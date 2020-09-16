Philly announces road closures to prevent tailgating at Eagles home games
The stands will be empty at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday — and so will the surrounding parking lots.
City officials announced a series of street closures throughout the sports complex area ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles home opener.
The street closures will be in place to enforce the city’s ban on tailgating, which was implemented in accordance with local health recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release.
Tailgating will also not be permitted at FDR Park this year.
The areas from 7th to Broad and Packer to I-95 will be blocked to vehicular traffic. The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 20 until 5 p.m.:
- South 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Avenue to Terminal Avenue)
- Pattison Avenue closed to traffic both ways (South Broad Street to South 7th Street)
- South 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street aka “Phillies Way”)
- South Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue)
The street closures, like the tailgating ban, will be in effect for each Eagles home game until further notice.
“There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely,” Kenney said, encouraging fans to watch the Birds at home with family.
The Eagles (0-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) Sunday at 1 p.m.
