It’s a worst-case scenario for a voter: You show up to your polling place on Election Day, give your name, but are told you’re not on the rolls. You know you registered. You know you’re in the right precinct. What do you do now?

“In our election protection efforts, and especially in 2018, we worked with a number of people who went to their polling locations and were told that there’s no registration,” said Vic Walczak, an attorney with the Pennsylvania branch of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“They were regular voters,” he added. “They had not moved, they had voted in the most recent election and notwithstanding that, for some reason their names were not in the voter registration rolls.”

Voting rights advocates like Walczak are worried that if states clear voters deemed “inactive” from their rolls too zealously, that exact scenario might happen more often to people who should not have been removed.

But more aggressive voter roll maintenance is exactly what the conservative group behind a lawsuit targeting counties across the U.S. — including three of Pennsylvania’s largest — wants to see.

Judicial Watch alleges that up to 800,000 voters registered in the commonwealth should be classified as “inactive,” and that Pennsylvania and several of its counties are inadequately carrying out federal and state voter laws.

Why sue Pennsylvania?

Judicial Watch, which formed in 1994, issued a series of warnings early this year to counties it deemed likely to have too many registered voters.

The group said it had identified hundreds of thousands of inactive voters in Pennsylvania, and sued to have them purged in Bucks, Delaware and Chester Counties — three populous counties in the Philadelphia suburbs that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and will play key roles in deciding the 2020 election.

The group is also suing Pennsylvania Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar.

In an interview, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton declined to share the group’s exact methodology, saying only that it had compared registration data against counties’ overall populations. The group’s lawsuit links to 2018 reports from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

However, earlier this year, after the group first sent out warnings about impending lawsuits, the Bucks County Courier Times conducted a review of county registration statistics and found that nationwide, the 19 counties Judicial Watch opted to sue did not consistently have the highest voter registration rates, but had invariably voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Fitton doesn’t downplay the partisan nature of his work.

“You have to wonder why it is they’re so desperate to make sure their election systems are unsecured,” he said of the state and county officials Judicial Watch sued, many of them Democrats. “I think it’s fair to wonder whether they want to be able to steal elections.”

As it stands, it’s unlikely Judicial Watch’s ongoing lawsuit will have much of an impact on the November election.

Christopher Conner, the Middle District judge overseeing the case, has delayed discovery, citing the impending election and “the current COVID-19 pandemic.” Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, one of the good government groups that has filed to intervene in the lawsuit, said she isn’t expecting a settlement before then.

Partisan fighting over voter roll maintenance, however, goes far beyond the 2020 election.