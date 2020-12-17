PennDOT, PA Turnpike: Road restrictions in response to winter snow storm

As snow hammers the region, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have announced a slew of driving restrictions on major roadways across the state.

To keep up with the latest information as the storm progresses, follow 511PA via its traveler information website and mapping tool.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are Level 1 restrictions on the following routes:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295;

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on those routes:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

At 3:30 p.m., the following roadways moved to Level 3 restrictions: