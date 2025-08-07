The Birds are back, baby. The Super Bowl–winning Philadelphia Eagles return to the Linc on Thursday for their first preseason matchup, and while the starters may be resting, fans can still catch them in action at the open practice fundraiser Sunday night.

If you prefer laughter to linebackers, headliners Godfrey and Nate Bargatze are anchoring the city’s comedy scene this weekend. Bargatze is at the Wells Fargo Center tonight and Friday night, while Godfrey headlines a six-show run at Punch Line Philly. For a different kind of night out, the Schuylkill Center’s moonlit Night Hike happens Saturday. Family-friendly finds include Saturday’s Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences and the inaugural Designer Toy Arts Festival at the 23rd Street Armory.

Music fans have a full weekend playlist: Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam celebrate 40 years of their big debut hit at the Mann on Friday; Rob Thomas follows Saturday on a solo tour, and the Outlaw Festival brings legends like Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday. Katy Perry celebrates The Lifetimes Tour on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Sports | Kids | Outdoors | Comedy | Music

Delaware

The 19th Annual Hometown Heroes Homey Awards

Presented by Delaware Public Media with Gable Music Ventures, the 19th annual awards show honors local artists across 28 categories. Mark Rogers, the longtime voice of the Hometown Heroes radio show, will oversee a night featuring live performances by the Song of the Year nominees, onstage surprises and a chance to mingle with the region’s top musicians before they get too big. The ceremony spotlights standout tracks and performers featured in 2024 on Hometown Heroes.

New Jersey

Tommy James and The Shondells

The Michigan-founded band behind iconic ’60s hits like “Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony,” “Crimson and Clover,” and “Crystal Blue Persuasion” brings its talents to South Jersey. The band has earned 24 Top 40 singles with over 100 million records sold, eventually leading to its induction into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame. The only original band member left, James, is staying relevant with a film version of his memoir “Me, the Mob and the Music” and his SiriusXM radio show “Gettin’ Together” with Tommy James on the 60s Gold channel.

Special Events

Liberty Comic Con

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Friday, Aug. 8, 3–9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 8, 3–9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $10 – $139.99

Celebrities, voice actors, comic artists, writers and cosplayers will converge on the Expo Center for three days of immersive panels, cosplay contests and tournaments during an event curated by fans, for fans. If you’re passionate about comics, cosplay, gaming or fandom culture, you’ve found your weekend hangout. Panels include ones on Tokyo Ghoul with Austin Tindle and Aaron Roberts, a Hello Kitty celebration including Sarah Williams and Jenny Yokobori, and a Chainsaw Man panel with Ryan Colt Levy, Reagan Murdock and Bryn Apprill.

Indie Author Book Fair

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

Hosted by LiteracyNation Inc., this fair brings over 70 independent and self‑published authors of everything from children’s books and memoirs to poetry, self‑help and speculative fiction together to publicize their works. Past fairs have featured dozens of indie writers, live readings, author‑meet‑and‑greets, workshops and creative activations; this edition continues in that vein with author signings, book bundles, face‑painting, stilt-walkers, storytelling corners and community booths alongside a marketplace of local vendors.

Silent Philly at City Hall

Where : Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

: Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd. When : Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. How much: $23.18

Shhhhh. Mark your calendar for Silent Philly’s 10th anniversary celebration. Six DJs will be spinning across three headphone channels, allowing attendees to switch between hip‑hop, R&B, pop and house. The Mardi Gras theme brings food trucks, games, seasonal beads, drinks by Sunset Social and party vibes to City Hall. And when one set gets slow, you can just switch to the next one. You know how they say you can dance like no one’s watching, well, now you can dance like no one’s hearing. ‘Cause they aren’t.

Peach and Sunflower Festival

Where : Linvilla Orchards, 127 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa.

: Linvilla Orchards, 127 W. Knowlton Road, Media, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free, ticketed add-ons include pick-your-own and fishing

In Pennsylvania, mid-August is the peak of sunflower season, so why not throw a festival? Turns out that’s when peaches ripen, too, so they’re combined in this annual summer event. A pick‑your‑own ticket includes a hayride to the fields and a container to take fruit or vegetables home. And, there are pony rides, a petting zoo, face-painting, train rides, a playground and even a beer garden, in partnership with Ship Bottom Brewery. Silly Joe, the festival host, performs throughout the day.

