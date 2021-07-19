Small plane makes emergency landing on bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway after a banner plane made an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey Monday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at about 12:38 p.m. on the 9th Street Bridge, which connects Ocean City and Somers Point in Cape May County.

Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said. He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway.