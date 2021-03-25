Upper Darby has gotten rid of a decades-old homophobic ordinance. Community members found it and brought it to the attention of the Township Council — which then unanimously repealed it.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant, and we’re really glad there’s community engagement,” Mayor Barbarann Keffer said.

Under the ordinance, which regulated the “sale, rental, distribution, exhibition, publication, lending, giving away or showing of obscene and other sexual material,” depictions of homosexuality were designated as “patently offensive.” Violations were punishable by a $300 fine and or 90 days in prison.

Although Ordinance 2693 had been in existence since 1987, the township hadn’t codified its laws since then — in fact, it hadn’t done so in roughly 70 years.

“And that’s problematic because no one really knows what the laws were that were governing them,” said Courtney Richardson, Upper Darby’s deputy solicitor.

Codification is the act of organizing laws into a centralized system, like the Dewey Decimal System in a library. Without codification, the only way to find an Upper Darby ordinance was to already know what you were looking for and to make a public records request. When Keffer took office in 2020, her administration and the newly appointed township solicitors codified the laws and made them publicly available through a service called eCode360.

“But it took us a while to get it done, because it was just so many moving parts. You had about 70 years of laws long,” Richardson said.

Now, the service allows anyone to search and see the laws that are governing the community.