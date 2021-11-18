Due to COVID mandates in the Delaware Valley, most events require proof of vaccination and have mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.

This week’s ‘Things to Do’ includes the celebration of musical icons, an annual competition that’s gone ‘to the dogs,’ and major sporting events that have returned to crowd participation after pandemic shutdowns.

Dogs may be man and woman’s best friend, but in this realm, they’re competitors. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has been hosting dog shows since 1879, just two years after the first Westminster Dog Show, and remains among the three majors in the nation. Saturday’s “Best in Show” competition has been aired on NBC on Thanksgiving Day since 2002. This year, over 200 breeds vie to be the top dog in their class but only seven — the winners of each category — will be considered for the coveted big prize. Sunday’s activities include family-friendly fun, but with one caveat — you can’t bring your own dog to the event.

What: Canine competition

Canine competition Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave, Oaks, Pa.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave, Oaks, Pa. When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $16

One of the city’s great sporting events is back. Philadelphia Marathon weekend is here, for those brave enough to run 26.2 miles through a race course that includes the hills of Manayunk. There will be some pandemic-related changes this year: All runners have to be fully vaccinated, spectators are asked to wear masks to cheer on runners, and the Dunkin Munchkin Kid’s Run has been cancelled. And should you be planning to drive in the city on Sunday at any point, here are the road closures you should be mindful of.

What: Road race

Road race Where: Starts at 22nd and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. near the Art Museum steps

Starts at 22nd and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. near the Art Museum steps When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 7 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 7 a.m. How much: Free for spectators

The nation’s only construction-themed amusement and water park, Diggerland USA, is gearing up for its annual holiday festival. Along with its regular offerings, there are 40+ attractions that comprise the annual Winter Festival. Those include photos with Santa, a candy cane hunt, live music, seasonal foods, holiday crafts, the parade of machines, and more.

What: Family-friendly holiday attraction

Family-friendly holiday attraction Where: Diggerland, 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, N.J.

Diggerland, 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin, N.J. When: Through season’s end (see listings on site)

Through season’s end (see listings on site) How much: $44.95 (included with general admission)

E-A-G-L-E-S! The Eagles notched a definitive win against the Denver Broncos last week and fans are ready for more with the New Orleans Saints coming to town. This weekend, Lincoln Financial Field is the site of a pre-game Turkey Day Tailgate hosted by Fox 29’s Mike Jerrick. The tailgate, organized by Philly PR Girl, raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters and is mostly sold out, but there are still tickets available to see Philly beat the Saints (Fingers crossed).