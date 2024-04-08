Eclipse forecast: A beautiful day, but watching for some clouds in the Philly region
Here's a look at the 7-day forecast.
This sory originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia region has a mild week ahead, with the warmest weather since last March arriving tomorrow.
Monday
Sun and some clouds. It’s a beautiful day and fair viewing for the solar eclipse this afternoon. High 67.
Tuesday
It’s partly sunny and very warm! High 76. Watch for some showers arriving at night.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with showers around during the day. High 68.
Thursday
Cloudy and breezy with rain at times. A thunderstorm is possible. High 68.
Friday
Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers likely early in the day. High 65.
Saturday
Partly sunny skies, breezy. High 62.
Sunday
Warming up again with some clouds and the chance for showers to end the day. High 68.
Solar eclipse: What to know
- Here’s what you need to know about the total solar eclipse
- Check to see if you’re in the path of totality and what time the eclipse will be visible where you live
- During the eclipse, Drexel researchers will be sending a balloon into the stratosphere to measure ozone, and University of Delaware students will be part of a NASA experiment
- Here’s where you can watch the eclipse in Philly, here’s what’s going on in Chester County and here’s how you can watch online
- But be prepared: Watching a solar eclipse without the right filters can cause eye damage. Here’s why
- And if clouds or rain are in your forecast, here’s how to still enjoy the eclipse
