The best car-buying incentives are over, but you may still find a good deal

Herbert Watson began to toy with the idea of getting a new car earlier this year.

The Wilmington resident is almost 66, nearing retirement, and he and his wife no longer need two separate cars to commute to work. The couple, however, was certainly in no rush.

Then, car manufacturing plants shut down for almost two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and states like Pennsylvania and Delaware ordered car dealerships to close.

Though Watson’s dealer was only shuttered for a couple of days before the governor let car sales resume by appointment, it wasn’t long before he was flooded with buying and leasing incentives.

“Once we found out the deal they were getting on the [Chevrolet] Spark for the month of July and seeing what we would be saving and everything, it worked out to be a good deal, so that’s why we went with it,” said Watson, who was able to knock 12% off the sticker price of his shiny white 2020 model.

Watson left the dealership in his new car, thinking he got the best deal possible — a 100% satisfied customer.

That’s because car sales still lag compared to this time last year and incentives remain slightly higher than they were a year ago, according to data analytics company J.D. Power.

Although that doesn’t mean cars are cheaper than they were this time last year. The most recent data from Kelley Blue Book found average new vehicle prices went up 3% in June compared to last year, largely driven by SUV and truck purchases.

But even as incentives continue to fall from record-breaking highs in April when sales plummeted, experts say consumers can still snag a well-priced car in the COVID-19 economy.