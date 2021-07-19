Small plane makes emergency landing on bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey

    By
  • 6abc staff
    • July 19, 2021
A small plane makes an emergency landing on an Ocean City bridge.

A small plane makes an emergency landing on an Ocean City bridge. (Courtesy of the Schneider family)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway after a banner plane made an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at about 12:38 p.m. on the 9th Street Bridge, which connects Ocean City and Somers Point in Cape May County.

Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said. He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway.

Related Content

Lucas landed the plane with no damage to the aircraft, and no injury to himself or any drivers, officials said.

Investigators remained on the scene, and crews were working to tow the plane away.

Both inbound lanes to Ocean City remained open to traffic, and a single outbound lane was open while authorities investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate