At least 700 people are expected to attend Rang Barse 2024 on Saturday in South Brunswick Township.

The event at Woodlot Park, presented by the Hindu American Society of Central New Jersey, is celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival also known as the “Festival of Colors.”

“It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities, Radha and Krishna, those are the two Hindu God and Goddess,” said Deep Shukla, society co-founder and president. “Additionally the day signifies the triumph over good over evil.”

That is one narrative. Holi is celebrated in different parts of India and there are different lores surrounding its origin. The holiday also marks the beginning of spring and is an homage to the agricultural cycle, according to Dr. Vijay Satmarine, education director with the Hindu American Foundation.

“That’s the most ancient part of the festival, that then the layer about standing up to a tyrannical person,” said Satmarine, who added there is a third layer which he called “the fun part.”

“The part where there’s friendship, there’s camaraderie, there’s joking, there’s jostling, there is love, all of that features in the divine story.”