The first Black ‘Anastasia’ meets Philly’s Chocolate Ballerinas

The musical leans into legends that circulated widely for most of the 20th century that Anastasia, the daughter of a royal family killed during the Russian Revolution, had mysteriously survived that execution, suffered anesthesia, and disappeared.

Nothing messes up a good story like science: DNA evidence proved in 2007 that Anastasia was, indeed, killed alongside her family in 1918.

Nevertheless, Stone’s career trajectory somewhat mirrors the legend she portrays on stage: A young woman starts with a dream, builds herself into that dream, then sees that dream turn into a reality, as she sings in her first solo number, “Journey to the Past:”

Years of dreams just can’t be wrong!

Arms will open wide.

I’ll be safe and wanted,

Finally home where I belong.

“I come out for ‘Journey to the Past,’ and it’s the one time I can see the audience,” Stone said.

“To see so many young girls and young boys with such bright eyes just looking up at me, getting to see someone that looks like me standing on stage, in a place of agency, defining who she is and being allowed to express herself and her emotions and her voice, and be afraid, and actually go through all of this and show that she is strong — that’s all I could wish for, and something that I wish I had when I was younger.”

Members of the Chocolate Ballerina Company, ranging in age from 5 to 25 years old, asked the cast of “Anastasia” about staying in shape, about costumes, about working with a live orchestra, and other technical aspects of performing in a Broadway show.

Ensemble member Evin Johnson saw that those questions were dancing around the main point: How can these young performers do what he’s doing?

“I know you’re trying to get out of us our experience, because this is something that you want to do,” said Johnson “I just want to tell you: You can do it and you will do it if it’s something that you really, really want to do. So please, please just keep practicing, keep training, because you will be in this spot, and we’ll be asking you.”