17th Annual Laurel Hill Classic Hearse Show

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery East, 3822 Ridge Ave.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery East, 3822 Ridge Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free, with RSVP

It may seem macabre, but this annual event has only become more popular over the years. Originally conceived as a way to promote the cemetery, it now draws car enthusiasts and collectors who celebrate the craftsmanship and history of funeral and emergency vehicles. Past shows have offered 1940s ambulances and 1990s coffin cruisers among other customized vehicles. This year marks the 17th iteration of the event, in which you have to admit you’d rather be a viewer than a rider.

New Hope Automobile Show

Where : New Hope Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge St., New Hope, Pa.

: New Hope Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge St., New Hope, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 9, Sunday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, Sunday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $10, children under 12, free

If you love cars but would rather see ones that transport the living, not the dead, there’s another option for you this weekend. Like the hearse show, this car show began modestly, then grew over time. Since its start in 1957, it’s grown to encompass antique, classic and contemporary cars, both foreign and domestic, along with motorcycles. The 2025 show celebrates the 75th anniversary of the iconic Volkswagen bus. Awards are presented in various categories, including the Governor’s Cup for Best in Show. Live music, food trucks and vendors will be on site for the two-day show. And it’s for a good cause — proceeds benefit New Hope Helping, which has received over $1.5 million in donations through the years.

Arts & Culture

The Black Girl Lives BYOB: Diasporic Horror Shorts & Drinks

Where : Film Society East, 125 S. 2nd St.

: Film Society East, 125 S. 2nd St. When : Thursday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. How much: $6

The Philadelphia Film Society, in collaboration with Dusky Projects and the Be Reel Black Cinema Club, presents a curated lineup of horror shorts from diasporic Black female perspectives. At the intimate BYOB screening, attendees are welcome to bring their own beer, wine or prepared cocktails or mocktails. The program includes a mini-market featuring Black creators, followed by a talk-back session where attendees can engage directly with filmmakers. The event is part of PFS’ Community Screenings series, designed to elevate underrepresented voices in cinema.

Revelations: An Evolution of Introspection

Where : InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St.

: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. When : Friday, Aug. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 27 (Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon – 6 p.m.)

: Friday, Aug. 8 – Saturday, Sept. 27 (Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon – 6 p.m.) How much: Free

Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina claimed over 1,300 lives and exposed deep inequities in race, poverty and disaster response. The work of Philadelphia-born artists who approached the tragedy from different lenses is now on display in a new exhibit. Pulitzer Prize–winning photojournalist Clarence Williams III was stranded on a New Orleans rooftop for three days and spent the next 13 years in the city documenting its devastation and recovery. Donald E. Camp, another respected local photographer, created portraits with earth collected from New Orleans’s 9th Ward, which will also be on display. Through the exhibition run, there will be multiple artist events, including Philly poet Ursula Rucker, performing her series “Drown the Devil,” based on Katrina, on Sept. 11.

1000 Kates Shorts

Where : PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St.

: PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St. When : Friday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. How much: $10 – $20 suggested donation, you can also pay what you wish at the door; cash only

Kate Bush can’t say she doesn’t have fans in Philadelphia; they’ve been celebrating her music with this event for 12 years now. 1000 Shorts showcases a fan-made collection of short music videos from 2000–2005 that pay tribute to the British folk/alt-rock artist. Over her career, Bush has released 24 Top 40 singles in the U.K., hitting No. 1 with “Wuthering Heights.” In 2022, she experienced a career renaissance when her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” charted again after it was used on the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” In 2023, Bush was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fun fact: She was inducted by Big Boi of Outkast, her self-professed “biggest fan.”

The Goschenhoppen Folk Festival

Where : Henry Antes House, 318 Colonial Road, Perkiomen, Pa.

: Henry Antes House, 318 Colonial Road, Perkiomen, Pa. When : Friday, Aug. 8, noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 8, noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Adults, $15, Children, 6–15, $4, children 5 and under, free, $22 for a weekend pass. Note: Cash only!

