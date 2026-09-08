76ers and Comcast unveil design for South Philly arena that will open in 2030
Inspired by the former Spectrum arena, the project is expected to create nearly 15,000 jobs over a decade.
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The design of the new 76ers and Flyers arena will draw inspiration from the old Spectrum arena, with a rounded-square or “squircle” shape made up of stacked, cantilevered layers to “break down the scale of a typical arena,” according to Comcast and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.
The building, which is slated to open in 2030 on the former Spectrum site, will have a wide staircase out front that is meant to echo the iconic steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and serve as a gathering point, they said Tuesday.
The site in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will also have more than a half-acre of outdoor space with “fan-friendly” areas for entertainment activities.
The cost has not been released, but Comcast, owner of the Flyers, and Harris Blitzer, owner of the 76ers, described it as the largest, fully privately funded development project in the city’s history. They anticipate it will create nearly 15,000 jobs and generate nearly $6 billion in economic activity over a decade, while providing hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city and school district.
Harris Blitzer’s previous, controversial plan to build an arena on Market Street in Center City would have cost $1.3 billion.
“We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us, and look forward to partnering with Mayor Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson to transform a site rich with history, while creating thousands of jobs, driving lasting economic impact and delivering an arena that honors the deep sports and entertainment culture of the city,” said Josh Harris, Harris Blitzer co-founder and 76ers managing partner, in a statement.
“This is a new era for Philadelphia sports. To build our future where Ed Snider and the Spectrum made history makes this project truly special,” Comcast chairman Brian Roberts said.
The proposed arena was designed by architect Moody Nolan and the Kansas City firm Populous, which worked on the transformation of the Brooklyn Nets’ Barclays Center and many other stadiums around the world. Harris Blitzer and Comcast plan to break ground in early 2027, pending city approvals.
The facility will also be the home of a new WNBA team that will debut in 2030, as well as host concerts and other events. Comcast will own naming rights for the new arena, which will be formally named at a later date.
76ers sought arena ownership
The new arena will replace Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, where the Sixers and Flyers have played since it opened in 1996.
While Comcast has invested $400 million to renovate the current facility in recent years, in 2022, the Sixers owners said they wanted to build their own arena, called 76 Place, at 10th and Market streets.
They had chafed at the higher scheduling priority given to concerts and events over games at their South Philly home, and said they wanted a more extensively upgraded building. Comcast Spectacor Chairman Daniel Hilferty said he was willing to split ownership with the Sixers and give them half the revenue, but Harris Blitzer initially spurned the offer.
The plan drew fierce opposition, particularly from Chinatown activists who said the resulting traffic on game days and rising property values would harm local businesses and displace residents, threatening the community’s survival. Mayor Cherelle Parker campaigned around the city in support of the plan, saying it would help revive the struggling Market East retail corridor.
City Council approved a package of bills allowing the new arena in December 2024, but less than a month later, the Sixers organization stunned Parker and the city by announcing it was dropping the Center City arena plan and would instead partner with Comcast Spectacor to build a new arena in South Philly.
Under the agreement, Comcast acquired a minority stake in the Sixers. The two organizations also pledged to help revitalize Market East, in part by redeveloping buildings they acquired near the abandoned project site.
The announcement Tuesday moves up the stadium opening to 2030, one year earlier than previously planned. Comcast has also proposed a broader, $2.5 billion redevelopment plan for the sports complex, which would create new stores, restaurants, a music venue and a hotel, as well as housing and offices, potentially.
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