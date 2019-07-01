Invest in the news and programs you care about

State auditor general Eugene DePasquale confirms that he’ll run for U.S. House

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene A. DePasquale, speaks after he was sworn in for his second term at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. (Chris Knight/AP Photo)

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is confirming that he’ll run for Congress and seek next year’s Democratic nomination for the Harrisburg-area 10th District held by four-term Republican Rep. Scott Perry.

DePasquale made the announcement on social media Sunday. The Associated Press reported last week DePasquale had told Democratic Party figures that he planned to run.

Perry, an Iraq war veteran, owns the most conservative voting record among Pennsylvania’s 18-member U.S. House delegation, according to American Conservative Union ratings.

DePasquale’s second four-year term as the state’s elected fiscal watchdog runs through 2020.

The 10th District has 23,000 more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Perry won re-election in November by almost 3 percentage points in a tight race against first-time candidate George Scott.

Democrat Tom Brier also has announced his candidacy.

