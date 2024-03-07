It’s time to spring forward as Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday. Set those clocks back by 2 a.m., but don’t let it impact your weekend despite the hour of sleep lost. There’s too much to do! Sting is in town and will join the Philadelphia Orchestra for two concerts, taking a tour through his vast catalog of hits. In Delaware, music is central to the love story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, whose personal and professional accomplishments are detailed in “On Your Feet!” at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. March is Women’s History Month, which is celebrated at the Penn Museum with an event dedicated to female artists. Gospel singers Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jekalyn Carr, and Erica Campbell are part of the One Hallelujah tour coming to the Met Philadelphia on Thursday. Soul/jazz/R&B artist Ledisi heads to the same venue on Saturday to support her “Good Life” album. The Philadelphia Film Society is hosting its 11th annual Oscars Night Party, so get ready to break out your best red carpet look.

New Jersey

Taylor Dayne

The ‘80s are a decade that still resonates with people, and Taylor Dayne was one of its musical superstars. Her 1987 hit “Tell it To My Heart” kicked off a career that ultimately included six Top 10 singles. You can expect to see them highlighted during her stop in South Jersey on the Now tour. Meet-and-greet packages are available.

Jair-Rhom Parker Wells: 21st Century Eclectic Bass

Where: Perkins Center for the Arts, 395 Kings Hwy., Moorestown, N.J.

Perkins Center for the Arts, 395 Kings Hwy., Moorestown, N.J. When: Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. How much: $30

Free bass player Jair-Rhom Parker Wells brings a unique and futuristic approach to the instrument in his one-man show at South Jersey’s Perkins Center for the Arts. He calls his experimental technique “Loopedelica.” If that’s not futuristic enough, Parker Wells is currently working on what he describes as a “vegan-friendly, ambient electronic-music-powered, multi-dimensional spaceship.”

Delaware

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

Where: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When: Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10

Thursday, March 7 – Sunday, March 10 How much: $55 and up

Gloria and Emilio Estefan will celebrate 46 years of marriage this year. It all started at a Miami church where they first met. After hearing her sing, Emilio changed the name of the newly formed band, The Miami Latin Boys, to the Miami Sound Machine; the rest is music history. Their journey is detailed in the jukebox musical “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” which heads to Wilmington’s Grand Opera House.

Special Events

Boathouse Row Relighting Ceremony

Where: Fairmount Fish Ladder, Schuylkill River Trail

Fairmount Fish Ladder, Schuylkill River Trail When: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free with RSVP

Boathouse Row is one of Philadelphia’s most iconic locations; it went dark in 2023 for upgrades. It will glow again during a Relighting Ceremony at the Fairmount Fish Ladder. Organizers encourage the public to bring a blanket and/or a chair to the location directly across from the boathouses. Dignitaries will be out to applaud the new look, while a short light show will display the improvements. Pay-as-you-go food trucks will be on site.

11th Annual Oscars Party

The 96th annual Oscars are happening in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Philadelphia Film Society hosts their 11th annual Oscars Party at its Center City theater in honor of the event. The red carpet opens for VIPs at 5:30 p.m., while the regular folks come through at 6:30 p.m. Of course, it costs a little more to be a VIP, but you’d expect that. Everyone gets to see the show — and root for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the Philly native up for Best Supporting Actress for “The Holdovers.”

Pre-Saint Patrick’s Day Irish Festival

Where: Oxley Post, 4645 Decatur St.

Oxley Post, 4645 Decatur St. When: Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Erin Go Bragh! The Auxiliary of American Legion Post Oxley 133 gets a jump on St. Patrick’s Day with its Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival. Live music from Irish performers Shawn Ryan and Nothing 2 Prove, along with DJ Noodles, will anchor the fest. Food, vendors and games will be part of the all-ages event.

Arts & Culture

The Angry Grammarian: The Musical

Where: Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S. 13th St.

Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S. 13th St. When: Thursday, March 7 – Saturday, March 16

Thursday, March 7 – Saturday, March 16 How much: $25 (tickets may sell out online but will still be available at the door)

If people flubbing verb/tense agreements or putting commas in the wrong places makes you itch, then The Angry Grammarian: The Musical is for you. When two grammar-minded people get together, their love story is derailed when their passion turns into competition.

Culture Fest! Celebration of Women Artists

Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St.

Penn Museum, 3260 South St. When: Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

Female artists from multiple disciplines are given their just due at Culture Fest!, a Celebration of Women Artists at the Penn Museum. The artists will showcase their works, some of which will be for sale. The all-day event includes storytelling and dance and music performances.