Since 1966, the annual fest has celebrated the lives of German settlers by recreating the daily routines, trades and home skills of 18th- and 19th-century communities with over 500 volunteers in period costume. Visitors can watch artisans demonstrate blacksmithing, tinsmithing, rope‑making, barrel hoop‑assembly, hearth cooking, flax processing and more. Hands-on experiences include candle‑dipping, rag‑doll making and grain shelling. Note: No pets allowed.

African Culture Fest

The zoo continues its run of on-site activities with another cultural festival. Hosted in partnership with Odunde365, this festival, centered on African culture, extends the spirit of the annual Odunde Festival, the largest African American street festival in the U.S. Interactive classes, African drumming, yoga and dance are all included with zoo admission or membership. Arts and crafts stations will be at different points on zoo grounds and West Philly Reading Captains will be on site, distributing themed books for young readers.

Philadelphia’s First Annual Designer Toy Arts Festival

Produced by Assembly Required in partnership with GoHero and POP Solutions, the first festival of its kind in Philly transforms the 23rd Street Armory into a showcase of independent toy artistry and design. Founded in 2019 in Asheville, N.C., by sculptor Matthew J. Casale, Assembly Required has grown from grassroots toy creator meetups into a national platform dedicated to a variety of toys and their makers. Over 100 indie artists and vendors, along with live DJs and activities including cosplay, toy drops, panels, a puppetry slam and curated activities, will take place over three days, with Saturday as the all-ages main event.

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Season + Open Practice

The Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles return for the first test on the way to defending their title. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, still searching for a Super Bowl win, are coming to town, but the Eagles’ starters are expected to sit out the preseason games. You can see the main guys at the public practice at the Linc on Sunday, when the team invites fans out in a benefit for the Autism Foundation.

Kids

Bug Fest

Where : Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

Learn more about invertebrates through hands-on experiences, expert-led activities and exhibits drawn from the museum’s Entomology Collection during this annual event. Highlights include the return of the always popular roach races, guided bug walks along the Parkway, live insect displays and the chance to ask entomologists your burning questions about insects. The outdoor marketplace features insect-inspired artwork from local makers, along with interactive stations where guests can touch shells, handle fossils and explore bug-related story time and films.

Outdoors

Night Hike: Sturgeon Moon

Where : Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road

: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road When : Saturday, Aug. 9, 7–8:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, 7–8:30 p.m. How much: $10

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education celebrates its 60th year, spanning over 365 acres of forests, fields, ponds and trails in Northwest Philadelphia. Night Hikes allow nature lovers to explore the preserve under the sturgeon, or full moon, a time Native Americans believed was optimal for catching sturgeon fish. It also marks the winding down of the summer season. During the hike, evening trails are illuminated by moonlight as guides share insight into astronomy, astrology and nocturnal ecosystems.

Comedy

Godfrey

Where : Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.

: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. When : Thursday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m. How much: $38.20

The Chicago-born comedian, born Godfrey C. Danchimah Jr., heads to Philly. Best known from Comedy Central, BET and in films like “Soul Plane” and “Zoolander,” he earned early acclaim with his Comedy Central special, “Black by Accident” in 2011 and his Showtime special “Regular Black” in 2016. Most recently, Godfrey launched a GoFundMe campaign to produce an Apollo Theater show, raising over $39,000. You can also find him opining on current events on Instagram and interviewing guests on his podcast, “In Godfrey We Trust.”

Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes Tour

Dubbed “the nicest man in stand‑up,” Bargatze is headlining two sold-out arena shows in Philly, delivering his trademark clean, observational humor built on tales of small-town life and quirky family moments. Bargatze has become one of the top-grossing comedians in the world, with back-to-back specials “The Tennessee Kid” in 2019, “The Greatest Average American” in 2021, Amazon Prime’s most‑streamed comedy special “Hello World” in 2023, and “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” on Netflix in 2024. The most booked comedian on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and two-time host of “Saturday Night Live,” he’s now on a 66‑date global tour.

