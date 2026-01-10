The future of food is at Philadelphia’s Print Center. It’s a taco

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This weekend the Print Center in Philadelphia is hosting a virtual reality experience that invites participants to sit down to a meal viewed through a digital headset. While experiencing virtual food, they can also taste an actual taco prepared by James Beard award-winning chef Cristina Martinez.

“A Taste of Exile” by digital artist Illya Mousavijad immerses participants in an animated meal prepared by immigrant chefs. He uses food to explore the immigrant experience of displacement and resilience.

Interfacing with VR technology is, itself, displacing. Mousavijad writes in an introductory essay that virtual experiences force people to disassociate from their immediate physical surroundings, mimicking the immigrant experience of being removed from familiar relationships and lifestyles of home.

“Virtual reality is the architecture of the exiled,” he wrote.

Mousavijad recalled watching his Iranian grandmother constantly prepare food in great abundance for family, friends, neighbors and large religious events. Although rarely given credit, he saw how his grandmother’s food was a staple that pulled people together.

“I learned how a world is made—through gestures, repetition, ritual, and the steady rhythm of care,” Mousavijad wrote. “Every taco in Philadelphia, every dumpling dish in Queens, is an archive of a distant homeland.”