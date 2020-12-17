It’s not in your head! Pennsylvania’s top meteorologist says Wednesday’s winter storm is a big one for parts of the commonwealth.

“Just for a little perspective, this will be a historic December snowstorm for much of the reporting sites. A typical snow amount for December across much of the Commonwealth is 5 to 8 inches, and in some spots we’re predicting over 18 [inches], maybe up to 2 feet of snow,” said State Meteorologist Jeff Jumper.

Jumper said, for some parts of Pennsylvania, Wednesday’s snow will be one of the biggest December storms they’ve seen in two to three years.

Still, while the central part of the state could get up to two feet of snow, the southeastern part of the state can expect sleet and icing, said Jumper.

So far, state officials said the storm has caused a “normal” amount of power outages, though that could change throughout the evening.