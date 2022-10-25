Swarthmore Diwali celebration aims to foster community and celebrate diverse cultures

On Monday, Oct. 24, Indians from around the world begin the celebration for Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

The holiday spans five days and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It’s like the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year all rolled into one celebration for Indians.

That celebration continues right here in the United States and in our region at the brand new Park Avenue Community Center in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. The community center will celebrate Diwali on Friday, Nov. 4 during its Fall Family First Friday event.

WHYY Host Priyanka Tewari spoke with Allison DiSalvo, the host and curator of the Fall Family First Friday at PAC, and participating artist, Rinnal Parikh, who moved to Pennsylvania from Gujarat, India, in the early 2000s.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

So, Allison, I’m curious, how did you even find out about Diwali in the first place?

DiSalvo: Well, I had moved from New York City to the suburb of Swarthmore, and through my job that I was fortunate to get to become the children’s programmer at Swarthmore Public Library. At that time, I was engaging with the community and had the opportunity to talk with people, and there were lots of Indians in town. There was this one particular gentleman who I struck up a conversation with, and he began to tell me around that time that his family was celebrating Diwali, and I hadn’t ever heard of Diwali. So it was a revelation to me to learn about it. It was a priority of mine to build cultural programs into the work that I was doing and to bring people forward to share all the beautiful things that they celebrate. And the New Year celebration is relatable to everyone and especially to children.