GOP US Rep. Perry wins reelection in Harrisburg-York area

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has won a fifth term in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District in the Harrisburg-York area.

Perry beat Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the state’s two-term auditor general. Perry is a staunch Trump supporter and owner of one of the most conservative voting records in the U.S. House.

He hung on for another term in a district that is becoming less conservative. The race was called as counting of Pennsylvania ballots continued Thursday.

Results are still unclear in the presidential contest, some U.S. House races, and the races for state attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.