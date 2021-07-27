Philly’s great-grandmother of African dance, Ione Nash, has died

Ione Nash, 97, a performer and instructor who helped launch an African dance movement in Philadelphia and continued dancing well into her 90s, has died.

Family members say Nash died in her sleep early Friday morning, July 23. She had been taking care of herself in the same Germantown home she had lived in for 75 years, until 2019 when she moved in with her grandson in Norristown after her left leg was amputated due to an infection.

Alongside figures like Arthur Hall and Kulu Mele, Nash forged an African dance tradition in Philadelphia with her longtime collaborator, drummer Kenneth “Skip” Burton. The Ione Nash Dance Ensemble has been a staple of the annual Odunde Festival on South Street, and in her 90s, Nash was still teaching dance and martial arts in the city’s recreation centers.

Although small in stature — she was less than five feet tall — she commanded any stage with her technique and boundless energy.

“To be such a small, petite woman, she was very fierce and she demanded that you do the steps right,” said Wendy Burton, a former student of Nash who became a member of her dance company in the 1990s. “By her example, you were able to do a little bit of what she could do. Just a little bit. She was just an amazing teacher. I think that she was just born to do this.”