2025 Obon Lantern Ceremony

Where : Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive

: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive When : Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, 7:30–9:30 p.m. How much: $40 with lantern, $30 without

Grieving loved ones is never easy, but this ceremony can help alleviate some of the pain. This moving tribute to the ancestors takes its lead from Japanese culture, where handmade floating lanterns become stand-ins for the loved ones we’ve lost. Participants can launch lanterns themselves or simply attend as observers, sharing in a peaceful evening of remembrance complete with light refreshments. The ceremony highlights the legacy of Japanese cultural traditions maintained through organizations like the Japanese America Society of Greater Philadelphia, which hosts the event.

Music

Lisa Lisa 40th Anniversary Take You Home Tour

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Friday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. How much: $47 and up

If you were alive in the ’80s and ’90s, this group dominated the airwaves with hits like “I Wonder If I Take You Home,” “All Cried Out,” and “Can You Feel the Beat.” Discovered as a teenager by the production collective Full Force, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam’s influence extended far beyond their chart peaks, breaking new ground for Latina artists in pop music. In early 2025, Lifetime premiered “Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story,” a biopic that chronicles her rise from struggles and poverty in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen. Now she’s back on the road, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the group’s breakout hit in Philly.

Hip-Hop in the Park

Where : Eakins Oval

: Eakins Oval When : Saturday, Aug. 9, noon – 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 9, noon – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Founded and curated by Christian “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez, the Philly graffiti artist and “hip‑hop ambassador,” the fest is now in its fifth year. Part of The Oval pop-up series, this year’s DJs and performers include Rich Medina, Cosmo Baker, DJ JS‑1, Craig G and Sat‑One, Mike Nyce, the Ladies of Hip Hop and Truck North, along with other national and local artists. Giveaways and various activations will go on throughout the day.

Rob Thomas: The All Night Days Tour

As frontman of Matchbox Twenty, whose multi‑platinum debut “Yourself or Someone Like You” included the hits “Push” and “3AM,” he solidified his status as one of the defining voices of late‑’90s alternative rock. In 1999, Thomas co-wrote and sang on Carlos Santana’s hit “Smooth,” from the diamond‑selling “Supernatural,” which earned three Grammys, including Record and Song of the Year. Now, Thomas is on the road, celebrating the upcoming release of his fifth solo album, “All Night Days.” He’ll be showcasing it at the Mann this weekend.

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson created the festival in 2015 as a one-off showcase honoring the roots of outlaw country. But given its star power, the festival was immediately popular and is now celebrating its 10th anniversary with a stop in Hershey. Over its storied decade, living legends like his own band, Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers and Wilco have graced the Outlaw stage. The 2025 lineup includes co-headliners Willie Nelson & Family with Bob Dylan, and a rotating roster including Turnpike Troubadours, Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Waxahatchee, Lucinda Williams and surprise guests across 35 stops in 22 states.

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour

Taylor Swift has her eras, and Perry has her “Lifetimes,” the lead single from her 2024 album “143.” The singer behind massive pop hits like “I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Hot N Cold,” and “Firework” is returning to the road after seven years. Lately, her space trip and love life have drawn more attention as dating rumors involving former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were sparked by their public dinner and his appearance at one of her shows. And who knows, he might show up at her Philly tour date as the tour stops through the Wells Fargo Center.

Ardmore Rock N’ Ride

Where : Suburban Square, Schauffele Plaza, Ardmore, Pa.

: Suburban Square, Schauffele Plaza, Ardmore, Pa. When : Sunday, Aug. 10, Bike race, 10:15 a.m., concert, 12:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 10, Bike race, 10:15 a.m., concert, 12:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Cycling and music combine for the 2025 iteration of the Main Line race/concert. The concert takes place on two stages at Suburban Square and Schauffele Plaza, while the sanctioned USA Cycling criterium includes family and youth bike races and a carnival-style atmosphere to benefit Narberth Ambulance. The 2025 show includes performances by Nicole Atkins, Tommy Conwell and The HouseRockers, Oh He Dead, Nik Greeley and The Operators, Friends of Jerry, Mighty Mystic and the Ocean Avenue Stompers.