Ballet X: Spring Series 2024

The innovative dance company Ballet X focuses on female choreographers in its Spring Series 2024. Arch Dance Company Founder Jennifer Archibald debuts her world premiere “Maslow’s Peak.” 2024 Choreographic Fellow Nicola Willis’ world premiere, “Two People In Love Never Shake Hands,” is on the program along with Laguna Dance Festival Founder Jodie Gates’s “Beautiful Once.”

School of Rock

“School of Rock” is the stage adaptation of the 2003 movie featuring Jack Black as a failing rock star coaching a group of musically talented fifth graders for an upcoming competition. The stage version follows the same story with additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is now playing at the Media Theater.

ExABBAganza: ABBA Dance Party

Where: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.

American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave. When: Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $35

ABBA is the center of “ExtrABBAganza,” a dance party hosted by the American Swedish Historical Museum. The feel-good music of the ‘70s pop quartet has endured, inspiring movies and plays. Your ticket includes a dance and costume contest, a drag queen tribute to the band, and a retro food buffet.

Sister Sunday at the Logan Hotel

Where: The Logan Hotel, One Logan Square

The Logan Hotel, One Logan Square When: Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Women-owned businesses are the center of Sister Sunday at the Logan Hotel, a gathering and marketplace geared to bringing more attention to female entrepreneurs. Over 30 vendors are expected; steakhouse Urban Farmer will provide refreshments.

Comedy

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

Known as the family-friendly comedian, Nate Bargatze is no overnight sensation despite his recent success. He’s been at it for more than two decades, finally breaking through with “The Greatest Average American” and “The Tennessee Kid.” He’s now doing standup in arenas instead of comedy clubs. Friday, he’s at the Wells Fargo Center.

One Liner Madness Philly

It’s March Comedy Madness at Johnny Brenda’s. Sixty-four comics will compete for the title of the best joke writer in Philly at One Liner Madness. In the single-elimination competition, each comic will share their best one-liner and move on, or not, depending on applause. The ultimate winner gets a cash prize, a trophy and local bragging rights.

Wellness

Spring Into Fitness

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, 433 Chestnut

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, 433 Chestnut When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: $7

The Hotel Monaco hosts the “Spring Into Fitness” event Sunday to encourage the city to embrace wellness at an affordable price. The $7 ticket, which benefits Back on My Feet, includes access to complimentary massages, a Reiki healer, and refreshments. The all-day event also includes classes from Ripped PHL, Dharma Yoga, Barre3, and Solidcore, along with giveaways and an oxygen bar.

Music

One Hallelujah: Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jekalyn Carr, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Gospel stalwarts Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr are combining their voices and fanbases on the One Hallelujah tour. If you’re new to gospel, you might be converted by the sheer power of their talent — but if you’re already a fan, you know getting this stellar group of vocalists together on one tour is a rare feat.

Sting with The Philadelphia Orchestra

Sting had a pretty good career as the frontman of The Police and then went on to become a stellar solo artist, earning him 17 Grammys overall. Now, he’s taking his talents to Verizon Hall, where he will perform the music from both of his musical lives with The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Beanie Sigel

Beanie Sigel dropped “The Truth” in 2000, setting up a new era of Philly hip-hop marked by the dawn of State Property. He was signed by Jay-Z, who appreciated Sigel’s gritty recounting of Philly street life. After overcoming a myriad of personal and professional challenges, Sigel is celebrating both his 50th birthday and his 25 years in the music industry at the Met Philadelphia on Friday.

Ledisi: The Good Life Tour

Ledisi is beloved among fans of traditional soul and R&B for her seamless vocals and timeless songs. The New Orleans native, who won her first Grammy in 2021, released her 13th full-length album, “Good Life,” this week. She’ll be at the Met Philadelphia on Saturday in support of that project.

Sun Ra Arkestra

The expansive, futuristic sounds of the Sun Ra Arkestra are on display this weekend at City Winery. The show will include the band’s longest-tenured member, Maestro Marshall Allen. The 99-year-old musician has limited his travel to within driving distance of Philadelphia, but he continues to direct the arkesta’s signature sound derived from the future.

Offset: The Set it Off Tour

Migos star Offset is still reeling from the death of his bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, in 2022, despite being at odds with the group at the time. Now, he’s embarked on the Set It Off Tour as a solo artist, and Philly is the tour’s first stop.