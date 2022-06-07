Mayor Jim Kenney said there were enough police on South Street Saturday night, but they couldn’t prevent two men from opening fire on each other and innocent bystanders.

Kenney spoke to local media Tuesday morning after speaking to the national press on Monday. He said he’s reviewed the video from both police bodycams and surveillance cameras throughout the South Street area where the incident occurred. He said guns are to blame for the violence getting out of hand.

“I see two young guys confront each other in an altercation,” Kenney said. “The one guy who wound up killing the other guy, he wouldn’t walk away. So, they show each other. They show each other their manhood and show each other their guns. And that’s why that went further than it should have gone.”

The mayor explained there were plenty of officers on South Street because of anticipated crowds due to two major events in town.

“There were about 70 police that were in that area because we knew we could have a large crowd after Roots Picnic and after Pride. And that’s what we were prepared for. You can’t, when someone’s carrying a concealed weapon, you can’t just stop them and frisk.”