiah Collier and Keyon Harrold

It’s a rare double bill as saxophone phenom Isaiah Collier and trumpeter and vocalist Keyon Harrold share the stage. Hailed as one of jazz’s most expressive voices, Harrold recently released his Grammy-nominated project “Foreverland”. Collier, a Chicago-born saxophonist championed as “the heir apparent to the post-Coltrane sax tradition,” generated major buzz on his 2024 releases “The World Is on Fire” and “The Almighty,” earning him Chicago Tribune Jazz Artist of the Year honors and a spot on DownBeat’s “25 for the Future.”

Josh Lawrence: Still We Dream

The Philadelphia Clef Club, founded in 1966 as a cultural and educational home for jazz rooted in the African‑American experience, hosts this series to spotlight innovative voices in contemporary jazz alongside its mission of nurturing talent and amplifying the genre. Josh Lawrence has emerged as one of the most compelling trumpet players of his generation, with multiple Grammy nominations and a career as composer, bandleader and collaborator with a wide range of artists; his Still We Dream project reimagines music by icons like Thelonious Monk and Frédéric Chopin. He’ll be on stage with a matinee show Sunday.

Osmo Conducts Bartók

The Curtis Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-26 season highlights both emerging voices and masterworks performed by some of the world’s most accomplished young musicians. Under the baton of acclaimed Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä, the program includes Missy Mazzoli’s Sinfonia, for Orbiting Spheres, Henry Dorn’s intensely personal “Transitions,” concluding with XX composer Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.