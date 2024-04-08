Eclipse forecast: A beautiful day, but watching for some clouds in the Philly region

Here's a look at the 7-day forecast.

    By
  • Karen Rogers, 6abc
    • April 8, 2024

This sory originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia region has a mild week ahead, with the warmest weather since last March arriving tomorrow.

Monday

Sun and some clouds. It’s a beautiful day and fair viewing for the solar eclipse this afternoon. High 67.

Tuesday

It’s partly sunny and very warm! High 76. Watch for some showers arriving at night.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with showers around during the day. High 68.

Thursday

Cloudy and breezy with rain at times. A thunderstorm is possible. High 68.

Friday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers likely early in the day. High 65.

Saturday

Partly sunny skies, breezy. High 62.

Sunday

Warming up again with some clouds and the chance for showers to end the day. High 68.

Solar eclipse: What to know

