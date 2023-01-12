Where: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Staying overnight at a museum has been a bucketlist item for many ever since the award-winning children’s book “From the Mixed Up Files of Ms. Basil E. Frankweiler ” debuted more than 55 years ago. Philadelphian’s get the chance to fulfill that dream this weekend at Academy of Natural Arts and Science during A Night In the Museum. You’ll have to bring your kid with you but the experience comes with refreshments, a live animal show, hands-on experiments, and the chance to sleep, not with not the fishes, but with the dinosaurs. Hard to beat that.

Music

Secret Society

When your influences include John Coltrane, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Police, and Rick James, it’s hard to restrict your sound to one genre. So D.C.-based band Secret Society just call their sound ‘Feel Good Music’. They’ve been on the live music scene since 2008, when saxophonist Bryan Mills got the group started in between classes at Howard University. Expect a blend of live instrumentation, covers of classic songs, and an energetic live performance that has made them repeat performers at City Winery and at events, festivals, and venues up and down I-95.

En Vogue

More than a decade before Destiny’s Child exploded onto the scene, En Vogue was the girl group of the 90s. In their heyday, they sold more than 30 million albums on the strength of hits like “Hold On,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” “Free Your Mind” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).” 2022 was a banner year for the trio, performing with fellow ‘90s hitmakers NKOTB and Salt N Pepa on The Mixtape Tour and appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” En Vogue makes their latest Philly appearance at Rivers Casino.

Food/Drink

Burger Crawl

Where: Various venues

The Burger Brawl, set for last year at Xfinity Live! was bumped twice because of the World Series. While the delay was for a good cause, it’s left burger proprietors and their carnivorous fans without a vehicle to enjoy their love of the (mostly) meaty meal. This year, a solution has been found by reimagining the original event as the Burger Crawl, which allows purchasers to sample and vote on burgers around town via one mobile ticket. That ticket also gains admittance to the Philly Burger Brawl Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Center City Restaurant Week

Where: Various venues

Discounted dining returns to downtown with over 90 participating restaurants included in the 2023 incarnation of Center City Restaurant Week. The prix-fixe menu includes $25 lunches and $40 dinners. Takeout meals are also included in the promotion and discounted parking of $9 or less is available at selected lots.

Comedy

Brian Regan

Comedian Brian Regan brings his brand of clean-cut comedy to Philadelphia. The comic maintains a rigorous touring schedule, averaging more than 100 standup shows each year. When not on stage, you can catch him on the Prime Video show “Loudermilk” or on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” where he’s a regular. His Netflix 2021 comedy special “Brian Regan: On the Rocks” is also available for streaming.

Delaware

MLK Film Screening – Who We Are: A Chronicle of Race in America

Where: First Unitarian Church, 730 Halstead Rd.

In 2021, criminal defense attorney turned civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson released “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Race In America” an outgrowth of the anti-racism talks he’d been doing around the country. Through the film, he formed the Who We Areproject which seeks to expose, activate, and inspire change through community conversations and screenings.

New Jersey

MLK Day of Service Community Clean-Up

Where: Farnham Park, 1648 Baird Blvd.

As part of the MLK Day of Service, the NJ Americorps Watershed Ambassadors, South Jersey Land and Water Trust, and Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority are collaborating for an MLK Day Cleanup. The event will help remove trash and floatables from the banks of the Cooper River. Organizers will provide gloves, bags, and trash pickers. Free parking is available along Forest Drive and Glenn Drive off of Kaighn Ave.