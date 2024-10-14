1 killed, 6 injured after tree falls onto NJ Transit Light Rail train in Mansfield Township

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on the New Jersey River Line Light Rail track near US 130.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 14, 2024
train accident

A tree fell on a NJ Transit train. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One person is dead and six others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the New Jersey River Line Light Rail track near US 130.

Initial reports said a tree came down on the train while it was on the track. The operator is said to be trapped inside.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The train had 45 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a large piece of a tree could be seen under the front of the train.

Emergency crews are on scene and Action News is working to find out the extent of the injuries.

NJ Transit River Line is suspended in both directions. Route 130 southbound is also closed near the scene.

There is a staging area for the families of those injured at the River Front Motel.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate