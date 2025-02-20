It’s his 50th anniversary on the road, but George Thorogood has no intention of quitting any time soon. He’ll be on the Keswick stage in Glenside, Pennsylvania on Friday night. But Rod Stewart is heading for retirement as his show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday night is part of his farewell tour.

There are plenty of events for arts and culture aficionados as well. On Friday and Saturday at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House, the First State Ballet presents a “Triple Bill” of world premieres. Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin In the Sun” is at People’s Light through March 30 and at Taller Puertoriqueño, the 29th annual Schomburg Symposium starts with a free event Friday.

For those of you dealing with football withdrawal now that one of the most triumphant seasons in Philly history has ended, there are other teams in town. The Flyers host their annual carnival Saturday with proceeds going to charity.

Delaware

Triple Bill: Three Ballets Sure to Move You

Choreographers Viktor Plotnikov, Blake Krapels and Carlos Martinez are behind three world premieres at The First State Ballet Theatre. Veteran choreographer Plotnikov, who hails from the Ukraine, previously choreographed “Romeo and Juliet” for the company. New Jersey–native Krapels has had works produced by the Kennedy Center. A current member of the First State Ballet, Martinez makes his choreography debut with this piece.

New Jersey

Rod Stewart: One Last Time Tour

Where : Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. How much: $349 and up

In 2024, the British rocker announced that this tour would be his last. He turned 80 last month, so he may want to go out while he’s still on top. Stewart is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time with a career anchored by classic hits like “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Since this may be his final performance in South Jersey, the high ticket prices reflect the demand, so be prepared to stretch that credit card to its limits if you want to be there.

Special Events

Philly Fashion Week

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : Through Saturday, Feb. 22

: Through Saturday, Feb. 22 How much: Various prices

The winter edition of Philly Fashion Week comes to several locations around the city, showcasing the work of more than 70 local, national and global designers. This iteration includes two runway shows and avant-garde designer Autumn Lin’s Immersive Dreams fashion show and performance.

Philly Home + Garden Show

Feel like some pre-spring cleaning? More than 3,000 exhibitors are headed to the suburban expo center to showcase their decor, garden and pool products. If you have a home project you’re thinking about, you should be there, too. Celebrity appearances include Bravo’s Craig Conover of “Southern Charm” and (be still, our pre-teen hearts) Christopher Knight, better known to nostalgic TV viewers as Peter Brady of “The Brady Bunch” and now, HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Kennett Winterfest

More than 60 breweries, food, apparel and retail vendors, two live bands and more are coming together for the seasonal beer fest. You can enter the best dressed and snacklace competitions (that’s where you collect snacks and design a necklace with them) or just take pics in the designated photo op spot. New for 2025, non-alcoholic brews.

Arts & Culture

A Raisin in the Sun

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, this production features prolific local actress Melanye Finister as Lena Younger and Eric B. Robinson Jr. as Walter Lee Younger. Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 play was the first by an African American woman to be produced on Broadway. In the years since, it has become part of the canon, offering a powerful portrayal of a Black family’s pursuit of dignity and a better future.

Body of Work: Thomas Allen Harris

Where : Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster Ave.

: Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster Ave. When : Thursday, Feb. 20, Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, Feb. 20, Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

The award-winning filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist whose work has explored Black and queer identity, family and diaspora for over three decades hosts a two-night event that includes a selection of Harris’ archival videotapes, his acclaimed 1995 documentary “Vintage: Families of Value” and the PBS series “Family Pictures USA.” Harris’ films push the boundaries of documentary storytelling, blending personal biography with broader cultural narratives to challenge conventional representations of identity. The screenings will be followed by discussions with Harris, filmmaker Darah Gaines Martin and artist Cassidy Arrington.

29th Annual Schomburg Symposium

Now in its 29th year, the 2025 theme is “The Legacy of Arturo Schomburg: Rooting Ourselves in Pan-Africanism.” Friday’s free opening event features a conversation with renowned Cuban filmmaker Gloria Rolando. On Saturday, scholars including Manuel Julio Duran Mendez, Dr. Tukufu Zuberi from the University of Pennsylvania, and Laura Quiñones Navarro will make presentations on Puerto Rican art, intersectionality and Pan-Africanism, followed by a panel discussion recapping highlights from Schomburg’s life and work.

Black Trailblazers Walking Tour

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery West and Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave. Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery West and Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 225 Belmont Ave. Bala Cynwyd, Pa. When : Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. How much: $1.90 (ACCESS holders) – $17

If you want to learn more about Black history but are looking for something beyond the usual focus on well-known activists and scholars, add this event to your calendar. This tour covers the lives of ordinary people who accomplished laudable things and have their final resting place at this suburban Philadelphia cemetery.

Flyers Charities Carnival

For more than 40 years, the team has held this event that connects fans to their favorite players for a good cause. And it’s not just a carnival in name only, a full-size Ferris wheel and other carousel rides were brought into the Wells Fargo Center for the day. General admission covers the rides and entry, but add-ons like locker room access, sign-and-snaps with Flyers players and the shot-on-goal option are at an additional cost.

Music

Foster the People

Mark Foster has successfully navigated the transition from jingles writer to hitmaker and bandleader. Despite losing a few group members along the way and struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s emerged triumphant with his latest release, “Paradise State of Mind.” He and the band’s current lineup are in Philly to support it this weekend.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers – The Baddest Show On Earth

From humble beginnings in Wilmington basements to rocking global stages, it’s been a long and satisfying journey for Delaware native Thorogood and the band. Now celebrating 50 years on the road and 15 million albums sold, Thorogood said he can’t choose a single highlight. Well, we can, because his 1982 hit “Bad to the Bone” lives rent-free in our heads. They’ll perform it when they return (close to) home this weekend.

Jeff Knoettners’ Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Where : Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St.

: Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, 736 S. Broad St. When : Sunday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $35

As part of its Jazz Cultural Voices Concert Series, the Clef Club welcomes pianist, composer and educator Jeff Knoettner. He’s known for his dynamic performances across various festivals, including the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival and the Cape May Jazz Festival. A Berklee College of Music grad, Knoettner has played in the Cartoon Christmas Trio for over 25 years. He’ll give pianist and composer Thelonious Monk, a pivotal figure in jazz history celebrated for his unique improvisational style, his just due in this tribute concert.