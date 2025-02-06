It’s the Super Bowl, baby, and the Eagles are in! While Sunday’s outcome will determine a champion, we’ll always bleed Kelly green no matter the outcome. Our list of Super Bowl watch parties covers the city. For those immune to the charms of football, there’s the Hoop Jawn, two days of workshops dedicated to hula hoop aficionados.

Onstage, Black History Month comes alive with the plays “A Day of Absence” first produced 60 years ago, and “Fires in The Mirror,” which recounts the events of the 1991 Crown Heights riots. If you want a more irreverent look at the past, “Drunk Black History” provides it. Dogs have their chance to shine at the Bark Bowl, with some proceeds going to Pennsylvania SPCA. Music this weekend ranges from Detroit’s musical queenpin Kash Doll, to homegrown indie bands like Sleep Circles and June Divided, part of an all-Philly bands night at Milkboy.

Delaware

Dan + Claudia Zanes with Tyree Austin

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. How much: $20

The Smithsonian Folkways artists head to Delaware, joined this year by jazz vocalist Tyree Austin. Their electric folk sound blends genres like early rock and roll, jazz vocals, gospel, Haitian folk, sea shanties and summer camp sing-alongs. Austin provides a jazzier approach to counterpoint, enhancing their vocal harmonies and onstage energy. This concert is designed as a sensory-friendly experience, ensuring a comfortable environment for attendees of all sensibilities.

New Jersey

‘Freaky Friday’: The Musical

The early aughts movie starring then-teenage actress Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis was the popular third adaptation of the 1972 book by Mary Rodgers. A sequel with the original cast, “Freakier Friday,” is set for later this year. Now “Freaky Friday” has morphed into a musical. The tale of adolescent and adult angst turned on its head still resonates and the musical includes catchy songs like “Just One Day,” “I Got This” and “Not Myself Today.”

Super Bowl Family Skate

Where : Millennium Skate World, 1900 Carman St., Camden, N.J.

: Millennium Skate World, 1900 Carman St., Camden, N.J. When : Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. How much: $10, skate rental, $5

If you get there early, you can get your roll on and work up the appetite for wings and guacamole before you head home to watch the Eagles bring home the victory in Super Bowl LIX. (We’re calling it!) This is also a good way to wear the kids out so you and the adults gathered in front of the big screen can enjoy the game in peace. Either way, the skating party is a fun family-friendly pre-game option that ends just before kickoff.

Special Events

Super Bowl watch party roundup

Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. How much: Various prices

Two Super Bowls in three years is an achievement for any team but feels especially gratifying after the Eagle’s much-publicized last-season crash out. Now we can watch them go for ring No. 2 at parties scattered around the city. Super Bowl LIX kicks off from New Orleans on Fox Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Hoop Jawn

Hoops, there it is! Philly’s biggest (only, we think) hula hoop festival is back for its second year. This two-day celebration is packed with workshops, contests, live performances and nonstop hooping. A weekend pass includes eight workshops, a Hoop Jawn T-shirt, a ticket to the showcase and post-show jam,lunch, snacks and water on both days. All skill levels from beginners to pros are welcome.

Lego Creativity Academy adult night

Where : Plymouth Meeting Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

: Plymouth Meeting Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. When : Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $15.99

Kids don’t get to have all the fun. Adults can play with Legos, too! On this special grown ups-only night, everyone 18 or older enjoys full access to the center to do Legos how they choose, including themed build challenges, a Lego mosaic project, a circle-building masterclass and a scavenger hunt for hidden Lego facts. There’s even a photo prop-building selfie station to take all those Lego-themed Instagram pics. And if you’re 21 and over, adult beverages are available for purchase.

Bark Bowl 2025

Where : Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave.

: Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave. When : Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 8, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go, with RSVP

This weekend, two teams including our beloved Birds, will vie for a championship in the Super Bowl. There’s much less on the line in the Bark Bowl, but dogs have a competitive fire, too. Hosted with the PSPCA, the event features adoptable pups, a Yappy Hour with drink specials (with a dollar from each going directly to the agency) and an indoor turf for dogs to play. While their human companions snack on BBQ and pizza, dogs can participate in size-based play sessions. Please note: Dogs must be fixed and vaccinated, and should be leashed while on the sidelines.

Arts & Culture

A Day of Absence

Where : Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Thursday, Feb. 6 – Saturday, Feb. 8

: Thursday, Feb. 6 – Saturday, Feb. 8 How much: $46 and up

The Negro Ensemble Company brings a contemporary take on Douglas Turner Ward’s acclaimed play first performed by the company 60 years ago. It’s a satirical reverse minstrel show where Black actors in whiteface depict a southern town that wakes up to find all its Black residents have disappeared. The performances also feature the world premiere of “Remaining Absent” a short epilogue by Cris Eli Blak, performed by the same cast. After the show on Feb. 7, there’s a discussion led by Dr. Herman Beavers, and on Feb. 8, Penn’s SNF Paideia program will facilitate group discussions.

