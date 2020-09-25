The upside of Philly’s tailgating ban is FDR Park free of cars and noise

Fewer cars, more nature

This summer, several local organizations advocated for the city to close more streets to cars, including roads inside of FDR and Fairmount parks, to allow more space for people to enjoy the outdoors safely during the pandemic.

“Parks should be places where we can relax, and be able to walk our dogs, and ride bikes, and scooters, and just go wherever we feel we want to go, within those parameters, without the dangers of the streets,” said Randy LoBasso, policy manager at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

That’s not possible if cars are speeding within park roads, he said.

“Having FDR closed on Sundays to motor vehicles and open to people kind of shows us what a park can and should be in Philadelphia,” LoBasso said, adding that this closure wasn’t the ideal circumstances given the limitations on access because of the stadium-area closures.

Barbara Capozzi, a leader of the Friends of FDR Park since 2004 said park administrators did the best out of a tough situation. But she made clear the Friends group had no choice, that they were not part of the decision and were told at the last minute.

“Our concern was the inconvenience of our regular Sunday users,” Capozzi said in an email.

Lindsey Scannapieco, another member of the Friends group said in general most of the board is happy with the decision.

“It’s not something that will continue forever and ever, but I think, every once in a while, it’s a nice opportunity for a moment of quiet in the park,” she said.

This Sunday, Sept. 27, while the Eagles play against the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Philly, cars won’t be able to access the park from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who want to go “down the lakes” for a bike ride or a walk will be able to access the park via bus or subway. All parking in the park will be closed, but street parking is available near the park around the 20th Street entrance.

DiBerardinis especially recommends visiting the former golf course, which closed permanently last year.

“It has become 200 acres of streams and bridges and wildflower meadows, and trails. It’s a remarkable natural land site in our park system and it’s probably the largest meadow habitat anywhere in the Fairmount Park system,” he said.

And although DiBerardinis hopes for car-free Sundays all throughout the fall, that decision has not been made yet.

“Stay tuned,” he said.

FDR Friends’ Capozzi said having no cars permanently on Sundays would be heaven “in a dream world.” Especially for families, cyclists, people seeking peace and quiet and bird watchers. But said that would require time for loyal park users to adjust.