The annual People’s Festival celebrates the legacy of reggae icon Bob Marley. Now in its 30th year in Wilmington, headliners include Sister Nancy and Junior Toots. In New Jersey, Glassboro gears up for its Car Show & Food Truck Festival. In the ‘burbs, Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show and Country Fair has gone on since 1943. Comparably, the Polish American Family Festival and Country Fair has almost 50 years under its belt. Musicians in town for the holiday weekend feature a stacked lineup that includes Usher, James Taylor, Avril Lavigne, Chaka Khan and house music queen Crystal Waters.

New Jersey

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. How much: $56 and up

It’s not “Complicated.” Canadian-born singer/songwriter Avril Lavigne is on the road playing her greatest hits. As referenced, one of them is the song that became an irresistible bop back in 2002. Yes, that much time has gone by. Lavigne stops in Camden to play her other hit songs like “Sk8ter Boi,” “I’m With You,” “Happy Ending” and “Girlfriend.”

19th Annual Glassboro Car Show & Food Truck Festival

Where : Glassboro Town Square, 1 High St. W, Glassboro, N.J.

: Glassboro Town Square, 1 High St. W, Glassboro, N.J. When : Friday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Old-school cars and food trucks? We’re in. Glassboro hosts its 19th annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival Friday, with more than 300 vehicles in the lineup. The family-friendly, rain-or-shine fest includes 21 local food trucks and live music. Come for the cars but stay for the food and activities. Another perk: parking is free, and not just for the exhibitors.

Delaware

30th Annual People’s Festival (Tribute To Bob Marley)

Where : Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Drive, Wilmington, Del.

: Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Drive, Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Aug. 31, 2 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2 p.m. How much: $25

“Get up, Stand up” for the People’s Festival as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. Dedicated to the life and legacy of Robert “Nesta” Marley, the fest has attracted top-tier reggae talent and multiple members of the Marley family. This year’s headliners include Sister Nancy and Junior Toots, and also features a healing garden, arts and crafts activities and a children’s village.

Special Events

Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest

Where : Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd.

: Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd. When : Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, noon – 10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, noon – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1, noon – 10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, noon – 8 p.m. How much: $10 one-day pass, $15 two-day pass and $20 for all three days

The annual holiday celebration Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest is a tradition in the Northeast. It’s the nation’s oldest German festival, marking its 152nd celebration this year. Founded to support German immigrants and advance German culture, the festival includes authentic German food, beer and wine. Deejay Heimatklänge and the band MX Reboot will provide musical entertainment along with a traditional dance performance by GTV Almrausch.

Polish American Family Festival

Where : The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, Pa.

: The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2, 7, 8

: Saturday, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2, 7, 8 How much: $15

Polish Americans are highlighting their culture at the Polish American Family Festival, which has been held annually for almost 50 years. The five-day fest takes place over two consecutive weekends, with a few weekdays in between. Things to look forward to: two stages of music, polka and disco polo bands and performances by local and regional dance groups. And don’t forget an array of traditional German beers and food like pierogies, kielbasa, potato pancakes and stuffed cabbage rolls.

Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show and Country Fair

Where : Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show, 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, Pa.

: Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show, 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $10 per carload, no fee after 4 p.m.

Like the other festivals happening this Labor Day Weekend, Luigi’s Corner Horse Show and Country Fair has longevity — it’s now in its 81st year. The show’s non-equestrian activities mirror spring’s Devon Horse Show, including the ever-popular pet parades and princess tea parties. (Alas, Devon is the older one, getting its start in 1896.) But, the equestrian competitions remain the focal point in both shows.

Kiss n Grind Festival

Popular local party promoter Stacey “Flyygirl” Wilson has curated a Labor Day weekend concert/party featuring local and national acts. The Kiss n Grind Festival is happening at one of Philly’s biggest outside spaces with DJ Cash Money spinning along with DJ Mike Nyce. Performers include locally renowned artists Victor Duplaix, The Steve McKie Trio featuring Res, and Lady Alma. Crystal Waters of “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” fame and Mr. Cheeks from the Lost Boys are among the national artists heading to Philly to perform.

Holiday Weekend Dance Parties

If shaking off the stress of another endless workweek appeals to you, spend the holiday dancing your way into a more peaceful place. On

Friday, join Popscene and DJ Baby Berlin spinning the sounds of new wave, Brit pop, electronica and more at The Mint House. Also on Friday, join other members of the Beyhive partying to tunes from Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album at Underground Arts. RiotNerd hosts, DJ Kira Bandan plays the tracks. And on Saturday, Grupo Hipnosis performs at the All-White Labor Day Weekend party at Izla Latin Cuisine.

Arts & Culture

Les Misérables

The enduring musical “Les Misérables” is back as part of the Broadway Series at Ensemble Arts. Based on the 1862 novel by Victor Hugo, the musical debuted in Paris in 1980. That was the beginning of its reign as one of the most popular theater productions of all time. According to production notes, more than 130 million people in 53 countries and 438 cities have seen it in 22 different languages.

Cannonball Festival 2024

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, Sept. 6 – Wednesday, Sept. 11

: Sunday, Sept. 6 – Wednesday, Sept. 11 How much: Various prices

The Cannonball Festival is an outgrowth of the larger Fringe Arts Festival beginning next week. Cannonball was founded under the Fringe umbrella, mounting eclectic productions at multiple indoor and outdoor venues. The folks at WHYY’s Billy Penn provide an explainer and guide to both festivals and their many productions. At Cannonball, you can check out Black Circus Week, Cannonball Kids and Cannonball Workshops.

Comedy

Mary Lynn Rajskub

You know Mary Lynn Rajskub from her many acting credits, including “24,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Mr. Show” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” If you consider the range she’s displayed playing such disparate roles, you’d figure her stand-up show in Philly has even more layers. She shared some of them in her memoir “Fame-ish: My Life At the Edge of Stardom.”

Music

Chaka Khan

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive When : Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. How much: $55 and up

Chaka Khan was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, putting a definitive stamp on her five-decade career. Her robust catalog includes R&B, soul, funk, jazz and pop both as a solo artist and as the frontwoman of 70’s funk band Rufus. She was one of Prince’s favorite female singers, touring and collaborating with him while signed to his Paisley Park Records label. Khan’s here in Philly this weekend to highlight the versatility that has given her such longevity.

Usher

All hail the king. Usher has taken the crown from every other male artist of his generation with his consistent hits and dynamic live performances. And his voice still sounds as fresh as it did when he released his self-titled 1994 debut. He checks into Philly on his Past Present Future Tour. If you can’t make the show, there’s also a limited engagement theater concert film of his Paris residency coming Sept. 12-15.

An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band

The Mann Center’s inaugural season was in 1976. James Taylor performed that first year and he’s been back 21 times since, making him the musician who’s played the venue more than anyone else. He’ll be back for his record 22nd performance going through the vast catalog of classics that’s made him a living legend.