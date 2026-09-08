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The design of the new 76ers and Flyers arena will draw inspiration from the old Spectrum arena, with a rounded-square or “squircle” shape made up of stacked, cantilevered layers to “break down the scale of a typical arena,” according to Comcast and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.

The building, which is slated to open in 2030 on the former Spectrum site, will have a wide staircase out front that is meant to echo the iconic steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and serve as a gathering point, they said Tuesday.

The site in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will also have more than a half-acre of outdoor space with “fan-friendly” areas for entertainment activities.

The cost has not been released, but Comcast, owner of the Flyers, and Harris Blitzer, owner of the 76ers, described it as the largest, fully privately funded development project in the city’s history. They anticipate it will create nearly 15,000 jobs and generate nearly $6 billion in economic activity over a decade, while providing hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city and school district.