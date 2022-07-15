During the first six months of 2021, New Jersey State Police conducted more than 232,000 traffic stops, according to a State Police traffic stop database.

State Police traffic stops in New Jersey involving Black drivers constituted 23% of stops, despite Black people making up only 12% of the population.

Moreover, the database reported that 43% of arrests made during traffic stops involved Black drivers.

New research suggests implementing traffic cameras may help reduce this disparity, and make roads safer in general.

A Rutgers University study released in June found that national support for automated traffic cameras increased when participants viewed camera implementation through the lens of racial justice.

Kelcie Ralph, a safety researcher whose work identifies traffic misconceptions and solutions to traffic safety issues, authored the report.

Her team conducted an experiment with 1,468 U.S. adults using two different descriptions of a traffic camera program. Some participants read that the program was designed to reduce racial bias and minimize interactions with police, while others read a shorter description that was narrowly focused on how the cameras would work.

Ralph said the racial justice message “increased support for cameras, 71% versus 57%,” and that some study participants had direct negative experiences with police in the past.

“[They said] this would fundamentally improve my life, or the life of my children, and many shared really haunting stories of being profiled, and just the stress and agony that caused,” Ralph said.

The New Jersey Institute For Social Justice, an advocacy group that supports racial justice initiatives, weighed in on the study by addressing concerns related to civil liberties.

“Given the disproportionate number of interactions Black New Jerseyans have with police, we welcome innovative strategies to minimize those interactions. But any implementation of traffic cameras must take into account and address any associated civil liberties issues,” said Andrea McChristian, law & policy director at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.”