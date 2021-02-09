Thomas shows Makenzi pictures of her father and is making her a scrapbook. She said Thomas had planned to pick her up at her Camden residence on his way home from the celebration. She had dozed off. Upon awakening after midnight, she saw his last text asking if she was ready.

Randall said no one believed that her son would leave without a word. Thomas’ sister, Shaqwasia Randall, was nine months pregnant so didn’t join the search, but “thought honestly it was a joke. He wouldn’t do that.”

In the spring of 2019, Randall said she prayed and told God, “I need closure.”

On May 15, two days after that prayer, Rivera told Randall she had found a note on her door asking her to contact the Pennsauken police. The two women went to the police station, and were told that Thomas’ body had been found a day earlier. Randall said she was too distraught to ask for details.

Randall learned her son was found in the Cooper River when she saw a news item in the Courier-Post that said the body of a 25-year-old had been recovered there, and “put two and two together.” He was identified by his tattoos and clothing, and buried in a closed casket on June 4, 2019, one day after Makenzi was born.

The autopsy said methamphetamine and buprenorphine were in Thomas’ system. The Gloucester County medical examiner ruled that his death was an accidental overdose.

When Randall questioned the autopsy results, she said she was told that her son’s body had been in the water too long to determine if he had drowned. She said she wishes she had gotten an independent autopsy. When Thomas’ family members asked about video from bodycams, they were told Pennsauken police officers were not equipped with them.

“My son didn’t swim,” Randall said. “He wouldn’t even get in the pool I had in my backyard!”

The family had also assumed Thomas could be tracked through the ankle monitor. Rivera said he was in a hurry to get home that night because the battery in the device had died; the suit alleges that Pennsauken police did not attempt to trace Thomas’ whereabouts through the monitor.

Police pursuits have been controversial. A year ago, an Asbury Park Press/USA Today investigation discovered that New Jersey police pursuits had killed at least 55 people in the preceding decade, and injured more than 2,500 — with nearly half the injuries sustained by bystanders and officers. They also found at that time that New Jersey ranked second only to Louisiana for the percentage of Black residents killed during police pursuits since 2009.

In December 2020, sweeping changes in policing, with the goal of de-escalation, were introduced by NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. The new policies include limiting the use of deadly force and police pursuits, but will not take effect until the end of 2021.

Randall said she welcomes such measures. “At what point,” asked Randall, “do police officers get blamed for anything? But the water had not been searched… even if he’s a fugitive, he’s still a human being and still has a right to life.” Randall said it would be “a crime” if the police knew he went into the water and they purposely walked away.

Like Randall, Rivera wants answers that she can’t find in the woods behind the Speedway.

“I’ve walked it in the morning and at night,” she said. “I’ve walked it with friends. I’ve tried to imagine it over and over and over, and I can’t grasp exactly how it happened.

“My babies’ dad has done a lot of things, but he didn’t deserve that.”