The Temple Association of University Professionals has endorsed a ‘no-confidence’ measure against two top university officials amid growing concerns over campus safety, financial issues, and ongoing labor disputes.

Over 1,000 members participated in the weeklong vote against University Provost Gregory Mandel and Board of Trustees Chair Mitchell Morgan. TAUP announced Monday that more than 81% of respondents voted no confidence.

The union announced last month it would move forward with the vote against Mandel, Morgan, and former university President Jason Wingard, who resigned at the end of March.

In a statement, TAUP said the Board of Trustees created a special committee to address concerns after the vote was authorized, but it only included current board members and “none of the key stakeholders at the university.”

“It has become abundantly clear that key stakeholders at our university — people whose work and commitment ensures that Temple fulfills its mission — must be part of the biggest decision-making processes,” TAUP Vice President of Organization Hammam Aldouri said.

“We are eager to move forward and build a positive relationship with Temple leadership so that we can refocus our energies on what is most important: providing an internationally recognized university that prepares students to be leaders in their fields of work and study,” Aldouri said.