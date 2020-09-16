The stands will be empty at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday — and so will the surrounding parking lots.

City officials announced a series of street closures throughout the sports complex area ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles home opener.

The street closures will be in place to enforce the city’s ban on tailgating, which was implemented in accordance with local health recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release.