Fires in the Mirror

Conceived, written and originally performed by Anna Deavere Smith, the play delves into the 1991 Crown Heights riots in New York City. They started when a car driven by a Hasidic Jew accidentally struck two Black children, killing one of them and leading to three days of unrest fueled by conflicting narratives and rumors. As in the original production, 26 characters are played by just one actress — in this case, TV and film veteran Phyllis Johnson. Special events include Thursday’s opening night reception, Wine Down Wednesdays, a powerful post-show talkback and Black Theatre Night.

Come From Away

The true story of 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of 9/11, the show highlights how, despite initial cultural clashes and high tensions, the townspeople and passengers developed trust, shared music and formed enduring friendships. Part of the Broadway Series and a New York Times Critics Pick, the production offers educational resources, including study guides and lesson plans for educators and group leaders.

Black History Month Celebration

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

As part of the Heritage Month Celebration series, the museum offers a robust evening of art, food, music and community. Join artist Yannick Lowery for a collage-making activity in conjunction with the closing weekend of the exhibit The Time Is Always Now: Artists Reframe The Black Figure. Although chef Nana Araba Wilmot’s dinner at Stir is sold out, organizers say there may be walk-ups available if capacity allows.

Drunk Black History 2025

Newark, N.J. comedian Gordon Baker-Bone wants you to get more out of Black history and that includes a few drinks. His irreverent take on often somber material from the past includes lesser-known stories and figures — think inventors, activists, artists and unsung heroes from various eras. And as with all things when drinks are involved, the show is interactive, and despite the subject matter, meant to make you laugh. He’ll try his best to make that happen at his Philly tour stop.

Word Powered: Exploring Free Speech Through Art community open house

Where : National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St.

: National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St. When : Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

Join artists Shelley Brenner Baird and Kalie Mapp-Hayes for the pay-what-you-wish event featuring interactive art-making workshops, custom button crafting and a themed photo booth. It’s to showcase the new Word Powered exhibition, a juried showcase that examines the dynamic relationship between censorship, freedom of expression and diverse perspectives. As part of the museum’s Year of Free Speech initiative, this exhibit encourages visitors to reflect on the power of words and the importance of free speech.

Solar Flair: Black in Action (Figure)

Where : Multiverse, 8026 Germantown Ave.

: Multiverse, 8026 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. How much: Free

After the Philadelphia Doll Museum shuttered in 2020, its curator Rob Blackson has been placing its items at venues around the city. One such artifact is Sun-Man, the Black action figure created in 1985 by Yla Eason for her then-young son. It found a home at Multiverse, the Black-owned comic book store hosting a live podcast with Multiverse co-owner Gralin Hughes and “The Blerd Bar” hosts Dan “BigDan” Rhodan, Joshua “J-Hawk” Hawkins and Richard “The Producer” Elam. The conversation will center on Black action figures and post-podcast, Eason will be available for a meet and greet.

Kids

Gazillion Bubble Show

Led by the award-winning duo of Deni and Melody Yang, part of a family of bubble artists, the show combines bubble artistry with immersive lights, lasers and high-energy music. Note: There are flashing strobe lights, high-intensity lasers, loud music and floor-to-ceiling bubbles, so be mindful if you or your child has any sensitivities.

Do Portugal Circus

The family-run, fifth-generation circus stops in Philly for a week of performances on their U.S. tour, offering a mix of contemporary circus acts and comedy. The show features aerialists, jugglers and the Globe of Death motorcycle act, along with the still-traditional circus clowns.

Music

Kash Doll

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. How much: $59.50

The Detroit-born rap star took a detour from the mic, with roles on “BMF” and “Diarra From Detroit.” Over her career, which began with her debut album “Stacked” in 2019, she’s collaborated with fellow Detroit native Big Sean as well as Philly’s own Meek Mill. Despite her foray into acting, she’s not done with music. Her brand new release “The Last Doll” is out now and she’s heading to Philly to promote it.

Sleep Cycles and June Divided

Sleep Cycles and June Divided are both local bands but only one started as a school project. Melissa Menago and Chris Kissel of June Divided likely got an A on that college course, adding drummer Keith Gill and bassist Larry Sasso to create their current lineup. “The Right Time,” their first single in three years, comes out on Saturday. Alt-rock band Sleep Cycles hails from outside Philly, sharing stages with groups like The Color Fred. Their latest single, “Conditional” is out now. The two bands perform on the Milkboy stage this weekend along with two more groups with local ties.

Shemekia Copeland

The daughter of Texas blues legend Johnny Copeland, over the years, Copeland’s grown into a key figure in contemporary blues, blending traditional sounds with elements of rock, soul and Americana. Her albums have earned multiple Grammy nominations, and she’s won several Blues Music Awards. She’s in town in support of her latest album, “Blame it On Eve” released in 2024, which includes her versions of songs by Stevie Wonder and her father.