Summer Stage, Upper Darby’s celebrated youth theater program, is not in danger of being shut down — though a flood of chatter on social media has had a lot of people thinking otherwise.

Harry Dietzler, the founder and former director of Summer Stage, acknowledged in an interview with WHYY News that he might have overstated the urgency of the situation to the public.

“Sorry that this turned into kind of a nasty debate. People feel very passionate about their program, they want to protect it. And they don’t want to see it turned into something less than what it is,” Dietzler said Tuesday, before an Upper Darby School Board meeting that turned into a protest exhorting board members to “Save Summer Stage!”

“Do I really think Summer Stage will go away? No, I do not,” said Dietzler, who doubled down on a plea for an independent program. “But, do I think somebody else could maybe take it over and change it and turn it into something different? Yes. And so in my mind, the Summer Stage that we’ve all known is in question

“I used the word in `jeopardy’ — that probably wasn’t the right choice of words,” Dietzler said.

Over the past year, closed-door discussions between the Upper Darby School District, Upper Darby Township, and the nonprofit Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation soured over this request for more control. But the situation did not become ugly until last Saturday, when the dispute became public after Dietzler issued his statement saying the legacy of Summer Stage was “now in jeopardy.”

In the ensuing days, social media sounded the urgent message that Summer Stage must be rescued. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, “Save Summer Stage” signs were easy to spot.

Amid the uproar, School Board President Edward Brown attempted to assuage fears that the program’s future was in danger.

“Summer Stage is not in jeopardy and will be a part of our community, district, and township for many years to come,” Brown said. “Repeat that sentence: Summer Stage is not in jeopardy and will be a part of our community, district, and township for many years to come.”

Though Brown’s words were met with a long round of applause, the public comment portion of the school board meeting was filled with emotional speeches in support of Summer Stage from alumni and members of the community.

Summer Stage has been funded and managed by Upper Darby Township in partnership with the school district since it began in 1976. Since its inception, thousands of young people in the area have participated in the program, most notably actor and writer Tina Fey.

Dietzler has been at the helm of Summer Stage for decades, serving as its director since he approached Upper Darby’s mayor as a 20-year-old and asked to use empty space at Upper Darby High School for theater.

Though Dieztler is retiring from that longtime role, he is stepping into a new job as executive director of the Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation, which wants to take control of the Summer Stage program and make it independent from local government.

He said disbanding township/school district-operated Department of Recreation made the program “impossible to run” successfully.